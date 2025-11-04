Raja Krishnamoorthi Condemns US Vice President JD Vance’s Remarks on Wife’s Faith

Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi criticised Vice President JD Vance’s recent comments about his wife Usha’s faith, calling them “disappointing” and contributing to “growing anti-Hindu sentiment” in the US.
Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has criticised US Vice President JD Vance’s recent remarks about his wife Usha Vance’s faith, calling them “disappointing” and saying they contribute to a “growing anti-Hindu sentiment” in the country.
Vance has faced backlash over his comments about his interfaith marriage after saying he eventually hopes that Usha “is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved in by church.” Krishnamoorthi said on Sunday, "At a time when Hindu and Indian-American communities are confronting a climate of rising prejudice, talk of mass deportations, and growing anti-Hindu sentiment—even against members of his own party—it’s deeply disappointing that the Vice President would add to that climate through his recent comments while remaining silent in the face of hate.”
Vance made the remarks last week at the University of Mississippi after being questioned by a young South Asian woman about his faith, inter-religion marriage, and the Trump administration’s immigration policies.
He responded that on most Sundays, Usha attends church with him. “... I've told her, and I've said publicly, and I'll say now in front of 10,000 of my closest friends, do I hope eventually that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved in by church? Yeah, I honestly do wish that, because I believe in the Christian gospel, and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way,” he said.
“But if she doesn't, then God says everybody has free will, and so that doesn't cause a problem for me. That's something you work out with your friends, with your family, with the person that you love,” he added.
Later in the week, Vance clarified that his wife has no plans to convert. “She is not a Christian and has no plans to convert, but like many people in an interfaith marriage--or any interfaith relationship--I hope she may one day see things as I do. Regardless, I'll continue to love and support her and talk to her about faith and life and everything else, because she's my wife,” he said.
Krishnamoorthi, who has represented Illinois’ 8th District since 2016, is currently serving his fifth term in the US Congress.
(with PTI inputs)