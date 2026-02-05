Nepal Vs Canada LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm‑Up Match: Rhinos Eye Back-To-Back Wins

Nepal vs Canada Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Match: Follow the play-by-play updates from the Warm-up Match 12 in Chennai on February 5, 2026

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Canada vs Nepal live score ICC T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match 12
Nepal players in action during the ICC T20 World Cup warm-up match agianst the UAE on February 3, 2026. | Photo: X/CricketNep
Welcome to the live coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match 12 between Nepal and Canada at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday, February 5, 2026. Nepal looked sharp against UAE, chasing 146 with ease thanks to half‑centuries from Aarif Sheikh and Dipendra Singh Airee. After sealing the seven-wicket victory in their opener, the Rhinos will be eyeing back-to-back wins in the warm-ups. Canada, meanwhile, are chasing their first taste of victory. The Maple Leafers were edged by Italy by 10 runs. Despite a good start given by Yuvraj Samra and Dilpreet Bajwa, Canada failed to chase down 157. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Nepal vs Canada cricket match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Nepal vs Canada Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Match: CAN 98/4 (14)

Two overs of utter destruction for the Canadian innings, with Nepal taking three crucial wickets. Bhurtel takes the scalp of Tathgur, inducing a top edge that is taken by Bam. Kirton is the next to fall, hitting a four and six but then holes out to Karan. Lamichhane continues the carnage, getting the vital wicket of Dhaliwal. Movva and Thaker are at the crease, trying to rebuild Canada's innings.

Nepal vs Canada Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Match: CAN 65/1 (10)

With the Canadian innings failing to get going, a big over off Kami was exactly wht they needed. Tathgur hit the medium pacer for a six and four, followed by another maximum from Dhaliwal. 19 runs from the 10th over as we reach the half-way mark of the innings.

Nepal vs Canada Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Match: CAN 18/1 (4)

The first setback for Canada as Kami gets the wicket of youngster Samra, who is caught by Bhurtel. He departs for just seven, and Kanwarpal Tathgur is the new batter.

Nepal vs Canada Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Match: CAN 7/0 (2)

A pretty slow start from Canada, with the opening duo of Samra and Dhaliwal taking their time at the crease. Paudel sticking with the pace attack of Karan and Khatri for now.

Nepal vs Canada Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Match: Toss Update

Canada captain Rohit Paudel won the toss and opted to bat first.

Nepal vs Canada Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Match: Match Details

  • Fixture: Canada vs Nepal

  • Series: ICC T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up matches

  • Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

  • Date: Thursday, February 5, 2026

  • Time: 1:00 PM IST (1:15 PM NPT)

Nepal vs Canada Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Match: Welcome!

Good afternoon, cricket fans! This is the start of our live blog covering Nepal’s warm-up match against Canada. Stay tuned for pre-match and toss updates as they take place.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Nepal Vs Canada LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm‑Up Match: Rhinos Eye Back-To-Back Wins

  2. Zimbabwe Vs Oman LIVE Score, ICC T20 WC Warmup Match: OMA On Course To Chase Down 188 Against Chevrons

  3. 'They Can't Even Hold A Cricket Bat': SC Bench Slaps Cricket Body Administrators

  4. India Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Match: Ishan Kishan Stars In 30-Run Win

  5. India At ICC T20 World Cup: Captaincy Records Over The Years

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

  2. What Next For Carlos Alcaraz? Calendar Slam Talks Grow After Spaniard's Historic Australian Open Win

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  4. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Conquers Melbourne, Completes Career Slam

Badminton

  1. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

  2. India Vs Singapore Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: IND Defeat SGP 3-2 In Group Opener

  3. Badminton Asia Team Championships: India Women Kickstart Campaign With Victory As They Defeat Myanmar 5-0

  4. India-W Vs Myanmar-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: IND-W Sweep MMR-W 5-0 In Group Opener

  5. India-W Vs Myanmar-W Live Streaming, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: When And Where To Watch?

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Are 807 Missing Persons In Jan 2026 Extraordinary When Delhi Averages 2,000 Cases A Month?

  2. Waiting Rooms Of The Mind: Mental Health Realities In Kashmir

  3. Book Event On Undertrial Prisoners At Kala Ghoda Arts Festival Cancelled After Right-Wing Uproar

  4. Rahul Gandhi Displays Naravane Memoir In Parliament, Claims PM Shed Responsibility

  5. Maharashtra Politics: Sunetra Pawar Becomes Dy CM, Merger Of Factions Put On Hold For Now

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  2. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  3. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  4. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  5. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

World News

  1. Anurag Kashyap Named As ‘Bollywood Guy’ In Epstein Files, No Link To Alleged Crimes

  2. India-US Trade Deal: Economic Gains and Geopolitical Shifts

  3. Seif Al-Islam Gadhafi Shot Dead In Libya Amid Rising Political Tensions

  4. Prince Andrew Moves Out Of Royal Lodge Following Release Of Latest Epstein Files

  5. How The India-US Deal Is A Masterclass In Diplomacy

Latest Stories

  1. Supreme Court’s Stay On UGC Equity Regulations Sparks Heated Debate on Caste 

  2. One Battle After Another: Jharkhand's Failing Infrastructure For Women's Cricket

  3. Take Drink And Let’s Talk: Interviewing Bose Krishnamachari

  4. 1.08 Lakh Missing In UP: Allahabad High Court Registers PIL

  5. Why Has The Appointment Of Manipur’s New Deputy Chief Minister Sparked Protests In Delhi?

  6. Didi’s Day In The Supreme Court: Politics, Not Pleadings

  7. Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Rani Mukerji-Starrer Witnesses Dip, Inches Closer To Rs 25 Crore Mark

  8. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y