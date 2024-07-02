Football

Euro 2024: Diogo Costa The Saviour As Portugal Beat Slovenia In Penalties To Set Up France Clash In Quarterfinal - In Pics

Diogo Costa was the hero for Portugal as they scraped through to a victory in the penalty shootout against a spirited Slovenia who refused to give up. Portugal skipper Cristiano Ronaldo got emotional after missing a penalty in the regular time but eventually made up for it by scoring in the shootout. Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva were the others who got their spot kick right for Portugal while Slovenian shots found a resilient Costa who made three blocks to take his team to the quarterfinal. Portugal will France in their last eight encounter.

UEFA Euro 2024: Portugal vs Slovenia | Photo: AP/Ariel Schalit

Portugal's players celebrate during penalties shootouts at a round of sixteen match between Portugal and Slovenia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.

Slovenias players react at the end of match against Portugal
Slovenia's players react at the end of match against Portugal | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

Slovenia's players react at the end of the penalties shootouts during a round of sixteen match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.

Portugals players celebrate after winning the penalties
Portugal's players celebrate after winning the penalties | Photo: AP/Ariel Schalit

Portugal's players celebrate after winning the penalties shootouts of a round of sixteen match between Portugal and Slovenia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.

Diogo Costa saves the ball
Diogo Costa saves the ball | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Portugal's goalkeeper Diogo Costa saves the ball during penalties of a round of sixteen match between Portugal and Slovenia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.

Portugals goalkeeper Diogo Costa saves the ball
Portugal's goalkeeper Diogo Costa saves the ball | Photo: AP/Michael Probst

Portugal's goalkeeper Diogo Costa saves the ball during penalties of a round of sixteen match between Portugal and Slovenia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after missing a penalty kick
Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after missing a penalty kick | Photo: AP/Ariel Schalit

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after missing to score on a penalty kick during a round of sixteen match between Portugal and Slovenia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.

Vanja Drkusic fouls Diogo Jota
Vanja Drkusic fouls Diogo Jota | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Slovenia's Vanja Drkusic, foreground, fouls Portugal's Diogo Jota during a round of sixteen match between Portugal and Slovenia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Vanja Drkusic battle for the ball
Cristiano Ronaldo and Vanja Drkusic battle for the ball | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and Slovenia's Vanja Drkusic battle for the ball during a round of sixteen match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.

Nuno Mendes heads the ball next to Jaka Bijol
Nuno Mendes heads the ball next to Jaka Bijol | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

Portugal's Nuno Mendes, right, heads the ball next to Slovenia's Jaka Bijol during a round of sixteen match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.

Bruno Fernandes and Jaka Bijol fight for the ball
Bruno Fernandes and Jaka Bijol fight for the ball | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

Portugal's Bruno Fernandes, left, and Slovenia's Jaka Bijol fight for the ball during a round of sixteen match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.

Slovenias Benjamin Sesko controls the ball
Slovenia's Benjamin Sesko controls the ball | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Slovenia's Benjamin Sesko controls the ball during a round of sixteen match between Portugal and Slovenia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.

