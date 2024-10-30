Nikola Jokic was in jubilant mood after inspiring the Denver Nuggets' second straight overtime win in the NBA this season. (More Sports News)
Coming off the back of an overtime victory against the Toronto Raptors at the Scotiabank Arena, the Nuggets did it again to beat the Brooklyn Nets 144-139 on Tuesday.
Jokic's display saw him become the first player with multiple triple-doubles and multiple 40-point games within his first four matches of a season in NBA history.
The Serbian finished the game with 29 points, 18 rebounds and 16 assists but, when speaking to local TV after the game, said that he was just happy to win.
"We were fighting," he said, when asked about how they ground out the victory.
"We're still not playing the way we're supposed to play, but we're finding a way to win games.
"I think that's the most important thing right now, just to find a way to win a game."
While Jokic made a triple-double, he was one of four players on the Nuggets roster who finished with 20 points or more and one of six who got into double figures.
One of those was Russell Westbrook, who made 22 points in 21 minutes on the court.
"Russ was really amazing, in the third or fourth quarter, I don't know, he kept us in the game.
"He was really good, pushing the pace and made a couple of shots, he was really good today.
"We shared the ball, we found the open guys and that's how we scored a lot."
Westbrook is a relatively new arrival at the Nuggets, having only joined the team in July from the Los Angeles Clippers.
But according to Jokic, he has been a welcome addition to the roster.
"He's always talking, he's always lifting the guys up, he's always pushing the guys. He's a really good teammate and it's good to have him on our team."