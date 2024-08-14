Paris Olympics 2024: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey

Fresh from winning a bronze at the Paris Olympics 2024, veteran Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh's no.16 jersey now stands retired, Hockey India announced on Wednesday, August 14. (More Hockey News)
Sreejesh had called time on his international career after winning a second successive Olympic bronze medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 last week.
“The number 16 jersey that PR Sreejesh used will now be retired. This is for the senior team. For junior the jersey will be there for they want Sreejesh to groom the next Sreejesh,” Hockey India secretary general Bholanath Singh said.
(More to follow)