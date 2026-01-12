Al‑Hilal Vs Al‑Nassr LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League: Cristiano Ronaldo Leads Title Chase In Riyadh Derby

Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Follow the play-by-play updates from the Riyadh Derby in Matchday 15, played at the Kingdom Arena on January 12, 2026

Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr live score Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Matchday 15 Riyadh Derby
Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Matchday 15: Darwin Nunez and Cristiano Ronaldo. | Photos: X
Welcome to the live coverage of the Matchday 15 fixture of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 between Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh on Monday, January 12, 2026. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr will go up against the unbeaten league leaders Al-Hilal in a top-of-the-table Riyadh Derby that could shape the title race midway through the season. Al-Nassr come into the match after consecutive defeats to Al-Qadsiah and Al-Ahli, leaving them four points behind Al-Hilal. Ronaldo remains the league’s leading scorer with 14 goals in 13 games and will be key in today’s match. Al-Hilal, meanwhile, are on an 18-match winning streak across all competitions. Follow the Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Riyadh Derby live scores and updates right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr LIVE Score: Match Details

  • Fixture: Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr, Matchday 15

  • Series: Saudi Pro League 2025-26

  • Venue: Kingdom Arena, Riyadh

  • Date: Monday, January 12, 2026

  • Time: 11:00 PM IST

Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr LIVE Score: Welcome!

Hello, football fans! We are ready with our live blog covering the mouthwatering Riyadh Derby clash between Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr at the Kingdom Arena. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

Published At:
