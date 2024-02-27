Sports

Mumbai Vs Tamil Nadu, Ranji Trophy 2024 Semi-Final: Underfired Shreyas Iyer To Play Blockbuster Domestic Cricket Knock-Out

Shreyas Iyer, dropped by India for the last three Test matches against England, missed Mumbai's Ranji Trophy quarter-final against Baroda. The timing of his pulling out coincided with BCCI secretary Jay Shah's directive that players should compulsorily play domestic cricket

PTI

February 27, 2024

Shreyas Iyer has played 14 Tests, 59 ODIs and 51 T20is for India. Photo: File
Middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer was on Tuesday named in Mumbai's 16-member squad for the Ranji Trophy semifinal against Tamil Nadu starting on March 2. (More Cricket News)

Mumbai qualified for the semifinals after their quarterfinal clash against Baroda ended in a draw at the BKC Ground, with the 41-time champions making it to the final four on the basis of first-innings lead.

Lacking big runs and struggling with a back-related issue again, the 29-year-old Iyer was not named in India's squad for the last three Tests against England.

Iyer, subsequently, also missed Mumbai's quarterfinal match along with all-rounder Shivam Dube.

Shreyas Iyer was omitted from the India squad for the last three Test matches against England. - File
The timing of Iyer pulling out of the key Ranji clash coincided with BCCI secretary Jay Shah announcing that a directive will be issued to players to compulsorily play domestic matches.

While Dube is on the mend having suffered a side strain issue, Iyer has recovered completely and will be available for the semifinal against Tamil Nadu.

India cricketer Ishan Kishan has not played a single game in the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 season thus far. - File
Mumbai squad: Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Bhupen Lalwani, Amogh Bhatkal, Musheer Khan, Prasad Pawar, Hardik Tamore, Shardul Thakur, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Aditya Dhumal, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Avasthi, Royston Dias, Dhawal Kulkarni.

