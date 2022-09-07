Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: England Recall Alex Hales As Jonny Bairstow's Replacement

Alex Hales was dropped ahead of the 2019 Cricket World Cup for what was described by the ECB as an 'off-field incident' that led to a suspension.

Alex Hales' return signals a change in policy by England.
Alex Hales' return signals a change in policy by England. Courtesy: Twitter (@englandcricket)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Sep 2022 4:32 pm

Alex Hales' three-year exile from international cricket ended Wednesday when he was selected by England as the replacement for the injured Jonny Bairstow in its squad for the Twenty20 World Cup. (More Cricket News)

Hales, a big-hitting opening batter, was dropped ahead of the 2019 Cricket World Cup for what was described by the England and Wales Cricket Board as an “off-field incident” that led to a suspension. He reportedly twice tested positive for recreational drugs.

That led to England's white-ball captain at the time, Eoin Morgan, delivering a scathing condemnation of Hales' behavior, saying he had shown a “complete disregard” for team values and couldn't be trusted.

Hales' return signals a change in policy by England, which is now under the captaincy of Jos Buttler following the international retirement of Morgan this year.

Bairstow, England's in-form batter across all formats, had to pull out of the World Cup squad after injuring his leg in what he described as a “freak accident” while playing golf last week. Bairstow needs an operation and said he will be out for the “immediate future.”

Hales has also been added to England squad for this month's seven-match T20 series in Pakistan — its first tour of the country since Australia.

England will then move on to Australia, where the teams meet for a three-match T20 series before the World Cup starts Oct. 16.

Related stories

India Women's Tour Of England: Lauren Bell Gets Maiden Call-up, Katherine Brunt Rested

Temba Bavuma To Lead South Africa At ICC T20 World Cup; Rassie Van Der Dussen Misses Out

T20 World Cup 2022: Tim David Receives Maiden Australia Call-Up; David Warner Rested For India Tour

Tags

Sports Cricket T20 World Cup Alex Hales Jonny Bairstow England National Cricket Team Eoin Morgan Jos Buttler
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
PAK
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read