Raja Krishnamoorthi Condemns US Vice President JD Vance’s Remarks on Wife’s Faith

Vance said at a University of Mississippi event that he hopes his wife “is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved in by church,” later clarifying she has “no plans to convert.”

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
US President JD Vance with wife Usha Vance
US President JD Vance with wife Usha Vance Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi criticised Vice President JD Vance’s recent comments about his wife Usha’s faith, calling them “disappointing” and contributing to “growing anti-Hindu sentiment” in the US.

  • Krishnamoorthi urged political leaders to avoid rhetoric that fuels prejudice amid rising anti-Hindu sentiment and hate incidents in the country.

Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has criticised US Vice President JD Vance’s recent remarks about his wife Usha Vance’s faith, calling them “disappointing” and saying they contribute to a “growing anti-Hindu sentiment” in the country.

Vance has faced backlash over his comments about his interfaith marriage after saying he eventually hopes that Usha “is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved in by church.” Krishnamoorthi said on Sunday, "At a time when Hindu and Indian-American communities are confronting a climate of rising prejudice, talk of mass deportations, and growing anti-Hindu sentiment—even against members of his own party—it’s deeply disappointing that the Vice President would add to that climate through his recent comments while remaining silent in the face of hate.”

Vance made the remarks last week at the University of Mississippi after being questioned by a young South Asian woman about his faith, inter-religion marriage, and the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

US Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance - | Reuters/File
What Does JD Vance’s Visit Mean For India?

BY Seema Guha

He responded that on most Sundays, Usha attends church with him. “... I've told her, and I've said publicly, and I'll say now in front of 10,000 of my closest friends, do I hope eventually that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved in by church? Yeah, I honestly do wish that, because I believe in the Christian gospel, and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way,” he said.

Related Content
Related Content

“But if she doesn't, then God says everybody has free will, and so that doesn't cause a problem for me. That's something you work out with your friends, with your family, with the person that you love,” he added.

Later in the week, Vance clarified that his wife has no plans to convert. “She is not a Christian and has no plans to convert, but like many people in an interfaith marriage--or any interfaith relationship--I hope she may one day see things as I do. Regardless, I'll continue to love and support her and talk to her about faith and life and everything else, because she's my wife,” he said.

Krishnamoorthi, who has represented Illinois’ 8th District since 2016, is currently serving his fifth term in the US Congress.

(with PTI inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. PAK Vs SA, 1st ODI: Faisalabad Weather Forecast, Iqbal Stadium Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

  2. Who Are ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Champions?

  3. ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Check Outlook's Team Of The Tournament

  4. Pratika Rawal Factfile: India's In-Form Opener Bound By Injury, Not By Spirit

  5. India Become Women's World Cup Champions: Stats You Might Have Missed From Historic Final

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final, Reclaims No. 1 Spot

  2. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

  3. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  4. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  5. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Priyanka Gandhi: PM Modi Should Form 'Apamaan Mantralaya' Over Insult Accusations

  2. 19 Killed, 22 Injured as Gravel-Laden Lorry Collides with Bus in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy District, PM Reacts

  3. Day In Pics: November 03, 2025

  4. Drunk Dumper Driver's 5-Km Rampage Kills 12, Injures 40

  5. Head-on Collison Between Truck And Bus In Telangana; 20 Dead

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trump Threatens Military Action in Nigeria Over Attacks on Christians

  2. Trump Says Pakistan, China Among Nations Testing Nuclear Weapons; Justifies US Plans to Resume Tests

  3. Trump Downplays War With Venezuela, Says Maduro’s ‘Days Are Numbered’

  4. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  5. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

World News

  1. Sudan’s Civil War Spirals, With Mounting Allegations Of Genocide Against RSF

  2. Trump Threatens Military Action in Nigeria Over Attacks on Christians

  3. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  4. Trump Says Pakistan, China Among Nations Testing Nuclear Weapons; Justifies US Plans to Resume Tests

  5. Displaced Gaza Families Forced To Live In Khan Younis Cemetery Amid War Destruction

Latest Stories

  1. Bihar Election 2025: All Star Show In Bihar Today, "NDA Is Led By The Able Nitish Kumar": PM Modi In Nawada

  2. Dev Deepawali: Cosmic Energies Aligned For Karmic Cleansing And Divine Grace

  3. Bihar Police Arrest JD(U) Candidate Anant Singh, 79 Others In Jan Suraaj Worker Murder Case

  4. Delhi Air Quality Dips To ‘Very Poor’ as Weak Winds Trap Pollutants; AQI At 366

  5. 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northern Afghanistan; At Least Seven Dead, 150 Injured

  6. Hedayettulah Khan Calls BJP’s Bangladesh Infiltration Claim In Ghatsila ‘Ridiculous’

  7. Multiple Lives Lost As Tipper Lorry Collides With RTC Bus In Telangana’s Ranga Reddy District

  8. Jharkhand: JMM, BJP Step Up Campaigns for Ghatsila Bypoll Ahead of November 11 Vote