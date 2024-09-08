Other Sports

Blind Football At Paris Paralympics 2024: France Shine Under Eiffel Tower Lights To Claim Gold

France is the first team other than Brazil to win blind football at a Paralympics. Brazil won all five previous golds since it was first played at the 2004 Athens Games

french blind football team, AP Photo
France players celebrate winning the blind football gold medal match at the 2024 Paralympics, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
info_icon

France defeated Argentina 3-2 on penalties under the lights of the Eiffel Tower for the gold medal in blind football on the penultimate day of the Paralympic Games.  (Full Coverage  |  More Sports News)

Frederic Villeroux scored the decisive spot kick to get the partisan home fans' party underway after the teams drew 1-1 in normal time on Saturday.

"It felt like the script of a film," said Villeroux, who also made the breakthrough in the 12th minute when he rifled a shot inside the left post.

Argentine star forward Maximiliano Espinillo replied from close range straight away after the French defenders failed to clear the ball.

“You have to take the good and accept the bad, but we are still very proud," Espinillo said.

France is the first team other than Brazil to win blind football at a Paralympics. Brazil won all five previous golds since it was first played at the 2004 Athens Games.

The five-time defending champion, which had never lost a match before Thursday's penalty loss to Argentina in the semifinals, was consoled by the bronze medal after a 1-0 win over Colombia thanks to a fierce strike from Jefinho in the 24th minute.

Known as the “Paralympic Pelé” because of speed and skill, Jefinho scored in off the left post despite facing two defenders, setting off a roar of appreciation around the Eiffel Tower Stadium.

“Today we left all disappointments behind and were able to win,” Jefinho said.

Blind football is an adaptation of soccer for teams of five players with an audible ball of rattles. The four outfield players must be classified as completely blind, while the goalkeeper is sighted and instructs his teammates where to go. A guide behind the opposition goal also instructs the attacking players.

India's Navdeep Singh in action - X
Paralympics Day 10: Who Won Y'day, Results Of All Medal Events & Updated Medal Tally

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Though the four outfield Argentine players couldn't have seen the sea of French flags around the stadium, they would have heard the fevered rendition of the French anthem around them, and chants of “Allez les Bleus” from the home crowd. The fans were quiet when the ball was in play so the players could hear their guides' instructions.

As fulltime approached, the supporters started a boisterous Mexican wave during a break in play. It continued silently when play resumed – so the players would not be disturbed.

More golds for the US

On another solid day for United States athletes, Jake Williams scored 26 points as the men won the wheelchair basketball gold by beating Britain 73-69.

That made it three from three for the U.S. in Games basketball after the men and women won thrilling finals against France at the Olympics last month, also at Bercy Arena.

Fans at Bercy are used to hearing “The Star-Spangled Banner” and they will listen to it again if the women's team wins its final against the Netherlands on Sunday.

Earlier, Germany's men won the bronze-medal match against Canada 75-62.

Meanwhile, the U.S. sitting volleyball team made it three golds straight by defeating China 3-1 in the women's final. The Americans have won every title since 2016 in Rio de Janeiro.

The U.S. equestrian team won three more medals in Paralympics dressage, and Fiona Howard and Rebecca Hart clinched their third gold medals of the Paris Games.

The Paralympic debutant Howard won the Grade II individual freestyle and the veteran Hart won it in Grade III. Earlier, teammate Kate Shoemaker claimed bronze in Grade IV.

Riders compete in five grades, with Grade I for the most severely impaired riders.

Howard and Hart previously won individual golds this week and helped the U.S. win the team event on Friday.

Long may it continue

American swimmer Jessica Long extended her mammoth Paralympics medal collection to 31 with gold in the S8 100-meter butterfly.

She won in 1 minute, 10.59 seconds at La Défense Arena, finishing one second clear of Viktoriia Ishchiulova. Britain's Alice Tai was third.

The 32-year-old Long also won the women's 400 freestyle on Wednesday.

Her Paralympic career started when she was 12 and won three golds at the 2004 Athens Games.

S8 is for swimmers with the absence of limbs. Long is a double amputee.

