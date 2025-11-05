Why Are Bihar’s Migrants Leaving Home To Work Low-paying Jobs In Kashmir
Residents of Bihar are forced to do odd jobs in Bihar due to a lack of employment opportunities back home. A large number of residents from Bihar are taking on odd jobs in Kashmir on meagre wages due to a lack of employment opportunities in their state. The Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) conducted by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has noted that the Unemployment Rate (UR) for persons aged 15 years and above in Bihar has been three per cent in 2023-24. The 2011 census reports that 7,06,557 people migrated out of Bihar for jobs, while a study by the Institute of Population Sciences (IIPS) notes that more than half of the households in Bihar are exposed to migration to more developed places within or outside the country.
