ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: Full Squads And Team-wise Fixtures

The eighth edition of ICC Men's T20 World Cup starts on October 16 with a first round match between Sri Lanka and Namibia at Simonds Stadium, Geelong, Australia. The tournament will feature 16 teams. (More Cricket News)

In the first round, eight teams will fight for four spots available to qualify for the tournament proper, the Super 12. The eight teams are divided into two groups. The Super 12 teams are also divided into two groups.

The teams are:

First Round, Group A : Namibia, Netherlands, Sri Lanka, United Arab Emirates;

First Round, Group B : Ireland, Scotland, West Indies, Zimbabwe.

Super 12, Group 1 : Afghanistan, Australia, England, New Zealand, Group A Winner, Group B Runner-up:

Super 12, Group 2 : Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Group A Runner-up, Group B Winner.

Each team will name a squad of 15 players before October 10, 2022. Hosts Australia were the first to announce the squad.

Squads (as of September 15) and fixtures:

First Round, Group A

Namibia (announced 13): Gerhard Erasmus (c), Stephan Baard, Karl Birkenstock, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green (wk), Divan la Cock, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Lo-handre Louwrens (wk), Tangeni Lungameni, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Michael van Lingen, David Wiese, Pikky Ya France.

Head coach: Pierre de Bruyn (South Africa)

Namibia fixtures:

Match 1: Sri Lanka vs Namibia at Simonds Stadium, Geelong on October 16 (Sunday). Time - 9:30 AM IST/3:00 PM local;

Match 5: Namibia vs Netherlands at Simonds Stadium, Geelong on October 18 (Tuesday). Time - 9:30 AM IST/3:00 PM local;

Match 10: Namibia vs UAE at Simonds Stadium, Geelong on October 20 (Thursday). Time - 1:30 PM IST/7:00 PM local.

Netherlands (announced on September 6): Scott Edwards (c & wk), Colin Ackermann, Shariz Ahmad, Tom Cooper, Bas de Leede, Brandon Glover, Fred Klaassen, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O'Dowd, Tim Pringle, Vikramjit Singh, Logan van Beek, Timm van der Gugten, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren.

Head coach: Ryan Campbell (Australia)

Netherlands fixtures:

Match 2: UAE vs Netherlands at Simonds Stadium, Geelong on October 16 (Sunday). Time - 1:30 PM IST/7:00 PM local;

Match 5: Namibia vs Netherlands at Simonds Stadium, Geelong on October 18 (Tuesday). Time - 9:30 AM IST/3:00 PM local;

Match 9: Sri Lanka vs Netherlands at Simonds Stadium, Geelong on October 20 (Thursday). Time - 9:30 AM IST/3:00 PM local.

Match 10: Namibia vs UAE at Simonds Stadium, Geelong on October 20 (Thursday). Time - 1:30 PM IST/7:00 PM local.

Sri Lanka squad: TBA

Sri Lanka fixtures:

Match 1: Sri Lanka vs Namibia at Simonds Stadium, Geelong on October 16 (Sunday). Time - 9:30 AM IST/3:00 PM local;

Match 6: Sri Lanka vs UAE at Simonds Stadium, Geelong on October 18 (Tuesday). Time - 1:30 PM IST/7:00 PM local;

Match 9: Sri Lanka vs Netherlands at Simonds Stadium, Geelong on October 20 (Thursday). Time - 9:30 AM IST/3:00 PM local.

United Arab Emirates squad: TBA

United Arab Emirates fixtures:

Match 2: UAE vs Netherlands at Simonds Stadium, Geelong on October 16 (Sunday). Time - 1:30 PM IST/07:00 PM local;

Match 6: Sri Lanka vs UAE at Simonds Stadium, Geelong on October 18 (Tuesday). Time - 1:30 PM IST/7:00 PM local;

Match 10: Namibia vs UAE at Simonds Stadium, Geelong on October 20 (Thursday). Time - 1:30 PM IST/7:00 PM local.

