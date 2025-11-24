India Vs Belgium Preview, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Live Streaming - When And Where To Watch IND Vs BEL Hockey Clash

India vs Belgium, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Get the hockey preview, live streaming info, and squad details for the clash between IND and BEL on Monday, 24 November

India Vs Belgium Preview, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Live Streaming - When And Where To Watch
India Vs Belgium, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Indian player in action during first match. Photo: X/@TheHockeyIndia
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India will face Belgium on November 24 in their second match of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025

  • India are aiming to build on a 1-0 win over South Korea in their opener

  • Fans in India can catch live streaming of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 on the FanCode app

India will face Belgium on November 24 in their second match of the 31st Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025, brimming with confidence after a narrow 1-0 win over South Korea in their tournament opener. Get live streaming info here.

Raheel Mohammed’s match-winning goal gave India a flawless start in the six-nation event in Ipoh, Malaysia, securing three vital points and setting the tone for the team’s campaign.

The squad blends experienced campaigners with energetic youngsters, including Vivek Sagar Prasad, Jarmanpreet Singh, Abhishek, and Sukhjeet Singh, all expected to play key roles in implementing India’s strategy.

Belgium are renowned for their disciplined structure, tactical awareness, and swift counterattacks, meaning India will need to stay sharp both defensively and in attack.

A strong showing against Belgium will not only consolidate India’s position in the round-robin stage but also boost confidence for a potential final clash.

Fans can expect a high-intensity match as India look to combine cohesion, skill, and tactical intelligence to overcome a formidable European opponent and maintain their winning momentum.

India Vs Belgium, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Live Streaming

Fans in India can catch live streaming of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 exclusively on the FanCode app and website, as there will be no television broadcast of the matches in the country.

India Squad For Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025

Goalkeepers: Pawan, Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar.

Defenders: Chandura Boby, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Yashdeep Siwach, Sanjay, Jugraj Singh, Amit Rohidas.

Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Moirangthem Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen.

Forwards: Sukhjeet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Selvam Karthi, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Dilpreet Singh, Abhishek.

