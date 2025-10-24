Junior Hockey World Cup 2025: Pakistan Pulls Out Of Event In India, FIH To Confirm Replacement Soon

Pakistan had qualified for the FIH Men's Junior Hockey World Cup 2025, to be hosted in Chennai and Madurai, and was placed in the same group as India

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
File photo of the Pakistan men's national hockey team. | Photo: Instagram/
  • Pakistan Hockey Federation announces withdrawal from Junior World Cup 2025

  • Tournament scheduled for November-December 2025 in Tamil Nadu

  • Hockey India officials unaware of Pakistan's last-minute decision

  • PHF expresses desire to compete at neutral venue amid tensions

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) confirmed Pakistan's withdrawal from the Men's Junior Hockey World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025 in India. The tournament will run from November 28 to December 28, 2025, with Chennai and Madurai hosting the event.

The FIH is yet to announce a replacement team for Pakistan, which had initially qualified for this major junior hockey competition.

FIH Confirms Pakistan's Departure

The FIH notified PTI on Friday that Pakistan will not participate in the upcoming tournament. An FIH statement read: "We can confirm that the Pakistan Hockey Federation has notified the International Hockey Federation (FIH) that its team initially qualified for the upcoming FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025 won't participate eventually."

"The team replacing Pakistan for this event will be announced soon," the statement added. Pakistan’s team had qualified for the Junior Hockey World Cup and were placed in Group B alongside India, Chile, and Switzerland.

This marks Pakistan’s second withdrawal from an event in India this year, following the Men's Asia Cup 2025 in Rajgir, Bihar, held from August 29 to September 7.

Sporting ties between India and Pakistan have deteriorated since the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and India's subsequent 'Operation Sindoor'.

The Indian government recently announced a new policy, stating it will not engage in bilateral sports contests with Pakistan but permits participation in multi-nation tournaments. During the recent cricket Asia Cup, India's captain Suryakumar Yadav refused to shake hands with his Pakistan counterpart.

Hockey India Officials Unaware

Hockey India officials stated they have no clue about Pakistan’s withdrawal. "I had a conversation with Pakistan Hockey Federation officials a month-and-a half-back, and they had confirmed their participation," HI secretary general Bholanath Singh told PTI. "What transpired after that I have no knowledge."

He emphasised Hockey India’s immediate priority: "Our duty is to conduct the best tournament as hosts and hope India wins the title. It is now up to FIH to announce a replacement for Pakistan."

Pakistan Explores Neutral Venue

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), despite the FIH’s decision to seek a replacement, expressed a desire to compete if a neutral venue could be arranged.

PHF secretary general Rana Mujahid confirmed on Friday that due to existing tensions between the two countries, the national junior team would not travel to India. The PHF had earlier conveyed this decision to the FIH.

"Missing out on major events because they are being held in India is hurting our hockey and not helping in the development of our players," Mujahid, an Olympian, stated in Lahore.

He also questioned the expectation for Pakistan to play in India when, as he noted, "their athletes are not even willing to shake hands in different sports even at neutral venues".

The FIH, he added, explained that "all the events were awarded to India well before the conflict, so no one anticipated such a situation".

(With PTI Inputs)

