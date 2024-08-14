Hockey

PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell

Whenever Sreejesh manned the goalposts with his arms stretched, you always felt that he is reassuring his legion of fans. "Main Hoon Na", he never said that but we all felt that

PR Sreejesh
Felicitation ceremony of PR Sreejesh Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
"Just get the match to a shootout, and I’ll make sure we win," a young PR Sreejesh, with his unwavering confidence, would often tell his senior Sardar Singh. (More Hockey News)

His words were not just a testament to his self-belief but also a glimpse into the fierce determination that would come to define his illustrious career. Perhaps that's why in the realm of hockey, few names command the respect, love and admiration that Sreejesh does.

With a career spanning nearly two decades, his journey is a rich tapestry of unforgettable moments, remarkable skill, and steadfast dedication.

Thus, it was only fitting that he was honoured with a historic farewell ceremony as the first Indian hockey player to receive such an accolade.

The event was distinguished by the presence of hockey legends, including former captains Sardar Singh, Dillip Tirkey and Mir Ranjan Negi, former coach Harendra Singh, and the entire bronze winning Indian team, which donned identical red jerseys with Sreejesh’s name and number on the back.

Inspiring, motivating, legendary, hardworking, and relentless were just a few of the words used by each speaker to emphasize Sreejesh’s extraordinary skill, hundred percent commitment, and the camaraderie he nurtured within the team.

"He set an example for the youngster. In my 10 years, I have never seen him take rest. He was always on the field, never took any rest. He has inspired many," Sardar said.

Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh - X/Thiagggggggo
Paris Olympics 2024: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

BY Outlook Sports Desk

His aspirations were truly ambitious. At a time when the Indian team was barely in the top 20 a young Sreejesh dreamt of being number one.

"Sree always said 'Machaa we are ranked 17-18, we need to become number one'. He has seen a lot of difficulty, saw a lot of losses one feels that lets quit but he never did," Sardar recalled.

Sreejesh's career was not without its challenges. He faced setbacks, such as being dropped from the side post failures, but his resilience never wavered.

"Had it been any other player, he would have left in somewhere in 2009-10. But he doesn't quit easliy. Day and night he struggled and despite not getting selected he continued working hard," Harendra Singh, who brought Sreejesh to the national camp, said.

"There is no better legend of modern hockey than Sreejesh. He is the best motivator, he has done a thankless job like goalkeeping for so long," he added.

A patriot at heart, Sreejesh ahead of the bronze medal match in Paris had told skipper Harmanpreet Singh "'Macha, the hockey our team has played today (in the semifinal against Germany) and the love that we have got is a huge thing. We have the perfect opportunity to take hockey back to its glory days,'" and the side succeeded in winning back to back bronze medals at the Olympics.

Hockey Indian president Dillip Tirkey said "There is no better legend of modern hockey than Sreejesh. He's the best motivator. He has done a thankless job like goalkeeping for so long."

As last line of defence, he would constantly pump up his defenders to push themselves to do a better job.

"He has been an elder brother to me. He always guided me from behind. And I liked it," midfielder Manpreet Singh said.

"I would tell him to keep talking to me from behind as that gave me confidence that Sree was backing me up from behind. He has inspired so many. You have taught as so many things," he added.

Coach Craig Fulton noted that, despite his natural talent, Sreejesh possessed a strong work ethic and constantly worked to improve his skills.

"He has been immense for us. As a person, he wears his heart on his sleeve. That's the beautiful thing about him.

"As a player, he had the talent and skill but he didn't sit on his laurels. He has worked hard. He can't stay on top in goalkeeping if you don't improve yourself and he has done that," Fulton added.

The event captured the essence of a true sports hero—a player who not only guarded the goal but also inspired an entire nation.

