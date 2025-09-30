Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Dabang Delhi Ward Off Haryana Steelers Fightback To Win 38-37

But the turning point came when Ashu Malik produced a brilliant Super Raid to wipe out the Steelers and inflict a second ALL OUT of the night. That moment not only restored Delhi’s double-digit cushion but also brought up Ashu’s Super 10 in his milestone 100th PKL appearance. The Dabang Delhi skipper’s composure underlined his big-match temperament as his team surged ahead 30-19, tightening their grip on proceedings.