NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks Win To Even Series At 1 Game

Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers dribbles against the Boston Celtics during Game One of the Eastern Conference Second Round Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden on May 07, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers dribbles against the Boston Celtics during Game One of the Eastern Conference Second Round Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden on May 07, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts.