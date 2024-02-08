In a match that went right down to the wire, Nepal just about defeated Canada by seven runs in what was the first-ever one-day international meeting between the two teams. Rohit Paudel did the star turn, scalping four wickets for 22 runs and earning the Player Of The Match honour in the process in Kirtipur. (More Cricket News)
Nepal bowled Canada out for 217 runs, in response to their first-innings total of 224. Canada were in contention to chase down the target right till the very end, and were sitting pretty at 174-3 at one stage.
But a major collapse ensued and the visitors lost their last six wickets for just 43 runs to fall seven runs short of the 225-run target. Pargat Singh and Nicholas Kirton scored half-centuries, but the lower-middle order crumbled and none of the bottom six went past single digits.
Earlier, Nepal won the toss and elected to bat first. They started well and put 48 runs on the board for the first wicket, before losing wicket-keeper Aasif Sheikh. Wickets then kept falling in regular intervals. Medium pacer Uday Bhagwan picked up three scalps for the visitors, and opener Kushal Bhurtel top-scored with 62 for the home team.
This is the first time the two cricketing nations are playing a bilateral series, and the next game will be played at the same venue on Saturday, February 10.