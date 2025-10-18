India Vs Australia Hockey Live Score, Sultan Of Johor Cup: Can IND Avenge Group-Stage Loss In Final?

India Vs Australia Hockey Live Score, Sultan Of Johor Cup Final: Blue Colts had lost to the Aussies 2-4 in their group-stage face-off. Photo: Hockey India

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Indian junior men's hockey team's summit clash with Australia in the Sultan of Johor Cup 2025. The India colts meet the Aussies at the Taman Daya Hockey Stadium in Johor Bahru, Malaysia on Saturday (October 18), playing their record eighth final at the tournament after 12 appearances. Rohit's team had suffered a 2-4 defeat at the hands of the Kookaburras earlier, but beat hosts Malaysia 2-1 in the subsequent match to progress to the title round. As for the Aussies, they are unbeaten thus far and played a 3-3 draw with Pakistan in their last outing. Follow the live hockey scores and updates of the IND vs AUS match.

18 Oct 2025, 04:50:34 pm IST India Vs Australia Hockey Live Score, Sultan Of Johor Cup Final: IND Squad Goalkeepers: Bikramjit Singh, Princedeep Singh Defenders: Rohit (captain), Talem Priyobarta, Anmol Ekka, Amir Ali, PB Sunil, Ravneet Singh Midfielders: Ankit Pal, Thounaojam Ingalemba Luwang, Adrohit Ekka, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Roshan Kujur, Manmeet Singh Forwards: Arshdeep Singh, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Ajeet Yadav, Gurjot Singh Standby Players: Vivek Lakra, Shardanand Tiwari, Thockchom Kingson Singh, Rohit Kullu, Dilraj Singh

India Vs Australia Hockey Live Score, Sultan Of Johor Cup Final: Start Time, Streaming The pushback is at 6:05pm IST. The India vs Australia, Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 final will be live streamed on the Ashley Morrison Media YouTube channel in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.



Familiar foes await us in the final of the Sultan of Johor Cup 2025.



⏰: 6:05 PM IST

🔗: https://t.co/7no2GjKh53#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame | @Media_SAI @sports_odisha @HockeyAustralia pic.twitter.com/6XMFTz1Unl — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) October 18, 2025