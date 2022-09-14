T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh Leave Out Mahmudullah From 15-Member Squad For Mega Showpiece

Bangladesh left experienced batter Mahmudullah out of the team’s 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. Bangladesh's most capped player and highest run-getter in the format doesn't fit into the one-year plan set by technical consultant Sridharan Sriram, said chief selector Minhajul Abedin. (More Cricket News)

“With respect to Mahmudullah, he has given us many good memories. We are moving forward keeping in mind the one-year plan that our current technical consultant has given us,” Abedin said after announcing the team.

“Accordingly, Mahmudullah has been kept out with everyone's consent after discussing with the team management.” Mahmudullah made 25 and 27 in the two matches of the recently concluded Asia Cup against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.

He scored those runs at a poor strike rate which didn't satisfy the team management, said team director Khaled Mahmud a day before the team's announcement. “He is our senior player and played some good knocks in the past but he couldn't do what we expected from him during the Asia Cup,” Mahmud said.

Anamul Haque Bijoy, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Naim and Parvez Hossain, who played in the Asia Cup, were dropped along with Mahmudullah. Another veteran, Mushfiqur, retired from the T20 format after the Asia Cup.

Opener Litton Das, wicket-keeper batter Nurul Hasan Sohan and pacer Hasan Mahmud were included after recovering from injuries. Bangladesh also included Yasir Ali Chowdhury and Najmul Hossain Shanto as technical consultant Sriram put emphasis on impact rather than performance.

“Bangladesh will win if seven or eight players make an impact,” Sriram said. “A 30 or a 25 in 17-18 balls is an impact for me. A small example of this is the way Mosaddek went after Wanindu Hasaranga in the over after Mahmudullah got out (during Asia Cup), that's impact. I think performance is overrated in T20 cricket.”

Bangladesh Squad: Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Nurul Hasan Sohan (vice-captain), Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Liton Das, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed, Najmul Hossain.

Stand by: Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Soumya Sarkar.