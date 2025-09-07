India Vs Korea Live Streaming, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: H2H Record And When, Where To Watch Final Match

Asia Cup 2025 Final, India vs Korea Hockey Live Streaming Details: Catch the timings, streaming and other info for the IND vs KOR final match live

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Hockey-India-Photo
Shilanand Lakra (no 99 jersey) celebrates a goal. Photo: X/TheHockeyIndia
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India face Korea in the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 final match

  • India thrashed China to qualify for Asia Cup finals

  • Match starts at 7:30 PM IST on September 7, 2025

  • Live coverage available on Sony TEN 2 and Sony LIV

Harmanpreet Singh-led Indian men's hockey team will look to clinch silverware in the final of the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 with Korea standing between them and a spot in the World Cup 2026. A win on Sunday will see India clinch their fourth Asian title despite an underwhelming start to the tourney.

India produced a ruthless performance to thrash China 7-0 in the final Super 4 match to storm into the final, where a World Cup berth will be at stake against defending champions Korea.

Chief coach Craig Fulton sounded confident that his players are in a 'good space' ahead of the big game.

"Always the hardest thing in sport is back-to-back matches. We got to repeat our performance. But at the same time the guys are in a good place, they are playing well and they are playing for each other which is more important than anything else," Fulton said after the China match.

"The hardest part was getting here and now need to just play the match and not the occasion, but you need to think about tomorrow. You need to be clinical," he added.

Related Content
Related Content

"It's super important to stay humble, stay grounded and that's the no.1 thing." India used the aerial ball to good effect against China, consistently breaking down their deep defence.

Fulton, however, warned his wards against taking Korea lightly, and advised them to focus on process and not the occasion.

"We just got to play the game not the occasion. The same process and approach what we have been doing, getting better and better in certain areas.

"It's a final so no disrespect to any team. We got to deliver and we are focussed on doing that," he concluded.

India vs Korea: Head-to-Head

As far as head-to-head record goes, India have won 10 games out the 22 matches between the two teams while losing just two. 10 matches have ended in a draw.

India Vs Korea, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final – Live Streaming Details

When is the Asia Cup 2025 Hockey final match between India and Korea?

The Asia Cup 2025 Hockey final match between India and Korea will take place on Sunday, September 7, 2025.

Where is the Asia Cup 2025 Hockey final match between India and Korea?

The Asia Cup 2025 Hockey final match between India and Korea will be played at Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Rajgir, Bihar.

What time does the Asia Cup 2025 Hockey final match between India and Korea begin?

The Asia Cup 2025 Hockey final match between India and Korea will begin at 7.30 PM IST.

Where to live stream the Asia Cup 2025 Hockey final match between India and Korea?

The Asia Cup 2025 Hockey final match between India and Korea live streaming will be available on SonyLiv app and website in India.

Where to watch the live broadcast the Asia Cup 2025 Hockey final match between India and Korea?

The Asia Cup 2025 Hockey final match between India and Korea will be available on Sony Sports Network.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Duleep Trophy 2025 SFs LIVE Score, Day 4 Blog: Jaiswal Opens For West Zone; North Zone Finally Dismissed For 361

  2. BCCI Adds Rs 14,627 Crore In Five Years, Rs 4,193 Crore In Last Fiscal Year: Report

  3. India's Asia Cup 2025 Squad Preview: The Stuttering Question Of No. 8?

  4. Meerut Mavericks Vs Kashi Rudras, UP T20 League Final: KR Crowned Champions With Emphatic Win Over MM - Match Report

  5. Canada Vs Scotland ICC World Cup League 2, Match 84: Match Abandoned Due To Wet Outfield

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open Women's Singles Final: Aryna Sabalenka Beats Amanda Anisimova To Claim Fourth Major Trophy

  2. US Open 2025: 'All The Lessons Were Worth It' For Back-to-back Champion Aryna Sabalenka

  3. US Open 2025: Carlos Is More Magic Than Jannik Sinner, Says Rafael Nadal

  4. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Amanda Anisimova, US Open Final: Top Seed Retains Title With Straight-Sets Win

  5. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Amanda Anisimova Highlights, US Open Final: World No. 1 Wards Off Spirited American, Defends Title

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Forest Classroom and the Glass Tower: Will Foreign Universities in India Deepen the Divide?

  2. Floods Bring Deluge Of Woes For Jammu & Kashmir Residents

  3. Gujarat Weather Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning Amid Heavy Rainfall

  4. Andaman And Nicobar Prepares For Census 2027, Considers Thermal Survey For Sentinelese Tribe

  5. Political Furore In Kashmir As Protestors Raze Ashoka Chakra At Hazratbal Shrine

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Trump Slashes Tariffs on Metals, Medicines and More to Countries With U.S. Trade Deals

  2. US To Roll Out Reduced Tariffs On Japanese Automobiles

  3. Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Records 605 Terror Attacks In 2025

  4. The Silent Threat Of AI: Epistemic Drift

  5. Trump To Rebrand Pentagon As ‘Department of War’ Through Executive Order

Latest Stories

  1. UPSC ESE Main Result 2025 Declared: 1,376 Candidates Advance to Interview Stage

  2. Gujarat Weather Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning Amid Heavy Rainfall

  3. Rajasthan on Red Alert as Monsoon Rainfall Intensifies, Flood Risk Soars

  4. IMD Issues Red Alert for Madhya Pradesh as Monsoon Strengthens

  5. Dhamaal 4: Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh’s Comedy-Drama Wraps Shoot; To Release In 2026

  6. Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, 2nd T20I: Hosts Clinch Historic Win Over SL To Level Series 1-1

  7. Imran Khan’s Sister Aleema Attacked With Egg Outside Rawalpindi Jail

  8. Delhi NCR Weather: Respite from Heavy Rains as Temperatures Rise