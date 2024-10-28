NBA: Steve Kerr Confident Golden State Warriors Can Thrive Offensively Without Stephen Curry

Steve Kerr is confident the Golden State Warriors can get by offensively in the potential absence of Stephen Curry. (More Sports News)
Veteran campaigner Curry suffered an ankle injury in the Warriors' 112-104 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.
According to Kerr, Curry described the issue as "mild or moderate" after he exited the game in the fourth quarter.
However, reports have suggested that Curry may miss several games, having sustained multiple sprains to his left ankle.
"I feel more comfortable that we can withstand an absence offensively without Steph because of [our] depth," said Kerr.
"He's doing okay. He’s said it was mild or moderate – he's sprained that ankle many times before, so he doesn't think it’s too bad, but obviously it's a concern."
Andrew Wiggins, who finished with 29 points and shot 11-of-15, is one of the players Kerr wants to see step up if Curry is to be out for a while.
"Wiggs is off to a great start and had a great night," Kerr said.
"He's an obvious candidate to get the ball more. But we've got a deep team. We've got a lot of guys who can play. We will be ready."
Curry's teammate Buddy Hield told ESPN: "We've just got to stick together. It'll be a great challenge."
That sentiment was echoed by Gary Payton II, who helped Curry off the court.
"[I just] shake my head," Payton said. "Hate to have it, especially with him. But we'll be all right.
"Hopefully he doesn't miss too many, but we've got to figure it out."
Curry has averaged 18.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists so far this season, across three appearances.