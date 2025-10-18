India Vs Australia Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch IND V AUS Final Match?

India take on Australia on Saturday, October 18 at 1:35PM (IST) in the final at the Taman Daya Hockey Stadium, Johor Bahru
The Blue Colts secured a final berth against table-toppers Australia
Live streaming available exclusively on Ashley Morrison Media’s YouTube channel; no TV telecast scheduled in India
The Indian men's junior hockey team will take on firm favourites, Australia in the final of the Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 on Saturday, October 18 in Johor Bahru, Malaysia.
India come into the final on the back of a 2-1 victory over the hosts and book their spot in the final against the Kookaburras. India converted two penalty corners through Gurjot Singh (22nd minute) and Sourabh Anand Kushwaha (48th) to secure the win and set up a summit clash against Australia on Saturday.
It was India's record eighth final at the Sultan of Johor Cup out of 12 appearances.
India had lost to their final opponents 4-2 in the preliminary stage. The Indian colts last lifted the trophy back in 2022 wherein they had defeated Australia 4-5 on penalties after the match had ended 1-1.
India Squad for Sultan of Johor Cup 2025
Goalkeepers: Bikramjit Singh, Princedeep Singh
Defenders: Rohit (captain), Talem Priyobarta, Anmol Ekka, Amir Ali, PB Sunil, Ravneet Singh
Midfielders: Ankit Pal, Thounaojam Ingalemba Luwang, Adrohit Ekka, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Roshan Kujur, Manmeet Singh
Forwards: Arshdeep Singh, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Ajeet Yadav, Gurjot Singh
Standby Players: Vivek Lakra, Shardanand Tiwari, Thockchom Kingson Singh, Rohit Kullu, Dilraj Singh
India vs Australia, Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 final: Live Streaming
When will the India vs Australia, Sultan of Johor 2025 final match start?
The India vs Australia final match at the Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 will start at 1:35 pm (IST) on Saturday, Oct 18.
Where to watch India vs Australia, Sultan of Johor 2025 final Live?
The India vs Australia final match in Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 will be live streamed on Ashley Morrison Media YouTube Channel in India.