ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka Announced Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Asian champions Sri Lanka on Friday announced their 15-man squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. (More Cricket News)

The Dasun Shanaka-led side will feature Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Kumara, who both missed the Asia Cup due to injuries. The other 12 members were all part of the victorious Asia Cup campaign in the UAE.

But head coach Chris Silverwood will have to wait for the fitness reports of Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Kumara, who are nonetheless named in the first 15.

Besides, Sri Lanka have also named five standby players - Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dinesh Chandimal, Binura Fernando and Nuwanindu Fernando.

Sri Lanka, the 2014 champions, will go through the first round to qualify for the tournament proper, the Super 12.

They are in Group A along with Namibia, Netherlands and United Arab Emirates. The two top teams from the group progress to the next stage.

Sri Lanka open their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 campaign with a fixture against Namibia on October 16.

The next play UEA on October 18, followed by the match against Netherlands on October 20.

Group A matches in the first round will be played at Kardinia Park, Geelong.

Ireland, Scotland, West Indies and Zimbabwe are in Group B, and their matches will be played at Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

Super 12 teams

Group 1: Afghanistan, Australia, England, New Zealand, A1 and A2;

Group 2: Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, South Africa, B1, A2.

Sri Lanka squad for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

The 15: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera (Subject to fitness), Lahiru Kumara (Subject to fitness), Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan.

Standby players: Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dinesh Chandimal, Binura Fernando, Nuwanindu Fernando.