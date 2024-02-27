Sports

Mumbai Vs Baroda, Ranji Trophy 2024, Quarter Final Match Report: Musheer Khan The Hero As 41-Time Champions Set Up Semi-Final Date With Tamil Nadu

The Mumbai vs Baroda, Ranji Trophy 2024 quarter-final match ended in a draw but the former qualified for the semis courtesy their first innings lead, 384 to 348. Musheer Khan scored an unbeaten 203

PTI
PTI

February 27, 2024

Mumbai's Musheer Khan receives the Player of the Match award for his unbeaten knock in the first innings against Baroda. Photo: Screengrab X | Mumbai Cricket Association)
info_icon

Tailenders Tanush Kotian and Tushar Deshpande entered the record books with a century each but it was their team's slender first-innings lead against Baroda that propelled Mumbai into the semifinals of the Ranji Trophy at Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai on Tuesday. (More Cricket News)

With the contest ending in a draw on the fifth day at the BKC Ground, Mumbai made it to the final four on the virtue of first-innings lead.

Mumbai will take on Tamil Nadu in the second semifinal this season at the same venue while in the first semifinal game, Vidarbha will host Madhya Pradesh.

Mumbai had taken a lead of 36 runs in the first innings after Baroda were bowled out for 348 in reply to the hosts' 384.

The match was called off at tea with Baroda reaching 121 for three in an improbable chase of 606 on the final day, with Musheer Khan being adjudged the player of the match for his unbeaten 203 in the first innings.

A thrilling final day was on cards when Mumbai resumed play at 379 for nine with Kotian unbeaten on 32 and Deshpande batting on 23.

Having come together in the middle with Mumbai leading by 373 overall, the pair went about its job with ease to pile up further misery on the Baroda side.

Mumbai's Nos 10 and 11 Kotian and Deshpande recorded their maiden first-class hundreds while adding 232 runs for the 10th wicket, which came off only 240 balls.

But Kotian and Deshpande fell just one run short of equalling the record for highest partnership for the 10th wicket, which is held by the pair of Ajay Sharma and Maninder Singh.

India cricketer Ishan Kishan has not played a single game in the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 season thus far. - File
Ranji Trophy, Then And Now - Part 1: Is The Relevance Of Domestic Red-Ball Cricket Waning?

BY Arijit Ghosh

Kotian remained unbeaten on 120 from 129 balls with 10 fours and four sixes and the pair was separated only when Deshpande was dismissed by Ninad Rathva for 123 from 129 balls, hitting 10 fours and eight sixes.

Brief scores: Mumbai 384 & 569 in 132 overs (Hardik Tamore 114, Prithvi Shaw 87, Shams Mulani 54, Tanush Kotian 120*, Tushar Deshpande 123; Bhargav Bhatt 7/200) drew with Baroda 348 & 121/3 in 30 overs (Priyanshu Moliya 54; Tanush Kotian 2/16).

Tags
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement