PKL 12: Ashu Malik Stars In 41-34 Victory Of Dabang Delhi Over Bengaluru Bulls

As the match came to a close, an impressive Super Tackle by Jitender Yadav in a Do-Or-Die Raid got Ashu Malik. However, these were small respites for the Bulls, who lost the match by 7 points

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: gaurav thakur
Updated on:
Updated on:
dabang delhi kc vs bengaluru bulls match report
PKL 12: Ashu Malik Stars In 41-34 Victory Of Dabang Delhi Over Bengaluru Bulls Photo: Special Arrangement
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Dabang Delhi K..C. beat Bengaluru Bulls 41-34 in the PKL on Tuesday

  • Ashu Malik’s 15 points, Neeraj Narwal’s 7 stood out in Delhi's attack

  • Alireza Mirzaian’s Super 10 was the only highlight for the Bulls

A dominant Dabang Delhi K..C. secured an impressive 41-34 win over Bengaluru Bulls at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Vizag on Tuesday. A late fightback from the Bulls wasn’t enough, as Ashu Malik’s 15 points, Neeraj Narwal’s 7, and strong defensive efforts from Surjeet Singh, Fazel Atrachali and Saurabh Nandal sealed the win for Delhi. Alireza Mirzaian’s Super 10 was the only highlight for the Bulls.

Dabang Delhi made a dominant start against Bengaluru Bulls, surging to a commanding lead. Ashu Malik was at the forefront, picking up quick raid points, with the highlight being a brilliant Super Raid, dismissing Yogesh, Aashish Malik and Ankush Rathee in one swoop, swinging the momentum heavily in Dabang Delhi’s favour.

The Bulls, meanwhile, struggled to find their footing, with only Alireza Mirzaian showing some resistance. They were dealt a further blow when Surjeet Singh’s strong tackle on Mirzaian inflicted the first ALL OUT of the match. That setback meant the Bulls trailed 13-5 at the 10-minute mark, as they stared at a tough climb back into the contest.

Dabang Delhi carried their early momentum into the latter stages of the first half, maintaining a firm grip into the break with a 21-11 lead over Bengaluru Bulls. Agent Ashu was unstoppable, constantly testing the Bulls’ defence with sharp raids. He was rewarded with a Super 10 before halftime, while Neeraj Narwal chipped in with crucial raid points.

Related Content
Related Content

For the Bulls, Alireza offered some resistance with four raid points, while Aashish’s efforts gave them a brief spark. However, repeated setbacks — including two dismissals of Sanjay and unsuccessful raids by Akash — kept them on the back foot. With a 10-point cushion at the break, Dabang Delhi looked firmly in control, leaving Bengaluru with plenty of work to do in the second half.

The season 8 PKL champions tightened their stranglehold on the contest in the third quarter, extending their lead to 34-17 at the 30-minute mark. Ashu Malik continued to be the star, piling on raid points at will and keeping the Bulls’ defence under constant pressure.

Naveen and Neeraj Narwal also chipped in, while Surjeet Singh and Fazel Atrachali stood tall in defence. The biggest blow for Bengaluru came midway through the half when Surjeet executed a decisive tackle on Alireza to enforce the second ALL OUT, widening Delhi’s advantage.

For Bengaluru, Aashish and Alireza tried to offer resistance with successful raids, but the rest of the unit struggled to make an impact. Substitutes Ganesha Hanamantagol and Jitender Yadav were introduced in search of answers, yet the Bulls could not stop Delhi’s momentum. By the end of the third quarter, the defending champions looked firmly in control, 17 points clear, leaving Bengaluru with a lot to play for in the final stretch.

Despite the massive lead, the Bulls did not give up. Starting with a Super Tackle by Akash Shinde on Ashu Malik, followed by a successful raid by Ganesha that got Naveen and Sandeep, the lead quickly dropped by 13 points. However, Neeraj Narwal got his team back on track with a successful raid on the Bulls that got Sanjay and Manish.

As the match came to a close, an impressive Super Tackle by Jitender Yadav in a Do-Or-Die Raid got Ashu Malik. However, these were small respites for the Bulls, who lost the match by 7 points as the score read 41-34 at the end of the 40 minutes despite a late ALL OUT for Bengaluru Bulls.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. BCCI Invites Bids From 'Reputed Firms' For Lead Sponsor Rights After Dream 11 Exit

  2. ENG Vs RSA 1st ODI: Maharaj, Markram Help South Africa Maul England

  3. MS Dhoni Hookah Controversy Resurfaces As Irfan Pathan Hints At Favouritism Behind India Exit

  4. Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill Will Try To Prove A Point With Aggressive Cricket, Says Irfan Pathan

  5. Ravichandran Ashwin Likely To Become First Indian Cricketer To Play In Big Bash League 2025: Reports

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jessica Pegula Vs Barbora Krejcikova Highlights, US Open 2025 Quarter-Final: Pegula Storms Into Semi-Final

  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Taylor Fritz Live Streaming, US Open 2025 Quarter-Final: Preview, Head-To-Head Record

  3. Aryna Sabalenka vs Marketa Vondrousova Live Streaming, US Open 2025 Quarter-Final: Preview, Head-To-Head Record

  4. US Open: Fan Caught Trying To Unzip Jannik Sinner's Bag After Round Of 16 Victory

  5. Jiri Lehecka Vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Streaming, US Open 2025 Quarter-Final: Preview, Head-To-Head Record

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bail Denied: Delhi High Court Rules On Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid In 2020 Violence Case

  2. Booth Capturing In Bihar In The '80s-'90s: Journalist Nalini Singh's Blow-by-blow Account

  3. Delhi On Alert As Yamuna Crosses Danger Mark, Evacuations Likely

  4. PM Modi To Inaugurate Semicon India 2025 Conference Focusing On Semiconductor Ecosystem

  5. Delhi 2020 Riots Case: HC To Rule On Bail Pleas Of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Others

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  5. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

World News

  1. Modi Winds Up His Visit To Japan And China On A Positive Note

  2. Over 800 Dead As Afghanistan Faces Deadly Earthquake, Survivors Fight For Life

  3. India Again Refuses to Back China’s Belt and Road at SCO Summit

  4. Trump Calls US-India Trade a “One-Sided Disaster” After Modi Meets Xi, Putin

  5. Trump’s Policies Spark Nationwide Labor Day Protests In U.S.

Latest Stories

  1. Pawan Kalyan Turns 54: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun And Others Wish The Power Star

  2. Songs Of Forgotten Trees Review | Anuparna Roy’s Tale Of Two Roommates Risks Being Skin-deep

  3. PM Modi Condemns Abuse Of Mother During Congress’ ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ In Bihar

  4. KMAT 2025 Admit Card: Download Your Karnataka Management Entrance Exam Admit Card Today

  5. Marcus Stoinis Returns To Boost Australia’s T20 World Cup Hopes As Spencer Johnson Faces Long Layoff

  6. Daily Horoscope for September 2, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Virgo, Scorpio, and Pisces

  7. Karnataka's Mahadevapura: Where Strangers Came To The Rolls

  8. Maharashtra Post-Election Sweep Cracked By RTI