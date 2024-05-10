Other Sports

NBA: Luka Doncic Battles Through 'Hardest Game' As Mavericks Level Thunder Series

Doncic – who finished third in 2023-24 NBA MVP voting this week – had been limited to 19 points on 6-of-19 shooting in Game 1, struggling with soreness in his sprained right knee

Advertisement

Luka Doncic was back to his best on Thursday
info_icon

Luka Doncic described Thursday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder as one of the hardest of his career after battling through injury to help the Dallas Mavericks to a 119-110 win. (More Basketball News)

Doncic had 29 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists as Dallas levelled their Western Conference semifinals series with the top-seeded Thunder at a game apiece.

Doncic – who finished third in 2023-24 NBA MVP voting this week – had been limited to 19 points on 6-of-19 shooting in Game 1, struggling with soreness in his sprained right knee.

However, he was 11 of 21 from the field and 5 for 8 from 3-point range at Paycom Center, handing a huge boost to Dallas' hopes of progression ahead of a two-game homestand.

Advertisement

"It was just my mentality," Doncic said after the win. "I think today was one of the hardest games I had to play. I'm battling out there. 

"I try and do my best to help the team win just with my mentality. I had a great start, and then the team's going to follow me."

P.J. Washington also had 29 points with seven 3-pointers and grabbed 11 rebounds and Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 17 points off the bench for the Mavs.

Fellow Dallas star Kyrie Irving said Doncic's team-mates always trusted him to get back to his best, claiming he was simply unfortunate in Game 1. 

Advertisement

"Some of those shots are a centimetre off or an inch off," Irving said. "We know Luka very well, so we're not worried relatively, but we understand that we have to continue to feed him confidence. 

Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers dribbles against the Boston Celtics during Game One of the Eastern Conference Second Round Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden on May 07, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. - null
NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks Win To Even Series At 1 Game

BY Stats Perform

"It starts with him, and he knows that in order for us to be successful, he's going to have to play his role and be a star of the team. When it's our time to star in our role, he gives us that chance."

Thursday's defeat was not only the first loss Oklahoma City had suffered this postseason, but also the first time they had conceded more than 95 points.

Coach Mark Daigneault accepts this series represents a step up from their first-round sweep of the New Orleans Pelicans, saying: "This is just part of the deal.

"It's the playoffs, and we're playing against a really good team. This is deep waters. You're going to throw some punches, you're going to take some punches. We've got to eat one."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Arvind Kejriwal Bail News LIVE: He's Not A Threat To Society, Says SC While Granting Delhi CM Interim Bail
  2. Mani Shankar Aiyar's 'Pak Has Atom Bomb' Remark Gets Trolled By BJP, Cong Hits Back With Jaishankar's Old Video
  3. Held For Live-Streaming His Bogus Voting, Gujarat Man Now Booked For Beating, Threatening Cong Agent
  4. Six ex-Cong MLAs Withdraw Plea From SC Against Disqualification From HP Assembly
  5. SC Disposes Of Former CM Hemant Soren's Plea In Money Laundering Case
Entertainment News
  1. Swati Sharma Of ‘Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa’ Reflects On Lessons Learned From Her Mom
  2. Amid Breakup Rumours, Ananya Panday And Aditya Roy Kapur Feature In A New Ad Together; Fans React
  3. Here's The Truth Behind Vikrant Massey's Viral Video Of Heated Argument With Cab Driver
  4. Vidya Vox’s New EP ‘Sundari’ Is A Tribute To Feminine Beauty And Strength
  5. Zoya Hussain On Working With Manoj Bajpayee: 'Was Intimidated At First'
Sports News
  1. NBA: Luka Doncic Battles Through 'Hardest Game' As Mavericks Level Thunder Series
  2. Mohammed Shami Slams Sanjiv Goenka's Outburst On KL Rahul: 'It's Shameful' Says The Pacer
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Pakistan's Tour Of Ireland And England Starts Shortly
  4. KKR Vs MI, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Mumbai Indians Match Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know
  5. India's Olympic Shooting Trials Preview: 37 Rifle And Pistol Shooters Aim For Paris Spots
World News
  1. Gaza War: Ceasefire Talks Fail, 110,000 Flee Rafah, UN To Vote On Palestine Statehood Today | Key Points
  2. Adam Montgomery Sentenced To 45 Years For Beating 5-Year-Old Daughter To Death
  3. Putin Reappoints Mishustin As Russia's Prime Minister
  4. A West Bank Village Feels Helpless After Israeli Settlers Attack With Fire And Bullets
  5. Senegal: 10 Injured As Boeing Plane Carrying 85 People Catches Fire And Skids Off Runway
Latest Stories
  1. SC Defers Verdict On Arvind Kejriwal’s Bail: Will It Impact Lok Sabha Campaigns Of INDIA Bloc?
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Pakistan's Tour Of Ireland And England Starts Shortly
  8. Lok Sabha Election LIVE: Kejriwal To Come Out Of Jail; EC Slams Kharge For Doubting Poll Turnout Data