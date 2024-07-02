Football

Euro 2024: Diogo Costa The Saviour As Portugal Beat Slovenia In Penalties To Set Up France Clash In Quarterfinal - In Pics

Diogo Costa was the hero for Portugal as they scraped through to a victory in the penalty shootout against a spirited Slovenia who refused to give up. Portugal skipper Cristiano Ronaldo got emotional after missing a penalty in the regular time but eventually made up for it by scoring in the shootout. Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva were the others who got their spot kick right for Portugal while Slovenian shots found a resilient Costa who made three blocks to take his team to the quarterfinal. Portugal will France in their last eight encounter.