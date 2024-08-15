People in India and abroad are celebrating its 78th Independence Day on Thursday, 15th August. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the Indian tricolour at the historical Red Fort in the morning and delivered the speech. (More Sports News)
The patriotic messages and good wishes came from most of the celebrities. Indian sports icons were not behind in sharing their heartfelt Independence Day wishes through their respective social media platforms.
Indian men's hockey player, PR Sreejesh, who recently announced his retirement after winning the bronze medal in the Paris Olympics 2024, was present at the Red Fort and shared a photo of his medal this morning.
Indian athletes who won medals at the Paris Olympics were invited to Red Fort. The men's hockey team's captain Harmanpreet Singh was also present with Jarmanpreet Singh, who wished everyone through his social media account.