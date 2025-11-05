National

Why Are Bihar’s Migrants Leaving Home To Work Low-paying Jobs In Kashmir

Residents of Bihar are forced to do odd jobs in Bihar due to a lack of employment opportunities back home. A large number of residents from Bihar are taking on odd jobs in Kashmir on meagre wages due to a lack of employment opportunities in their state. The Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) conducted by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has noted that the Unemployment Rate (UR) for persons aged 15 years and above in Bihar has been three per cent in 2023-24. The 2011 census reports that 7,06,557 people migrated out of Bihar for jobs, while a study by the Institute of Population Sciences (IIPS) notes that more than half of the households in Bihar are exposed to migration to more developed places within or outside the country.

Bihar's migrant workers in Jammu & Kashmir
Yoginder Shah is running his snacks cart for over 7 years in Kashmir | Photo: Yasir Iqbal
Bihars migrant workers in Jammu & Kashmir
Fhakrudin (41) has been running his stall in central Kashmir for more than 18 years | Photo: Yasir Iqbal
Bihars migrant workers in Jammu & Kashmir
Md. Rehmat (21) from Hasanpur, Bihar runs his snack stall for over 12 years in Chadura area of central Kashmir | Photo: Yasir Iqbal
Bihars migrant workers in Jammu & Kashmir
Md. Shahrukh hails from Hasanpur, Bihar and has been working in Kashmir for over 12 years | Photo: Yasir Iqbal
Bihars migrant workers in Jammu & Kashmir
Yoginder Shah is running his snacks cart for over 7 years in Kashmir | Photo: Yasir Iqbal
Bihars migrant workers in Jammu & Kashmir
Md. Rehmat (21) from Hasanpur, Bihar runs his snack stall for over 12 years in Chadura area of central Kashmir | Photo: Yasir Iqbal
Bihars migrant workers in Jammu & Kashmir
Fhakrudin (41) has been running his stall in central Kashmir for more than 18 years | Photo: Yasir Iqbal
