In a match that went right down to the wire, Nepal just about defeated Canada by seven runs in what was the first-ever one-day international meeting between the two teams. Rohit Paudel did the star turn, scalping four wickets for 22 runs and earning the Player Of The Match honour in the process in Kirtipur. (More Cricket News)

Nepal bowled Canada out for 217 runs, in response to their first-innings total of 224. Canada were in contention to chase down the target right till the very end, and were sitting pretty at 174-3 at one stage.