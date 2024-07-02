Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo Hit 'Rock Bottom' After Penalty Miss Against Slovenia

Cristiano Ronaldo conceded the feelings were bittersweet after Portugal progressed to the last eight of Euro 2024. (More Football News)
Ronaldo saw a penalty brilliantly saved by Jan Oblak during extra time of Monday's clash with Slovenia.
The 39-year-old was in tears at the interval during the extra 30 minutes, but stepped up to take Portugal's first spot-kick in the shootout and made no mistake with his finish.
Diogo Costa was Portugal's hero, as he became the first goalkeeper to save three shots in a European Championship penalty shootout without conceding.
Ronaldo teared up again during his media duties at full-time.
"Even the strongest people have their [bad] days. I was at rock bottom when the team needed me the most," said Ronaldo, as quoted by BBC Sport.
"Sadness at the start is joy at the end. That's what football is. Moments, inexplicable moments. I feel sad and happy at the same time.
"But the important thing is to enjoy it. The team did an extraordinary job.
"We fought right to the end and I think we deserved it."
Ronaldo, the record goalscorer and appearance maker at the Euros, has had 20 shots so far in Germany without finding the back of the net.
"We all know that Cristiano is the hardest worker," said goalkeeper Costa.
"I understand how frustrated he is because he devotes all his time to this. It’s a pleasure and an honour to be on the same team as him.
"We're a family, I really think this. I focus on making the best of these chances and I wanted to help the team. This is the most important thing."
Portugal will take on fellow heavyweights France in the quarter-finals.