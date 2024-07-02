Football

Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo Hit 'Rock Bottom' After Penalty Miss Against Slovenia

The 39-year-old was in tears at the interval during the extra 30 minutes but stepped up to take Portugal's first spot-kick in the shootout and made no mistake with his finish

Cristiano Ronaldo was in tears after missing a penalty.
info_icon

Cristiano Ronaldo conceded the feelings were bittersweet after Portugal progressed to the last eight of Euro 2024. (More Football News)

Ronaldo saw a penalty brilliantly saved by Jan Oblak during extra time of Monday's clash with Slovenia.

The 39-year-old was in tears at the interval during the extra 30 minutes, but stepped up to take Portugal's first spot-kick in the shootout and made no mistake with his finish.

Diogo Costa was Portugal's hero, as he became the first goalkeeper to save three shots in a European Championship penalty shootout without conceding.

Ronaldo teared up again during his media duties at full-time.

"Even the strongest people have their [bad] days. I was at rock bottom when the team needed me the most," said Ronaldo, as quoted by BBC Sport.

"Sadness at the start is joy at the end. That's what football is. Moments, inexplicable moments. I feel sad and happy at the same time.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, right, reacts during a round of sixteen match between Portugal and Slovenia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, July 1, 2024. - (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
POR 0(3)-0 SVN Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal Earn Quarterfinals Berth After Penalty Shootout Drama

BY Associated Press

"But the important thing is to enjoy it. The team did an extraordinary job.

"We fought right to the end and I think we deserved it."

Ronaldo, the record goalscorer and appearance maker at the Euros, has had 20 shots so far in Germany without finding the back of the net.

"We all know that Cristiano is the hardest worker," said goalkeeper Costa.

"I understand how frustrated he is because he devotes all his time to this. It’s a pleasure and an honour to be on the same team as him.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo applauds after a round of sixteen match between Portugal and Slovenia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, July 1, 2024. - (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Portugal Vs Slovenia, Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo Enters Quarters With Tears In 'Last' European Championships

BY Uzma Fatima

"We're a family, I really think this. I focus on making the best of these chances and I wanted to help the team. This is the most important thing."

Portugal will take on fellow heavyweights France in the quarter-finals.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: Death Toll In Hathras Stampede Rises To 121, FIR Filed; Stock Market Hits Lifetime High In Early Trade
  2. Stock Market Today: Sensex Hits Historic 80,000-Mark, Nifty Also At Record High In Early Trade
  3. 'How Many Pages In Constitution': Did Anurag Thakur's Question Stump Rahul Gandhi? Fake Video Goes Viral
  4. Hathras Stampede: 121 Dead In Mishap At 'Satsang'; CM Yogi Likely To Visit On Wednesday
  5. Hathras: Race To Touch 'Bhole Baba's' Feet In Slippery Mud Caused Stampede; Hunt On For Preacher | Key Facts
Entertainment News
  1. Prithviraj Sukumaran To Reportedly Play The Antagonist In SS Rajamouli's Film With Mahesh Babu
  2. Wanted To Explore Intergenerational Trauma In Epic Setting: Director Asim Abbasi On 'Barzakh'
  3. Be Curious But Don't Expect Romantic Chemistry: Sanam Saeed On Working With Fawad Khan In 'Barzakh'
  4. People Recognised 'Kill' And Its Actors After Screening At TIFF: Lakshya Lalwani
  5. 'Mirzapur' Star Ali Fazal On Guddu Pandit's Journey: There Is Another Scary Transition In Season 3
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign
  2. ROM Vs NED, UEFA Euro 2024: Netherlands Book Quarter-Finals Spot With Romania Thrashing- In Pics
  3. Lanka Premier League 2024: Colombo Strikers Open Campaign With 51-Run Win Over Kandy Falcons
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Lionel Messi Out; Argentina Announce Football Squad Without Veteran Star
  5. Wimbledon 2024, Day 1: Stars Attend As Alcaraz, Osaka Win - In Pics
World News
  1. Russia Violated International Law By Imprisoning WSJ Reporter Evan Gershkovich: UN Experts
  2. Italian Landowner Held Over Death Of Indian Worker In Accident With Farm Equipment
  3. Elections In UK: Labour Headed For Landslide Victory? Pollsters Project '99% More Seats Than 1997'
  4. Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To 6; Airports Closed As Jamaica Braces For Landfall | Details
  5. After SCOTUS Ruling On Immunity, Donald Trump's Sentencing In Hush Money Trial Postponed To Sept 18
Latest Stories
  1. McDonald's New JJK Collab Introduces First-Ever Garlic Sauce To US Menus In Exciting 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Partnership
  2. Hathras Stampede: 121 Dead In Mishap At 'Satsang'; CM Yogi Likely To Visit On Wednesday
  3. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 3, 2024: Read astrological predictions for all Zodiac Signs
  4. India's New Criminal Laws: Judicial Reform Or A Moment Missed?
  5. Hathras: Race To Touch 'Bhole Baba's' Feet In Slippery Mud Caused Stampede; Hunt On For Preacher | Key Facts
  6. Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To 6; Airports Closed As Jamaica Braces For Landfall | Details
  7. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: Death Toll In Hathras Stampede Rises To 121, FIR Filed; Stock Market Hits Lifetime High In Early Trade
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign