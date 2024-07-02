Euro 2024: Diogo Costa The Saviour As Portugal Beat Slovenia In Penalties To Set Up France Clash In Quarterfinal - In Pics

Portugal's players celebrate during penalties shootouts at a round of sixteen match between Portugal and Slovenia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.
Slovenia's players react at the end of the penalties shootouts during a round of sixteen match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.
Portugal's players celebrate after winning the penalties shootouts of a round of sixteen match between Portugal and Slovenia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.
Portugal's goalkeeper Diogo Costa saves the ball during penalties of a round of sixteen match between Portugal and Slovenia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after missing to score on a penalty kick during a round of sixteen match between Portugal and Slovenia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.
Slovenia's Vanja Drkusic, foreground, fouls Portugal's Diogo Jota during a round of sixteen match between Portugal and Slovenia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and Slovenia's Vanja Drkusic battle for the ball during a round of sixteen match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.
Portugal's Nuno Mendes, right, heads the ball next to Slovenia's Jaka Bijol during a round of sixteen match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.
Portugal's Bruno Fernandes, left, and Slovenia's Jaka Bijol fight for the ball during a round of sixteen match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.
Slovenia's Benjamin Sesko controls the ball during a round of sixteen match between Portugal and Slovenia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.