Euro 2024 Quarter-Finals Confirmed: Who Plays Whom, Schedule, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

The Euro 2024 round of 16 is done and with that the quarter-final line-up of the competition is also confirmed. (More Football News)
From the 24 teams that started the tournament, the competition has been narrowed down to eight. Some big names are among those shown the door. Defending champions Italy and star-studded Belgium have been knocked out in the pre-quarterfinals while Croatia were already out in the group stage.
Winners of the four quarter-finals will be making their way to the semifinals of the competition. Here is everything you need to know before we go into the quarterfinals of the Euro 2024.
Euro 2024 Quarter-Finals Who Plays Whom
The quarter-finals of the Euro 2024 begin with two massive clashes. Spain will take on Germany on Friday to open the last eight clashes. Then in a rematch of 2016 Euros final, Portugal will lock horns with France.
England-Switzerland and Netherlands-Türkiye will decide the last two semifinalists.
Euro 2024 Quarter-Finals Schedule, Timings
Spain vs Germany 5 July 9:30 PM IST in Stuttgart
Portugal vs France 6 July 12:30 AM IST in Hamburg
England vs Switzerland 6 July 9:30 PM IST in Dusseldorf
Netherlands vs Turkiye 7 July 12:30 AM IST in Berlin
Euro 2024 Quarter-Finals Live Streaming
Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for UEFA Euro 2024 in India and the Indian sub-continent -- Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
All matches of UEFA Euro 2024 can be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in India.