Euro 2024 Data Dive: Magic Malen Seals Dutch Progression, Demiral Heroics Send Turkiye Through

The Netherlands are in the quarter-finals after producing arguably their best performance in Germany; Turkiye overcame Group D winners Austria in Leipzig

Donyell Malen and Xavi Simons celebrate for the Netherlands on Tuesday
In the blink of an eye, the Euro 2024 last-16 round is over after Tuesday wrapped up this stage of the competition. (More Football News)

The Netherlands are in the quarter-finals after producing arguably their best performance in Germany, sweeping Group E winners Romania aside with ease.

Turkiye overcame Group D winners Austria in Leipzig and will meet Ronald Koeman's side in the last eight, with the winner potentially facing England in the semi-finals.

After another action-packed day of knockout football, we take a deep dive into the best statistics from the day, using Opta numbers.

Romania 0-3 Netherlands: Malen, Gakpo and Simons star for Oranje

Merih Demiral celebrates a record-breaking Euros goal on Tuesday - null
AUT Vs TUR, UEFA Euro 2024: Turkiye's Merih Demiral Makes History With Rapid Start

BY Stats Perform

The Netherlands eased past Romania 3-0 to banish demons of previous years by progressing through a European Championship knockout game for the first time since their 2004 penalty shoot-out win over Sweden.

Excluding shoot-out victories, this convincing victory in Munich – inspired by Cody Gakpo and Donyell Malen – was the Dutch's first win in the Euros knockout stages since beating Yugoslavia 6-1 in 2000.

Gakpo scored three goals at the 2022 World Cup and has three so far at this tournament after his fine first-half finish, becoming just the third Dutch player to score 3+ goals at two different major tournaments, along with Johnny Rep (1974 and 1978 World Cups) and Dennis Bergkamp (Euro 1992, World Cups in 1994 and 1998).

In fact, across those last two major international tournaments, only France's Kylian Mbappe (nine goals in 10 games) can better Gakpo's six-strike tally in nine appearances among European players.

The Liverpool man played an instrumental part in the Netherlands' second goal, too, setting up Malen, who added another late on to become the first player to score twice in a single game at Euro 2024.

Malen is also the first substitute to score a brace at the Euros since Savo Milosevic in 2000 for Yugoslavia against Slovenia, but the role of those two forwards should not take away from Xavi Simons' credit.

Simons set up Gakpo's opener, as well as assisting against Austria in Group D, and is the youngest player (21 years, 72 days) to assist in consecutive Euros appearances since Switzerland's Eren Derdiyok at Euro 2008 (20 years, 3 days).

That trio were integral as the Netherlands reached the quarter-finals in consecutive major tournaments for the first time since doing so at Euro 2008 and the 2010 World Cup.

In stark contrast, Romania have now won just two out of 20 matches at the European Championships (D6 L12), with their 10% win ratio the lowest of any nation to play 10+ games in the competition.

Austria 1-2 Turkiye: Record-breaking Demiral secures quarter-final berth

Merih Demiral will be the toast of Turkiye after his double, including a record-breaking opener, powered his side to a 2-1 win over Austria and into the European Championships last eight for the third time.

Cody Gakpo celebrates after scoring against Romania - null
ROM Vs NED, UEFA Euro 2024 Round Of 16: Netherlands Performance The Perfect Answer To Media Criticism, Says Cody Gakpo

BY Stats Perform

Demiral needed just 57 seconds to open the scoring, the fastest goal in Euros knockout history and the second earliest in the entire competition ever, to help the Crescent Stars grab another world record.

Turkiye now boast the fastest knockout goal at the Euros, as well as at FIFA's top event (since records began in 1966), with Hakan Sukur also netting after 11 seconds against Korea Republic at the 2002 World Cup.

Yet Demiral was not done there, adding another after the interval to become the first defender to score twice in a game at a major tournament since John Stones for England versus Panama at the 2018 World Cup.

info_icon

He is also the first player in his position to manage two goals in a knockout-stage game since France's Lilian Thuram against Croatia in the 1998 World Cup semi-finals.

Ralf Rangnick's side halved the arrears through Michael Gregoritsch, who has scored four goals in two appearances against Turkiye, with his other 12 goals for his nation coming against 12 different opponents.

That goal was not enough for Austria but, they achieved a bizarre feat in the process, with this the first match on record (since 1980) at the European Championship to see as many as three goals come via set-pieces.

Austria will look back with regret after consecutive last-16 exits at the Euros, having also accumulated the most expected goals (2.7) by a team that failed to progress from a Euros knockout stage tie, since France against Switzerland in the Euro 2020 round of 16 (3.1).

Turkiye, by contrast, will be looking to the future after they became the second team in the competition's history to name two teenagers (Kenan Yildiz and Arda Guler) in their starting XI for a knockout stage game, following Hungary in 1964 against Denmark.

