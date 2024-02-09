Nepal Vs Canada, 2nd ODI, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch NEP Vs CAN Cricket Match

Live streaming details of Nepal vs Canada, 2nd ODI

When the 2nd ODI match between Nepal and Canada will start?

The 2nd ODI match between Nepal and Canada will start at 9:00 AM IST on February 10 (Saturday).

Where the 2nd ODI match between Nepal and Canada will be played?

The 2nd ODI match between Nepal and Canada will be played at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur.

Where can we livestream the 2nd ODI match between Nepal and Canada?

Nepal vs Canada, 2nd ODI can be live-streamed on the Fancode app and website in India. In Nepal, the match will be telecast live on Action Sports HD 1. The Nepal vs Canada ODI cricket match can also be watched on the Dish Home Go mobile app.