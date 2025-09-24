Telugu Titans beat Gujarat Giants 30-29 in a tense PKL Season 12 clash in Jaipur
Bharat Hooda (9) and Vijay Malik (7) combined to outshine Shadloui’s super-sub effort
Giants led after an All Out, but Titans roared back with a late surge to seal victory
The Telugu Titans edged out Gujarat Giants 30-29 in PKL Season 12 clash at the SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur, on Tuesday.
Bharat Hooda led the charge with nine points, while Vijay Malik chipped in with seven, combining to outshine Mohammadreza Shadloui’s stellar super-sub performance in his 100th game.
The Titans struck first through Vijay Malik and raced to a 3-0 lead before the Giants hit back through Visvanth V. Aryavardhan Navale’s raids and tackles, along with Lucky Sharma’s efforts, kept Gujarat in the contest, but the Titans held on to a 12-10 advantage at half-time.
The Giants roared back after the break, powered by Shadloui’s brilliance. His quick points and a solid defensive show saw them inflict an All Out and surge to an 18-14 lead. They maintained control deep into the second half, but the Titans refused to back down.
Bharat’s sharp raiding and Malik’s timely strikes turned the tide as the Titans inflicted an All Out of their own to move ahead 24-23.
Despite Shadloui’s fightback, the Titans opened up a late cushion and held their nerve in the final minutes to clinch a thrilling one-point win.