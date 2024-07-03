Football

Euro 2024 Quarter-Finals Confirmed: Who Plays Whom, Schedule, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

Winners of the four quarter-finals will be making their way to the semifinals of the competition. Here is everything you need to know before we head into the quarter-finals of the Euro 2024

Euro 2024 Quarter-Finals Confirmed
The Euro 2024 round of 16 is done and with that the quarter-final line-up of the competition is also confirmed. (More Football News)

From the 24 teams that started the tournament, the competition has been narrowed down to eight. Some big names are among those shown the door. Defending champions Italy and star-studded Belgium have been knocked out in the pre-quarterfinals while Croatia were already out in the group stage.

Euro 2024 Quarter-Finals Who Plays Whom

The quarter-finals of the Euro 2024 begin with two massive clashes. Spain will take on Germany on Friday to open the last eight clashes. Then in a rematch of 2016 Euros final, Portugal will lock horns with France.

England-Switzerland and Netherlands-Türkiye will decide the last two semifinalists.

Euro 2024 Quarter-Finals Schedule, Timings

Spain vs Germany 5 July 9:30 PM IST in Stuttgart

Portugal vs France 6 July 12:30 AM IST in Hamburg

England vs Switzerland 6 July 9:30 PM IST in Dusseldorf

Netherlands vs Turkiye 7 July 12:30 AM IST in Berlin

Euro 2024 Quarter-Finals Live Streaming

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for UEFA Euro 2024 in India and the Indian sub-continent -- Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.

All matches of UEFA Euro 2024 can be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in India.

Click HERE to find your global broadcast partners and live streaming information.

