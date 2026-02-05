Nepal Vs Canada LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm‑Up Match: Rhinos Eye Back-To-Back Wins

Nepal vs Canada Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Match: CAN 98/4 (14)
Two overs of utter destruction for the Canadian innings, with Nepal taking three crucial wickets. Bhurtel takes the scalp of Tathgur, inducing a top edge that is taken by Bam. Kirton is the next to fall, hitting a four and six but then holes out to Karan. Lamichhane continues the carnage, getting the vital wicket of Dhaliwal. Movva and Thaker are at the crease, trying to rebuild Canada's innings.
Nepal vs Canada Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Match: CAN 65/1 (10)
With the Canadian innings failing to get going, a big over off Kami was exactly wht they needed. Tathgur hit the medium pacer for a six and four, followed by another maximum from Dhaliwal. 19 runs from the 10th over as we reach the half-way mark of the innings.
Nepal vs Canada Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Match: CAN 18/1 (4)
The first setback for Canada as Kami gets the wicket of youngster Samra, who is caught by Bhurtel. He departs for just seven, and Kanwarpal Tathgur is the new batter.
Nepal vs Canada Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Match: CAN 7/0 (2)
A pretty slow start from Canada, with the opening duo of Samra and Dhaliwal taking their time at the crease. Paudel sticking with the pace attack of Karan and Khatri for now.
Nepal vs Canada Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Match: Match Details
Fixture: Canada vs Nepal
Series: ICC T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up matches
Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Date: Thursday, February 5, 2026
Time: 1:00 PM IST (1:15 PM NPT)