First Round, Group B

Ireland squad: TBA

Ireland fixtures:

Match 4: Zimbabwe vs Ireland at Bellerive Oval, Hobart on October 17 (Monday). Time - 1:30 PM IST/07:00 PM local;

Match 7: Scotland vs Ireland at Bellerive Oval, Hobart on October 19 (Wednesday). Time - 9:30 AM IST/3:00 PM local;

Match 11: West Indies vs Ireland at Bellerive Oval, Hobart on October 21 (Friday). Time - 9:30 AM IST/3:00 PM local.

Scotland squad: TBA

Scotland fixtures:

Match 3: West Indies vs Scotland at Bellerive Oval, Hobart on October 17 (Monday). Time - 9:30 AM IST/3:00 PM local;

Match 7: Scotland vs Ireland at Bellerive Oval, Hobart on October 19 (Wednesday). Time - 9:30 AM IST/3:00 PM local;

Match 12: Scotland vs Zimbabwe at Bellerive Oval, Hobart on October 21 (Friday). Time - 1:30 PM IST/7:00 PM local.

West Indies (announced on September 14): Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Rovman Powell (vc), Yannic Cariah, Johnson Charles (wk), Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Raymon Reifer, Odean Smith.

Head coach: Phil Simmons (Trinidad and Tobago)

West Indies fixtures:

Match 3: West Indies vs Scotland at Bellerive Oval, Hobart on October 17 (Monday). Time - 9:30 AM IST/3:00 PM local;

Match 8: West Indies vs Zimbabwe at Bellerive Oval, Hobart on October 19 (Wednesday). Time - 1:30 PM IST/7:00 PM local;

Match 11: West Indies vs Ireland at Bellerive Oval, Hobart on October 21 (Friday). Time - 9:30 AM IST/3:00 PM local.

Zimbabwe squad: TBA

Zimbabwe fixtures:

Match 4: Zimbabwe vs Ireland at Bellerive Oval, Hobart on October 17 (Monday). Time - 1:30 PM IST/07:00 PM local;

Match 8: West Indies vs Zimbabwe at Bellerive Oval, Hobart on October 19 (Wednesday). Time - 1:30 PM IST/7:00 PM local;

Match 12: Scotland vs Zimbabwe at Bellerive Oval, Hobart on October 21 (Friday). Time - 1:30 PM IST/7:00 PM local.

Super 12

Afghanistan squad (announced on September 15): Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran (vc), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Mujib ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq, Qais Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Salim Safi, Usman Ghani.

Standby players: Afsar Zazai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib.

Head coach: Jonathan Trott (England)

Afghanistan fixtures:

Match 14: England vs Afghanistan at Perth Stadium, Perth on October 22 (Saturday). Time - 4:30 PM IST;

Match 21: New Zealand vs Afghanistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne on October 26 (Wednesday). Time - 1:30 PM IST;

Match 25: Afghanistan vs B2 at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne on October 28 (Friday). Time - 9:30 AM IST;

Match 32: Afghanistan vs A1 at The Gabba, Brisbane on November 1. Time - 9:30 AM IST;

Match 38: Australia vs Afghanistan at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide on November 4 (Friday). Time - 1:30 PM IST.

Australia (announced on September 1): Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Head coach: Andrew McDonald (Australia)

Australia fixtures:

Match 13: New Zealand vs Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney on October 22 (Saturday). Time - 12:30 PM IST;

Match 19: Australia vs A1 at Perth Stadium, Perth on October 25 (Tuesday). Time - 4:30 PM IST;

Match 26: England vs Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne on October 28 (Friday). Time - 1:30 PM IST;

Match 31: Australia vs B2 at The Gabba, Brisbane on October 31 (Monday). Time - 1:30 PM IST;

Match 38: Australia vs Afghanistan at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide on November 4 (Friday). Time - 1:30 PM IST.

Bangladesh (announced on September 14): Shakib Al Hasan (c), Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Yasir Ali, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan, Nurul Hasan (wk), Afif Hossain, Ebadot Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Najmul Hossain Shanto.

Standby players: Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam and Soumya Sarkar.

