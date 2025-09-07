India face Korea in the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 final match
India thrashed China to qualify for Asia Cup finals
Match starts at 7:30 PM IST on September 7, 2025
Live coverage available on Sony TEN 2 and Sony LIV
Harmanpreet Singh-led Indian men's hockey team will look to clinch silverware in the final of the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 with Korea standing between them and a spot in the World Cup 2026. A win on Sunday will see India clinch their fourth Asian title despite an underwhelming start to the tourney.
India produced a ruthless performance to thrash China 7-0 in the final Super 4 match to storm into the final, where a World Cup berth will be at stake against defending champions Korea.
Chief coach Craig Fulton sounded confident that his players are in a 'good space' ahead of the big game.
"Always the hardest thing in sport is back-to-back matches. We got to repeat our performance. But at the same time the guys are in a good place, they are playing well and they are playing for each other which is more important than anything else," Fulton said after the China match.
"The hardest part was getting here and now need to just play the match and not the occasion, but you need to think about tomorrow. You need to be clinical," he added.
"It's super important to stay humble, stay grounded and that's the no.1 thing." India used the aerial ball to good effect against China, consistently breaking down their deep defence.
Fulton, however, warned his wards against taking Korea lightly, and advised them to focus on process and not the occasion.
"We just got to play the game not the occasion. The same process and approach what we have been doing, getting better and better in certain areas.
"It's a final so no disrespect to any team. We got to deliver and we are focussed on doing that," he concluded.
India vs Korea: Head-to-Head
As far as head-to-head record goes, India have won 10 games out the 22 matches between the two teams while losing just two. 10 matches have ended in a draw.
India Vs Korea, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final – Live Streaming Details
When is the Asia Cup 2025 Hockey final match between India and Korea?
The Asia Cup 2025 Hockey final match between India and Korea will take place on Sunday, September 7, 2025.
Where is the Asia Cup 2025 Hockey final match between India and Korea?
The Asia Cup 2025 Hockey final match between India and Korea will be played at Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Rajgir, Bihar.
What time does the Asia Cup 2025 Hockey final match between India and Korea begin?
The Asia Cup 2025 Hockey final match between India and Korea will begin at 7.30 PM IST.
Where to live stream the Asia Cup 2025 Hockey final match between India and Korea?
The Asia Cup 2025 Hockey final match between India and Korea live streaming will be available on SonyLiv app and website in India.
Where to watch the live broadcast the Asia Cup 2025 Hockey final match between India and Korea?
The Asia Cup 2025 Hockey final match between India and Korea will be available on Sony Sports Network.