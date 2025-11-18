NBA: Golden State Warriors Beat New Orleans Pelicans 124-106; Draymond Green Has Fan Confrontation

Moses Moody hit a career-high eight 3-pointers and scored a career-high 32 points, and the Golden State Warriors beat New Orleans Pelicans 124-106 in the NBA on Monday (November 17, 2025) in what was also James Borrego's debut as Pelicans interim coach. Jimmy Butler added 18 points and 10 assists for the Warriors. Brandin Podziemski scored 19 points, Al Horford added 11 points and Draymond Green grabbed 10 rebounds during a performance in which he also had a brief confrontation with a fan along the baseline.

NBA 2025-26 New Orleans Pelicans Vs Golden State Warriors- Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green reacts after a basket against the New Orleans Pelicans during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans. | Photo: AP/Butch Dill
NBA 2025-26 New Orleans Pelicans Vs Golden State Warriors-Jimmy Butler III
Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III slam dunks the ball during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in New Orleans. | Photo: AP/Butch Dill
NBA 2025-26 New Orleans Pelicans Vs Golden State Warriors-Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry reacts to a three-point basket against the New Orleans Pelicans during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans. | Photo: AP/Butch Dill
NBA 2025-26 New Orleans Pelicans Vs Golden State Warriors-Bryce McGowens
New Orleans Pelicans guard Bryce McGowens lays in a basket as Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody (4) defends during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans. | Photo: AP/Butch Dill
NBA 2025-26 New Orleans Pelicans Vs Golden State Warriors-Derik Queen
New Orleans Pelicans center Derik Queen (22) and guard Jeremiah Fears (0) strip the ball from Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) as he goes to the basket during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans. | Photo: AP/Butch Dill
NBA 2025-26 New Orleans Pelicans Vs Golden State Warriors-Jose Alvarado
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado lies on the court after a foul against the Golden State Warriors during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans. | Photo: AP/Butch Dill
NBA 2025-26 New Orleans Pelicans Vs Golden State Warriors-Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) walks back to the court after an altercation with a fan during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in New Orleans. | Photo: AP/Butch Dill
NBA 2025-26 New Orleans Pelicans Vs Golden State Warriors-Moses Moody
Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody shoots a three-pointer against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans. | Photo: AP/Butch Dill
NBA 2025-26 New Orleans Pelicans Vs Golden State Warriors-Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green tries to get around New Orleans Pelicans center Derik Queen (22) during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans. | Photo: AP/Butch Dill
NBA 2025-26 New Orleans Pelicans Vs Golden State Warriors-Saddiq Bey
Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) drives the baseline around New Orleans Pelicans guard Saddiq Bey (41) during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans. | Photo: AP/Butch Dill