Head coach: Sridharan Sriram (India)

Bangladesh fixtures:

Match 17: Bangladesh vs A2 at Bellerive Oval, Hobart on October 24 (Monday). Time - 9:30 AM IST;

Match 22: South Africa vs Bangladesh at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney on October 27 (Thursday). Time - 8:30 AM IST;

Match 28: Bangladesh vs B1 at The Gabba, Brisbane on October 30 (Sunday). Time - 8:30 AM IST;

Match 35: India vs Bangladesh at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide on November 2 (Wednesday). Time - 1:30 PM IST;

Match 41: Pakistan vs Bangladesh at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide on November 6 (Sunday). Time - 9:30 AM IST.

England (announced on September 2): Jos Buttler (c & wk), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow (wk) replaced by Alex Hales, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Standby players: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson and Tymal Mills.

Head coach: Matthew Mott (Australia)

England fixtures:

Match 14: England vs Afghanistan at Perth Stadium, Perth on October 22 (Saturday). Time - 4:30 PM IST;

Match 20: England vs B2 at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne on October 26 (Wednesday). Time - 9:30 AM IST;

Match 26: England vs Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne on October 28 (Friday). Time - 1:30 PM IST;

Match 33: England vs New Zealand at The Gabba, Brisbane on November 1 (Tuesday). Time - 1:30 PM IST;

Match 39: England vs A1 at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney on November 5 (Saturday). Time - 1:30 PM IST.

India (announced on September 12): Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players: Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.

Head coach: Rahul Dravid (India)

India fixtures:

Match 16: India vs Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne on October 23 (Sunday). Time - 1:30 PM IST;

Match 23: India vs A2 at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney on October 27 (Thursday). Time - 12:30 PM IST;

Match 30: India vs South Africa at Perth Stadium, Perth on October 30 (Sunday). Time - 4:30 PM IST;

Match 35: India vs Bangladesh at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (November 2). Time - 1:30 PM IST;

Match 42: India vs B1 at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne on November 6 (Sunday). Time - 1:30 PM IST.

New Zealand squad: TBA

New Zealand fixtures:

Match 13: New Zealand vs Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney on October 22 (Saturday). Time - 12:30 PM IST;

Match 21: New Zealand vs Afghanistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne on October 26 (Wednesday). Time - 1:30 PM IST;

Match 27: New Zealand vs A1 at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney on October 29 (Saturday). Time - 1:30 PM IST;

Match 33: England vs New Zealand at The Gabba, Brisbane on November 1 (Tuesday).. Time - 1:30 PM IST;

Match 37: New Zealand vs B2 at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide on November 4 (Friday). Time - 9:30 AM IST.

Pakistan squad: TBA

Pakistan fixtures:

Match 16: India vs Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne on October 23 (Sunday). Time - 1:30 PM IST;

Match 24: Pakistan vs B1 at Perth Stadium, Perth on October 27 (Thursday). Time - 4:30 PM IST;

Match 29: Pakistan vs A2 at Perth Stadium, Perth. Time - 12:30 PM IST;

Match 36: Pakistan vs South Africa at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney on November 3 (Thursday). Time - 1:30 PM IST;

Match 41: Pakistan vs Bangladesh at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide on November 6 (Sunday). Time - 9:30 AM IST.

South Africa (announced on September 6): Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

Standby players: Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen and Andile Phehlukwayo.

Head coach: Mark Boucher (South Africa)

South Africa fixtures:

Match 18: South Africa vs B1 at Bellerive Oval, Hobart on October 24. Time 1:30 PM IST;

Match 22: South Africa vs Bangladesh at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney on October 27 (Thursday). Time - 8:30 AM IST;

Match 30: India vs South Africa at Perth Stadium, Perth on October 30 (Sunday). Time - 4:30 PM IST;

Match 36: Pakistan vs South Africa at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney on November 3 (Thursday). Time - 1:30 PM IST;

Match 40: South Africa vs A2 at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide on November 6 (Sunday). Time - 5:30 AM IST.