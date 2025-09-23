PR Sreejesh: 'I Need That Maturity To Become Senior Coach' - Aims To Lead Indian Men's Hockey In 5 Years

Legendary goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, currently coaching India’s junior men’s hockey team, targets becoming the chief coach of the senior national squad within five years, gaining experience and maturity through his current role

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Navneet Oberoi
Updated on:
Updated on:
PR Sreejesh: I Need That Maturity To Become Senior Coach - Aims To Lead Indian Mens Hockey
PR Sreejesh, India’s iconic hockey goalkeeper, has expressed his ambition to become the chief coach of the senior national team within the next five years. Photo: PTI
  • Sreejesh targets becoming chief coach of India’s senior men's hockey team within five to six years through coaching juniors

  • He believes the current junior team has potential to win a medal at the Junior World Cup and will use the Sultan of Johor Cup to prepare

  • Besides hockey skills, Sreejesh encourages juniors to read motivational books like 'Relentless' to develop passion and mental strength

PR Sreejesh, India’s iconic hockey goalkeeper, has expressed his ambition to become the chief coach of the senior national team within the next five years.

Currently the chief coach of the junior men’s team, Sreejesh sees this as the right platform to gain coaching experience and maturity."Coaching is new to me. I played hockey for 25 years. So juniors is the right place for me to learn. I don't have the patience for the sub-junior level where you need to teach basics," Sreejesh told PTI in an exclusive interview.

"From a player to becoming a coach is a transition. I feel juniors is the best platform where I can learn a lot of things. So right now I am in that process.

"I need that maturity of becoming a senior coach. I can't suddenly jump into that. But definitely that's a future target. I am doing my bit, I have done FIH Level 3 coaching course," he said.

"Five to six years down the line I think I will have the experience to head the Indian men's team as coach," said the talismanic custodian, who is the Director of Hockey at HIL side Delhi SG Pipers.

Sreejesh, a two-time Olympic bronze medallist, believes India has the potential to finish on the podium in the upcoming junior World Cup to be held in Chennai and Madurai from November 28 till December 10.

This team does have the potential to win the medal. In juniors or seniors if you have to come to top four you have to control your emotions, need to learn to handle pressure, and play the normal game," he said.

India will compete in the Sultan of Johor Cup, an invitational tournament in Johor Bahru, Malaysia from October 11 to 19, and Sreejesh feels the event will be the perfect opportunity to work on grey areas before the mega event."We chose 25 players, who were largely probables for Junior World Cup, so they knew tournaments like Sultan of Johor Cup is the last phase of preparations. In this tournament we will like to polish the skills because we have already taught them the system." This tournament is going to be an eye-opener for us and we will get an idea how much more work we need to do," he said.

Sreejesh said besides the intricacies of the game, he is involving the junior players to read meaningful books by renowned sportspersons and coaches."You need to play hockey, there is nothing more than that but what I have inculcated in them is to read a book 'Relentless', a book written by Michael Jordan's coach.

It's all about passion, hardwork and so on."We are doing that keeping in mind that young guys think differently. Start thinking differently. They young players get annoyed sometimes because I tend to keep them away from mobile addiction as well with this exercise," he said.

"In this one hour session they are in a different world," Tim S Grover, a renowned trainer to athletes like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, has co-authored the book with Shari Lesser Wenk.After a disappointing last year where both SG Pipers men's and women's teams finished at the bottom, they are expecting a positive result from the upcoming HIL.

"Majority of the players we have retained, we just need three players in the men's team and for women's team we need eight," Sreejesh said of HIL mini auction here on Wednesday, which will be held behind closed doors."For men's we have approximately 51 lakhs in hand and for women around Rs 76 lakhs. We need a playmaker for men's team who can control the team."

With PTI Inputs.

Published At:
