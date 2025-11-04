Raja Krishnamoorthi Condemns US Vice President JD Vance’s Remarks on Wife’s Faith

He responded that on most Sundays, Usha attends church with him. “... I've told her, and I've said publicly, and I'll say now in front of 10,000 of my closest friends, do I hope eventually that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved in by church? Yeah, I honestly do wish that, because I believe in the Christian gospel, and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way,” he said.