Pro Kabaddi League: Gujarat Giants Dominate UP Yoddhas 33-27 To Claim Much-Needed Win

Gujarat Giants ended their five-match losing streak in Pro Kabaddi League 2025 with the victory over UP Yoddhas

UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants match report pro kabaddi league 2025
Action from the Pro Kabaddi League 2025 match between Gujarat Giants and UP Yoddhas in Chennai. Photo: Pro Kabaddi
  • Mohammadreza Shadloui, Ankit Dahiya star for Gujarat Giants

  • Bhavani Rajput's efforts for UP Yoddhas go in vain

  • Giants build on 21-16 lead at half-time to notch up easy win

Gujarat Giants rode on fine efforts of Mohammadreza Shadloui and Ankit Dahiya to secure a comfortable 33-27 win over the UP Yoddhas in a Pro-Kabaddi League match in Chennai on Monday.

The Yoddhas’ Bhavani Rajput chipped in with some important points, but his efforts went in vain as the Giants clinched a much-needed victory to end their five-match losing streak.

The Yoddhas struck first to take the lead, but the Giants quickly responded to make it 1-1.

The Yoddhas regained momentum with a two-point cushion and stretched it to 4-1 before Harish’s successful raid cut the gap to 4-2.

The Giants then staged a strong comeback with contributions from both raiders and defenders, levelling the score at 5-5.

Soon after, Rakesh produced a brilliant Super Raid – the 50th overall this season – earning three points in one move and giving the Giants a clear lead.

Just before the time-out in the first half, Shadloui delivered a powerful raid to inflict an ALL OUT, helping the Giants extend their advantage to five points.

By half-time, the scoreboard read 21-16 in favour of the Giants.

The second half began with an all-round effort from the UP Yoddhas, who managed to score a couple of early points.

However, Ankit Dahiya’s brilliant tackle handed the Gujarat Giants an immediate point, keeping the momentum with his team.

In the first ten minutes of the second half, the Giants maintained their lead with smart raids and solid defence.

By the time the Strategic Time Out was called, they were comfortably ahead by four points.

After the break, the Giants resumed strongly, maintaining a five-point lead.

With less than five minutes remaining, the UP Yoddhas managed to score and reduce the gap to four points.

Bhavani Rajput then executed a successful raid, bringing the score to 29-26 and giving his side a glimmer of hope.

However, Dahiya’s decisive tackle immediately added a point for the Giants.

With just over a minute left on the clock, Shadloui delivered a crucial tackle to restore the Giants’ four-point advantage.

Published At:
