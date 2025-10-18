India Vs Australia Hockey Live Score, Sultan Of Johor Cup: Can IND Avenge Group-Stage Loss In Final?

India Vs Australia Hockey Live Score, Sultan Of Johor Cup Final: IND Squad
Goalkeepers: Bikramjit Singh, Princedeep Singh
Defenders: Rohit (captain), Talem Priyobarta, Anmol Ekka, Amir Ali, PB Sunil, Ravneet Singh
Midfielders: Ankit Pal, Thounaojam Ingalemba Luwang, Adrohit Ekka, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Roshan Kujur, Manmeet Singh
Forwards: Arshdeep Singh, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Ajeet Yadav, Gurjot Singh
Standby Players: Vivek Lakra, Shardanand Tiwari, Thockchom Kingson Singh, Rohit Kullu, Dilraj Singh
India Vs Australia Hockey Live Score, Sultan Of Johor Cup Final: Start Time, Streaming
The pushback is at 6:05pm IST. The India vs Australia, Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 final will be live streamed on the Ashley Morrison Media YouTube channel in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.
India Vs Australia Hockey Live Score, Sultan Of Johor Cup Final: Good Evening!
Greetings and welcome to everyone joining us. Our hockey coverage continues as we build up to the mouthwatering final between India and Australia. Stay with us for all the updates from the Sultan of Johor Cup title clash.