The last medals of the Games are up for grabs on Sunday.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Moeen Ali Retires: England All-Rounder Calls Time On His International Career
  2. SCO Vs AUS, 3rd T20I: Cameron Green Stars As Australia Sweep Series Against Scotland In Edinburgh - In Pics
  3. Happy Birthday Shubman Gill
  4. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand One-Off Test Live Streaming: Date, Time, Venue, And Other Details
  5. SCO Vs AUS, 3rd T20I: Australia Ease To Series Sweep Of Scotland
Football News
  1. Igor Stimac Vs AIFF: Former Indian Football Team Coach Is Set To Receive His Settlement Dues - Report
  2. Portugal Boss Roberto Martinez: Cristiano Ronaldo's 900 Goals An Inspiration For Future Generations
  3. Rodri 'Will Have To Start Playing', Says Spain Boss Luis De La Fuente
  4. Carlo Ancelotti To Continue Coaching 'Until The Fire Dies Down'
  5. Arsenal 1-0 Rosenborg, UEFA Women's Champions League: Frida Maanum's Heroics Lead to Victory
Tennis News
  1. ENG Vs SL, 3rd Test Day 2 In Pics: De Silva, Mendis Lead Sri Lanka Revival
  2. US Open: Sabalenka Lands Her Third Grand Slam - In Pics
  3. US Open: Aryna Sabalenka Topples Jessica Pegula In Flushing Meadows Thriller
  4. US Open 2024 Women's Singles Final Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Jessica Pegula Vs Aryna Sabalenka
  5. US Open 2024: Semi-Finalist Jack Draper Feels He Belongs At Highest Level
Hockey News
  1. Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch India Vs China On TV And Online
  2. Asian Champions Trophy Preview: India Look to Start Fresh After Olympic Bronze, Eye Title Defence
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy
  4. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  5. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country

Trending Stories

National News
  1. After Russia, Italy Turns To India To 'Resolve' Russia-Ukraine Conflict| Understanding New Delhi's Stance
  2. Kolkata Rape & Murder: CBI Alleges Sandip Ghosh Of Operating Criminal Nexus, Secretly Hiring Staff At RG Kar | Top Points
  3. Deep Dive | Episode 17 | Uttar Pradesh Social Media Policy
  4. Hundreds Of Prisoners In Limbo As Rajasthan Govt Allots Open Jail Land To Hospital
  5. Is Sub-Classification Of Dalits A Necessary Tool Or A Divisive Force?
Entertainment News
  1. “Seeing Hope Beyond Despair”: Kavitha Lankesh Pays A Fiery Tribute To Her Sister In Gauri
  2. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
  3. #MeToo Row In Mollywood: Mukesh, Edavela Babu Get Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case
  4. Sector 36 Trailer: Vikrant Massey Departs From His Image In A Gripping Thriller
  5. The Rise Of Bollywood's Vacant, Convenient, And Tacky 'Political Film' Since 2014
US News
  1. US: Days After Georgia School Shooting, 5 Injured In Shooting At Kentucky I-75 Highway | Demand For Gun Control Grows
  2. Trump's Sentence In Hush Money Case Delayed Until After Presidential Elections | Explained
  3. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
  4. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  5. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
World News
  1. UK, Ireland See 'Moment Of Reset' After Years Of Tensions Caused By Brexit | Revisiting Britain's Exit From EU
  2. Typhoon Yagi Leaves Trail Of Death & Destruction In China, Vietnam | Top Points
  3. US: Days After Georgia School Shooting, 5 Injured In Shooting At Kentucky I-75 Highway | Demand For Gun Control Grows
  4. Will The 'God Of Chaos' Asteroid Hit Earth? New Study Reveals Shocking Possibility | Explained
  5. China Ends International Adoption Program, Leaving Hundreds Of US Families In Limbo | Here's Why
Latest Stories
  1. Blast Injures 3 In Himachal Factory, Protest Over Lack Of Safety | Technical Faults Continue To Affect Workers Across States
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024: Google Doodle Celebrates Equestrian Sport At The Games
  3. Paris Paralympics, Day 10 Highlights: Navdeep Singh Wins Gold, Simran Settles For Bronze - India’s Medal Count Reaches 29
  4. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And Astrological Significance Of The Festival
  5. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know All The Rituals And Essential Puja Samagri For Ganeshotsav
  6. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  7. Weekly Horoscope For September 8th To September 14th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Horoscope For September 7, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs