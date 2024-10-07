NBA: Father-Son Duo LeBron And Bronny James Play Together For The First Time

It will be a birthday to remember for Bronny James - and for his father, as well. (More Basketball News)
LeBron James and Bronny made NBA history, becoming the first father and son to play in an NBA game at the same time in the Los Angeles Lakers' preseason game against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday in Palm Desert, California.
Not only did they become the first father-son duo to play in any NBA game, they played as team-mates.
Bronny entered the game as a substitute at the beginning of the second quarter to join his dad on the court.
The memorable moment also came on Bronny's 20th birthday.
The older James will turn 40 in December, but is still at the top of his game. He's set to begin his record-tying 22nd season in the NBA after averaging 25.7 points, 8.3 assists and 7.3 rebounds in 71 games for the Lakers in 2023-24.
Bronny, who was selected with the 55th pick in this year's draft, is expected to spend much of this season in the G League, but will almost certainly have an opportunity to play alongside his father with the Lakers at some point in the 2024-25 season.