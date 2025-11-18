NBA: Golden State Warriors Beat New Orleans Pelicans 124-106; Draymond Green Has Fan Confrontation
Moses Moody hit a career-high eight 3-pointers and scored a career-high 32 points, and the Golden State Warriors beat New Orleans Pelicans 124-106 in the NBA on Monday (November 17, 2025) in what was also James Borrego's debut as Pelicans interim coach. Jimmy Butler added 18 points and 10 assists for the Warriors. Brandin Podziemski scored 19 points, Al Horford added 11 points and Draymond Green grabbed 10 rebounds during a performance in which he also had a brief confrontation with a fan along the baseline.
