Nepal Vs Canada LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm‑Up Match: Rhinos Eye Back-To-Back Wins

Nepal players in action during the ICC T20 World Cup warm-up match agianst the UAE on February 3, 2026. | Photo: X/CricketNep

Welcome to the live coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match 12 between Nepal and Canada at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday, February 5, 2026. Nepal looked sharp against UAE, chasing 146 with ease thanks to half‑centuries from Aarif Sheikh and Dipendra Singh Airee. After sealing the seven-wicket victory in their opener, the Rhinos will be eyeing back-to-back wins in the warm-ups. Canada, meanwhile, are chasing their first taste of victory. The Maple Leafers were edged by Italy by 10 runs. Despite a good start given by Yuvraj Samra and Dilpreet Bajwa, Canada failed to chase down 157. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Nepal vs Canada cricket match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

5 Feb 2026, 02:08:11 pm IST Nepal vs Canada Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Match: CAN 98/4 (14) Two overs of utter destruction for the Canadian innings, with Nepal taking three crucial wickets. Bhurtel takes the scalp of Tathgur, inducing a top edge that is taken by Bam. Kirton is the next to fall, hitting a four and six but then holes out to Karan. Lamichhane continues the carnage, getting the vital wicket of Dhaliwal. Movva and Thaker are at the crease, trying to rebuild Canada's innings.

5 Feb 2026, 01:49:12 pm IST Nepal vs Canada Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Match: CAN 65/1 (10) With the Canadian innings failing to get going, a big over off Kami was exactly wht they needed. Tathgur hit the medium pacer for a six and four, followed by another maximum from Dhaliwal. 19 runs from the 10th over as we reach the half-way mark of the innings.

5 Feb 2026, 01:19:04 pm IST Nepal vs Canada Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Match: CAN 18/1 (4) The first setback for Canada as Kami gets the wicket of youngster Samra, who is caught by Bhurtel. He departs for just seven, and Kanwarpal Tathgur is the new batter.

5 Feb 2026, 01:09:47 pm IST Nepal vs Canada Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Match: CAN 7/0 (2) A pretty slow start from Canada, with the opening duo of Samra and Dhaliwal taking their time at the crease. Paudel sticking with the pace attack of Karan and Khatri for now.

5 Feb 2026, 12:51:31 pm IST Nepal vs Canada Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Match: Toss Update Canada captain Rohit Paudel won the toss and opted to bat first.

5 Feb 2026, 12:40:31 pm IST Nepal vs Canada Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Match: Match Details Fixture: Canada vs Nepal

Series: ICC T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up matches

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Date: Thursday, February 5, 2026

Time: 1:00 PM IST (1:15 PM NPT)