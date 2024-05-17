Other Sports

NBA: Timberwolves Demolish Nuggets To Force The Forward Game 7

The Timberwolves rode a 20-0 run in the first quarter enroute to a 115-70 thrashing of the Nuggets on Thursday to force a Game 7 in their Western Conference semi-final series

Anthony Edwards and Nickeil Alexander-Walker celebrate as the Minnesota Timberwolves routed the Denver Nuggets in Game 6.
The Minnesota Timberwolves needed a win to keep their season alive. (More Sports News)

They proceeded to obliterate the Denver Nuggets.

Anthony Edwards led the way with 27 points and Jaden McDaniels added 21 on 8-of-10 shooting as Minnesota recorded the second-largest play-off win in NBA history when facing elimination.

Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston - Getty Images
WNBA 2024 Season: Unlock Every Game with WNBA League Pass– Here's How Much It Costs

BY Outlook International Desk

The Wolves led by as much as 50 to send the series back to Denver on Sunday with a berth in the West finals on the line.

After winning the first two games of the series in Denver, Minnesota suddenly found itself on the brink of elimination after losing Games 3 and 4 on its home court and Tuesday's 112-97 defeat back in Denver.

The Timberwolves then trailed 9-2 early in Game 6 before turning the tables on the Nuggets.

They scored the next 20 points and went on a 27-2 run on their way to taking a 31-14 lead after the first 12 minutes. 

Edwards sparked the first-quarter surge, racking up 14 points in the opening period after scoring 18 total points in Game 5.

The Wolves clamped down defensively and dominated the boards to turn Game 6 into a laugher.

Minnesota limited Denver to just 7-of-36 shooting from 3-point range (19.4 per cent) and held a 62-43 advantage on the glass, with big men Rudy Gobert (14), Karl-Anthony Towns (13) and Naz Reid (11) combining for 38 boards.

NBA MVP Nikola Jokic had 22 points and nine rebounds for the defending champions, but Jamal Murray struggled mightily from the floor, making just 4-of-18 shots and finishing with 10 points.

Mike Conley returned after missing Game 5 because of soreness in his right Achilles tendon, and finished with 14 points, four rebounds and four assists.

The Timberwolves opened the fourth quarter on a 7-2 run to open up a 30-point lead, prompting the Nuggets to empty their bench just over two minutes into the final period. 

Less than 90 seconds later, that lead grew to 36 points and Minnesota took out its starters.

The Wolves bench picked up right where the starters left off to finish off a 24-0 run as the lead ballooned to 50.

