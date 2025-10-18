India Vs Australia Hockey Live Score, Sultan Of Johor Cup: Can IND Avenge Group-Stage Loss In Final?

India Vs Australia Live Hockey Score, Sultan Of Johor Cup: The Indian junior men's hockey team beat hosts Malaysia 2-1 to enter the final. Follow the live hockey scores and updates of the IND vs AUS match

B
Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs Australia live score sultan of johor cup 2025 final ind vs aus junior updates highlights
India Vs Australia Hockey Live Score, Sultan Of Johor Cup Final: Blue Colts had lost to the Aussies 2-4 in their group-stage face-off. Photo: Hockey India
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Indian junior men's hockey team's summit clash with Australia in the Sultan of Johor Cup 2025. The India colts meet the Aussies at the Taman Daya Hockey Stadium in Johor Bahru, Malaysia on Saturday (October 18), playing their record eighth final at the tournament after 12 appearances. Rohit's team had suffered a 2-4 defeat at the hands of the Kookaburras earlier, but beat hosts Malaysia 2-1 in the subsequent match to progress to the title round. As for the Aussies, they are unbeaten thus far and played a 3-3 draw with Pakistan in their last outing. Follow the live hockey scores and updates of the IND vs AUS match.
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs Australia Hockey Live Score, Sultan Of Johor Cup Final: IND Squad 

Goalkeepers: Bikramjit Singh, Princedeep Singh  

Defenders: Rohit (captain), Talem Priyobarta, Anmol Ekka, Amir Ali, PB Sunil, Ravneet Singh  

Midfielders: Ankit Pal, Thounaojam Ingalemba Luwang, Adrohit Ekka, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Roshan Kujur, Manmeet Singh  

Forwards: Arshdeep Singh, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Ajeet Yadav, Gurjot Singh

Standby Players: Vivek Lakra, Shardanand Tiwari, Thockchom Kingson Singh, Rohit Kullu, Dilraj Singh

India Vs Australia Hockey Live Score, Sultan Of Johor Cup Final: Start Time, Streaming

The pushback is at 6:05pm IST. The India vs Australia, Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 final will be live streamed on the Ashley Morrison Media YouTube channel in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

India Vs Australia Hockey Live Score, Sultan Of Johor Cup Final: Good Evening!

Greetings and welcome to everyone joining us. Our hockey coverage continues as we build up to the mouthwatering final between India and Australia. Stay with us for all the updates from the Sultan of Johor Cup title clash.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. PAK Vs NZ Live Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Game Halted In Colombo Due To Rain|52/3 (12.2)

  2. Bangladesh Vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, 1st ODI: WI Bowl BAN Out For 207-Run Total

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round One Day 4 Updates: Ishan Kishan’s Jharkhand Crush Tamil Nadu

  4. When Conflict Silences Talent: Deaths Of Afghan Cricketers And Global Toll On Sport

  5. PAK Vs AFG: PCB Confirms T20I Tri-Series In Lahore Despite Afghanistan Pullout

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

  3. Denmark Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Stuns Antonsen To Enter QFs; Satwik-Chirag Secure Win

  4. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  5. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India Rejects UK Sanctions On Gujarat Oil Refinery, Cites 'No Double Standards' In Energy Trade

  2. How Indian Universities Are Clamping Down Free Speech On Their Campuses

  3. Keshav Kunj: The Sangh’s Capital Stage For Its Next Century

  4. Collegium’s Transfer Of Justice Sreedharan Draws Sharp Criticism From Legal Experts

  5. Day In Pics: October 17, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  2. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  3. A Stitch in a Lifetime

  4. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  5. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

US News

  1. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

  2. Trump Says It's Too Early To Discuss Tomahawk Missiles In Talks with Zelenskyy

  3. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  4. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  5. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

World News

  1. Hamas Reaffirms Commitment To Ceasefire As Delays In Returning Hostages’ Bodies Fray Nerves

  2. YouTube Resolves Global Outage Affecting Over 366,000 Users

  3. Trump Says ‘No Choice But To Go In And Kill’ Hamas If Violence Continues

  4. Pakistan’s Khawaja Asif Signals Readiness For ‘Two-Front War,’ Citing India Amid Taliban Conflict

  5. Trump Says Modi Pledged To End India’s Russian Oil Imports

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, October 18, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Virgo, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. Weekly Horoscope For October 19–25, 2025: Positive Shifts Await Aries, Taurus, and Pisces

  3. Judicial Inquiry Ordered Into Leh Violence: Ladakh CS Says Demand For Transparent Probe Fulfilled

  4. Dangal Actor Zaira Wasim Announces Her Wedding; Shares First Pics From The Nikaah

  5. International Legal Cooperation Now Integral To Judiciary, Says Justice Surya Kant

  6. Dude Vs Bison Box Office Collection Day 1: Pradeep Ranganathan's Rom-Com Powerbombs Dhruv Vikram's Sports Drama

  7. Pakistan Vs Afghanistan: ACB Boycotts Tri-Series After 3 Players Killed In Pakistani Airstrike

  8. Thanal OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Atharvaa Murali, Lavanya Tripathi’s Tamil Action Thriller