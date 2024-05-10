Sports

NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks Win To Even Series At 1 Game

Cleveland lost the series opener on Tuesday by 25 points but seized the lead in the third quarter with Mitchell sinking 4 of 5 from 3-point range. He hit three straight baskets early in the fourth, including a 28-foot, banked 3 to make it 95-80

Advertisement

Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers dribbles against the Boston Celtics during Game One of the Eastern Conference Second Round Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden on May 07, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts.
info_icon

Donovan Mitchell scored 16 of his 29 points in the third quarter and the Cleveland Cavaliers answered with a blowout of their own in a 118-94 win over the Boston Celtics to even their second-round playoff series at one game apiece on Thursday. (More Basketball News)

Evan Mobley had 21 points and 10 rebounds and Caris LeVert added 21 points off the bench for the Cavaliers, who won their first road playoff game in five tries this postseason.

Cleveland lost the series opener on Tuesday by 25 points but seized the lead in the third quarter with Mitchell sinking 4 of 5 from 3-point range. He hit three straight baskets early in the fourth, including a 28-foot, banked 3 to make it 95-80.

Advertisement

Boston never got the deficit under double digits after that.

Jayson Tatum scored 25 points and Jayen Brown added 19 but combined to shoot 14 for 34, including 2 for 11 from 3-point range for the Celtics, who were 8 for 35 from beyond the arc.

Derrick White was limited to 10 points and misfired on 7 of 8 from deep after he had 25 points in Game 1.

Boston center Kristaps Porzingis missed his third straight game with a strained calf muscle.

Frank Vogel - null
NBA: Phoenix Suns Fire Coach Frank Vogel After First-Round Sweep

BY Stats Perform

Mobley started at center in place of Jarrett Allen, who has missed the last five games with bruised ribs.

Advertisement

Mavericks beat Thunder to even series

Luka Dončić had 29 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in a bounce-back performance as the Dallas Mavericks defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder, 119-110, to even their second-round series at a game apiece.

P.J. Washington had 29 points with seven 3-pointers and grabbed 11 rebounds and Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 17 points off the bench for Dallas, which hosts Game 3 on Saturday.

After he was limited to 19 points on 6-of-19 shooting in Game 1, Doncic was 11 of 21 from the field and 5 of 8 from 3-point range in this one.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 33 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists and Jalen Williams added 20 points for the Thunder, who lost for the first time in six playoff games and allowed over 100 points for the first time.

Gilgeous-Alexander's layup with 7:13 remaining drew the Thunder within 106-101, but Doncic hit a pair of jumpers and Washington dunked to make it 112-101 with 4:14 to play.  

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. EAC-PM Report On Muslim Population In India Misinterpreted: Population Foundation Of India
  2. Us vs Them
  3. India's Strides In Research On Arctic, Antarctica And Himalayas May Soon Be Part Of NCERT Textbooks
  4. Narendra Dabholkar Murder Case: 3 Acquitted, 2 Convicted And Sentenced To Life Imprisonment By Pune Court
  5. Flight Services Disrupted Due To Heavy Downpour In Bengaluru
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: BTS' RM Drops Cinematic Short Film For Pre-Release Track 'Come Back To Me'
  2. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  3. Vijay Raaz Opens Up On His Chemistry With Ashutosh Rana: 'Just Being Ourselves In Real Life’
  4. Tamannaah Bhatia’s 'Toxic Trait': ‘Telling People I’m Down For Anything, When In Reality I Mean Not After 8 Pm’
  5. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: New Zealand's Colin Munro Retires From International Cricket Following T20 World Cup Snub
  2. Giro D'Italia, Stage 6: Pelayo Sanchez Wins; Tadej Pogacar Retains Overall Lead - In Pics
  3. IPL 2024: 'Vintage Virat Kohli' Revives RCB's Playoff Hopes, Cameron Green Applauds The Star
  4. Deadline Looms: Rahul Dravid Must Reapply For Head Coach Position After June, Says Jay Shah
  5. IPL 2024 Playoff Race: Punjab Kings ELIMINATED For 10th Consecutive Season
World News
  1. A West Bank Village Feels Helpless After Israeli Settlers Attack With Fire And Bullets
  2. Senegal: 10 Injured As Boeing Plane Carrying 85 People Catches Fire And Skids Off Runway
  3. Gaza War: Israeli Military Says It Has Weapons It Needs For Rafah Ground Operation
  4. US Dismisses Russian Allegations Of Interference In Indian Elections
  5. 4 Killed In Yet Another Wrong-Way Highway Crash In Connecticut
Latest Stories
  1. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  2. Abdu Rozik Set To Tie The Knot In July? Here's What The 'Bigg Boss 16' Fame Has To Say
  3. Pakistan Women's Tour Of England 2024: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads And More
  4. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  5. Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election: Voices Of Neglect From The Ground
  6. Hailey Bieber Announces Pregnancy, Expecting First Child With Justin Bieber After Almost Six Years Of Marriage
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: New Zealand's Colin Munro Retires From International Cricket Following T20 World Cup Snub
  8. Lok Sabha Election LIVE: Congress Targets Modi Over ‘Drain Of Wealth’ From Indian Families To Crony Corporates