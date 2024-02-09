Nepal Vs Canada, 2nd ODI, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch NEP Vs CAN Cricket Match

Nepal and Canada are playing their first-ever bilateral series and the second match of the historic ongoing series will be played on Saturday in Kirtipur. The hosts are leading the three-match series with 1-0 after a thrilling seven-run win against visitors on Thursday.
Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel was the star with the ball as he took four wickets in the crunch situations to provide the hosts with a close victory. Nepal were defending a mere 224-run total and Canada were once holding the game with 174/3 at one stage. But they lost wickets in quick succession and missed a major win in the series opener.
Saad Bin Zafar-led Canada team fought bravely but were left seven runs short of the target in the first match. Canada have the chance of bouncing back on Saturday and staying alive in the series.
Squads for Nepal vs Canada ODI series
: Rohit Paudel (c), Aasif Sheikh (wk), Kushal Bhurtel, Sompal Kami, Lalit Rajbanshi, Surya Tamang, Rijan Dhakal, Aarif Sheikh, Hemant Dhami, Aakash Chand, Anil Sah, Pawan Sarraf, Bhim Sharki, Dev Khanal, Kushal Malla.
: Saad bin Zafar (c), Ajayveer Hundal, Dilon Heyliger, Dilpreet Singh, Harsh Thaker, Ishwarjot Singh, Jeremy Gordon, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nikhil Dutta, Nicholas Kirton, Pargat Singh, Sahib Malhotra, Shahid Ahmadzai, Shreyas Mova (wk), Srimantha Wijeyeratne (wk), Uday Bhagwan, Aaron Johnson, Udaybir Walia, Yuvraj Samra.
When the 2nd ODI match between Nepal and Canada will start?
The 2nd ODI match between Nepal and Canada will start at 9:00 AM IST on February 10 (Saturday).
Where the 2nd ODI match between Nepal and Canada will be played?
The 2nd ODI match between Nepal and Canada will be played at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur.
Where can we livestream the 2nd ODI match between Nepal and Canada?
Nepal vs Canada, 2nd ODI can be live-streamed on the Fancode app and website in India. In Nepal, the match will be telecast live on Action Sports HD 1. The Nepal vs Canada ODI cricket match can also be watched on the Dish Home Go mobile app.