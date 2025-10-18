India Vs Australia Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch IND V AUS Final Match?

IND vs AUS Live Streaming: Get all the details on live streaming, timings, venue and squad for the India versus Australia final game at the Sultan of Johor Cup 2025

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
India vs Australia, Sultan of Johor Cup 2025
India vs Australia, Sultan of Johor Trophy 2025 final live streaming Photo: Sultan of Johor Cup 2025
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India take on Australia on Saturday, October 18 at 1:35PM (IST) in the final at the Taman Daya Hockey Stadium, Johor Bahru

  • The Blue Colts secured a final berth against table-toppers Australia

  • Live streaming available exclusively on Ashley Morrison Media’s YouTube channel; no TV telecast scheduled in India

The Indian men's junior hockey team will take on firm favourites, Australia in the final of the Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 on Saturday, October 18 in Johor Bahru, Malaysia.

India come into the final on the back of a 2-1 victory over the hosts and book their spot in the final against the Kookaburras. India converted two penalty corners through Gurjot Singh (22nd minute) and Sourabh Anand Kushwaha (48th) to secure the win and set up a summit clash against Australia on Saturday.

It was India's record eighth final at the Sultan of Johor Cup out of 12 appearances.

India had lost to their final opponents 4-2 in the preliminary stage. The Indian colts last lifted the trophy back in 2022 wherein they had defeated Australia 4-5 on penalties after the match had ended 1-1.

India Squad for Sultan of Johor Cup 2025

Goalkeepers: Bikramjit Singh, Princedeep Singh  

Defenders: Rohit (captain), Talem Priyobarta, Anmol Ekka, Amir Ali, PB Sunil, Ravneet Singh  

Midfielders: Ankit Pal, Thounaojam Ingalemba Luwang, Adrohit Ekka, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Roshan Kujur, Manmeet Singh  

Forwards: Arshdeep Singh, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Ajeet Yadav, Gurjot Singh  

Related Content

Standby Players: Vivek Lakra, Shardanand Tiwari, Thockchom Kingson Singh, Rohit Kullu, Dilraj Singh  

India vs Australia, Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 final: Live Streaming

When will the India vs Australia, Sultan of Johor 2025 final match start?

The India vs Australia final match at the Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 will start at 1:35 pm (IST) on Saturday, Oct 18.

Where to watch India vs Australia, Sultan of Johor 2025 final Live?

The India vs Australia final match in Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 will be live streamed on Ashley Morrison Media YouTube Channel in India.

Published At:
  6. Bengaluru To Develop A Business Corridor, Aims To Cut Traffic Congestion

  7. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights, Round One Day 3 Updates: Vidarbha And Haryana Win Their Games On The 3rd Day

  8. Sabarimala Gold Theft: SIT Arrests Prime Accused Unnikrishnan Potti