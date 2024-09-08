For the seventh time at the Paris Paralympics 2024, India heard its national anthem played on the tenth day of the Games, thanks to Navdeep Singh's extraordinary javelin throw, earning gold. With this, India climbed to 16th place in the medal standings, with a total of seven gold, nine silver, and thirteen bronze medals. (Full Coverage | More Sports News)
Yesterday, a remarkable 75 medal events were held at the Paris Paralympics, including 22 in para athletics, 15 in swimming, and more. India competed across four sports with eight medal contenders and secured two medals: a gold and a bronze.
Who Won Medals For India Yesterday At Paris Paralympics
At first, Navdeep Singh earned a silver medal in the men's javelin F41 event on Saturday. However, he was later upgraded to gold after a dramatic turn of events that disqualified Iran's Beit Sayah Sadgeh who had claimed gold with a record-breaking throw of 47.64m. The Indian had thrown a massive 47.32 meters, setting a new Paralympic record and taking the lead, which was later surpassed by the Iranian athlete. Ultimately, fate favoured India and Navdeep Singh was awarded the gold medal.
And, Simran Sharma, who had missed out on medals in previous events, finally achieved her goal in the women's 200m T12 final at the Paris Paralympics 2024. She completed the race in 24.75 seconds to claim the bronze medal.
Paris Paralympics: India's Performance On September 7
India had a challenging yet one of the best days at the Games on September 7, Saturday, securing two medals. The results in the cycling road races were disappointing, with both Arshad Shaik and Jyoti Gaderiya finishing a lap behind the leading competitors.
In Canoe, Prachi Yadav advanced to the Women’s Va’a Single 200m finals but ended up in eighth place with a time of 1:08.55. Yash Kumar, on the other hand, crashed out in the semi-finals of the men's event.
India ended their swimming campaign in Paris 2024 yesterday as Suyash Narayan Jadhav could not qualify for the final of Men’s 50m Butterfly - S7 finishing tenth with a time of 33.47.
Finally, in para-athletics, Dilip Mahadu Gavit could not make a mark in the Men’s 400m - T47 Final, where he placed eighth with a time of 49.99 seconds.
Highlights Of Paris Paralympics Day 10
On the tenth day of the Paris Paralympics, the youngest-ever wheelchair tennis player, 18-year-old Tokito Oda of Japan, claimed gold by defeating Great Britain's Alfie Hewett 6-2, 4-6, 7-5 in the men's singles final, entering the history books.
Another highlight of the day came from Brazilian Rayane Soares da Silva, who broke a 29-year-old world record in the women's 400m T13 para athletics final. She completed the race in 53.55 seconds, surpassing the previous record of 54.56 set by Marla Runyan of the USA in January 1995.
In a memorable moment, the football great Lionel Messi was recalled in te French capital city when the Ukrainian para table tennis player Viktor Didukh, who won the men's singles MS8 event, said he felt like Messi after his surprising 3-2 win over Zhao Shuai.
Belgian equestrian Michele George secured her second gold medal of the Paris 2024 Games, bringing her total to seven Paralympic golds with her victory in the Para equestrian individual freestyle event, grade V.
Check out the medal winners from all the events that took place on Day 10 of the Paris Paralympics 2024, HERE.
The India-interest events of the 2024 Paris Paralympics will be telecast live on the Sports 18 TV channels. The events will be available to live-stream on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. Also the official YouTube channel of the Paralympics will air the events live.