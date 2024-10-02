NBA: Lebron James Refuses To Put 'Unfair' Expectations On Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James believes it would be "unfair" to put too many expectations on the Los Angeles Lakers. (More Sports News)
The Lakers will be working under a new coach in the upcoming season, with JJ Redick having come in to replace Darvin Ham.
Los Angeles were defeated 4-1 by the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs last season.
And though the core of a roster that reached the conference finals two seasons ago remains in place, James does not think expectations should be too high, too early.
"I don't have any expectations," James said after the first day of the Lakers' training camp.
"And that's unfair to put any expectations on us right now. The only thing that we can count on each other is how we come to practice and come to work every day."
James said it had been a "great first day" but stressed that it will take time for the Lakers to adjust to their new coach's methods.
He added: "It was very detail oriented.
"It's a collision course for all of us. We're all learning on the fly."
The Lakers kept hold of Max Christie over the offseason, and James believes he will be a crucial cog in 2024-25.
"I think Max will be a big part of our rotation," James said.
"He's gotten better and better and I'm happy we were able to bring him back in the summertime. I look forward to a bright season from him."