Other Sports

NBA: Bronny James 'Insane' Reception Despite Los Angeles Lakers Loss To Cleveland Cavaliers

LeBron is arguably the greatest player in Cavs history, and the home fans were chanting for Bronny to get a look-in from the bench from early in the second half

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Bronny James NBA
Bronny James scored his first NBA points
info_icon

Bronny James revelled in the "insane" reception he received from the Cleveland Cavaliers supporters in Wednesday's loss for the Los Angeles Lakers. (More Sports News)

Bronny, son of LeBron, came on from the bench in the fourth quarter with the game all but decided in the Cavs favour.

The Lakers ultimately lost 134-110, though Bronny ensured it was a memorable defeat as he got his first NBA bucket.

LeBron is arguably the greatest player in Cavs history, and the home fans were chanting for Bronny to get a look-in from the bench from early in the second half.

"It was insane," Bronny said.

"Much more than I anticipated for sure. But it's all love. It was insane. It was a nice moment.

"The chants really got me. I was straight-faced, but I felt it and it felt really good, especially coming from here. It was a special moment for me for sure."

Of sinking his first points in the NBA, Bronny said: "I've been watching [my dad] for a minute playing in the league. Just dreaming of being in those players' steps, not only [LeBron's] but players he used to play against and with.

"So yeah, it was just a dream come true for me."

LeBron lauded his son's mental strength, suggesting he would not have been able to deal with such pressure when he was only 20.

"He's better than I would have been in that situation, 20,000 fans screaming my name to get in the game and wanting me to be in the game," said LeBron.

Caris LeVert #3 celebrates with Dean Wade #32 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the third quarter during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 30, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Lakers 134-110. - null
Cleveland Cavaliers 134-110 Los Angeles Lakers, NBA: Cavs Move 5-0; Bronny James Scores 1st Points

BY Stats Perform

"If the role's reversed, I don't know if I would have been able to handle it. To see him get his first NBA basket in this arena where he grew up not too far away from here, it's an unbelievable moment.

"An unbelievable moment for him, first of all. For our family. It's just pretty cool to be a part of it."

LeBron dragged the Cavs to their first NBA Championship in 2016, and has fond memories of his two spells in Cleveland.

"We spent a lot of years here," LeBron said.

"We're part of this community, obviously. We were born not too far from here, 35 miles south of here, [our] hometown of Akron. And I spent 11 years of my NBA career – half of my career – here."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test: Prediction, Head To Head, Mumbai Weather Forecast, Wankhede Pitch Report - All You Need To Know
  2. IPL 2025 Retentions: Who Said What Ahead Of Auction - Reactions, Insights From Players And Coaches
  3. IPL 2025: Ten High-Profile Players Not Retained, Heading For Mega Auction
  4. WI Vs ENG 1st ODI LIVE Score: West Indies Bowling First Against Livingstone-led England
  5. BAN Vs RSA 2nd Test: South Africa's Bowlers Secure Dominant Victory As Bangladesh's Home Struggles Persist
Football News
  1. Women's Super League Matchday 6 Predictions: Skinner To Win 100th Man Utd Game, Chelsea To Stay Perfect
  2. Bayer Leverkusen Vs Stuttgart Preview: Xabi Alonso Calls For Defensive Improvement
  3. Liverpool Vs Brighton Preview: Key Players And Prediction For LIV v BHA Premier League Match
  4. Ruben Amorim Going To Man United? Things To Get Clearer After Sporting CP's Next Match
  5. Tottenham Vs Aston Villa, Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
Tennis News
  1. ATP Paris Masters 2024 Round Of 16 Live Streaming: Fixtures, When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. Tennis Event Canceled In Mexico After Underage Players, Coach Fall Victim To 'Virtual' Kidnapping
  3. Paris Masters 2024: Zverev Progresses To Last 16 After Seeing Off Griekspoor
  4. Paris Masters 2024: Alexei Popyrin Stuns Fourth-Seeded Daniil Medvedev In Second Round
  5. Paris Masters 2024: Rublev's ATP Finals Hopes Dented After Cerundolo Defeat
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  2. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  3. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  4. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain
  5. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Centre's Ayushman Bharat Scheme Exists Only On Paper: Delhi Health Minister
  2. ‘Black Day’: Valley-Based Parties Skip J&K Union Territory Foundation Day Event
  3. Diwali Marks Thaw In India-China Ties As Armies Exchange Sweets Along LAC | Details
  4. The Silent Cost Of Celebrating Diwali With Fireworks
  5. PM Modi On National Unity Day: 'One Nation, One Election', 'Urban Naxals', 'Article 370 Buried' | Top Quotes
Entertainment News
  1. Don: 1978-Forever
  2. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  3. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  4. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  5. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
US News
  1. How Abortion Rights Is Shaping The US Political Landscape
  2. US Elections 2024: Will Foreign Conflicts Define America's Future?
  3. Is Bezos' Veto Of WaPo's Harris Endorsement 'Anticipatory Obedience'?
  4. US Elections: Indian-Americans Extend Support For Democratic Candidate Kamala Harris
  5. US Elections 2024: Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump? Here's What The Latest Polls Say
World News
  1. Middle East Latest: UN Warns Israel Over UNRWA Ban, Hezbollah Has Conditions For Ceasefire
  2. Asia Needs To Spend More To Adapt To Climate Change, Limit Its Damage: Study
  3. Spain: Devastating Flash Flood Kills 95 People; Worst Disaster In Recent Times
  4. North Korea Confirms It Tested New Intercontinental Ballistic Missile
  5. How Abortion Rights Is Shaping The US Political Landscape
Latest Stories
  1. US Elections 2024: Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump? Here's What The Latest Polls Say
  2. IPL 2025 Retention: How Many Players Can A Team Keep - Explained
  3. Kali Puja 2024: Date, Time, Significance And Traditions Of The Shyama Puja
  4. Diwali 2024: Rituals and Traditions You Must Know
  5. Naraka Chaturdashi, Choti Diwali, And Kali Chaudas: All You Need To Know About The Festival
  6. Today's Horoscope For October 30, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. India-China Border Row: 'Did Not Play Any Role', Says US Amid Disengagement In Ladakh
  8. Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And All You Need To Know