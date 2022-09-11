Sunday, Sep 11, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

SL Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022 Final, Live Cricket Scores: Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf Rock Sri Lanka (36/3)

Sri Lanka are five-time Asia Cup champions while Pakistan have won the title twice. Get live updates of Asia Cup 2022 final in Dubai.

SL Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022 Final, Live Cricket Scores: Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf Rock Sri Lanka (36/3)
Sri Lanka are playing Pakistan in the final of Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday. Follow SL vs PAK live.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Sep 2022 8:05 pm

Coming off a socio-economic crisis and the worst turmoil in its country's history, the Sri Lankan cricket team would like to provide the island nation joy and their sixth trophy when they take on fancied Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Sri Lanka started the campaign on a poor note against Afghanistan, but since then the Dasun Shanaka-led side have dominated the tourney with four back-to-back wins enroute to the final. On the other hand, Pakistan have lost twice against – India and Sri Lanka on their way to the summit clash. Follow SL Vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 final live.

Scorecard | Ball-By-Ball COmmentary | Cricket News

  • 11 Sep 2022 / 8:03 PM

    Rauf Strikes Again

    BOWLED! What a delivery from Haris Rauf to shatter the stumps of Danushka Gunathilaka. Gunathilaka goes for the drive, misjudjes the line and Rauf's 151kmph uproots Gunathilaka's middle stumps. SL 36/3 (5.1)

  • 11 Sep 2022 / 8:01 PM

    Lanka Go Well

    What Sri Lanka have maintained so far is at least a boundary in every over so far. Oh no! Shadab Khan is hit by a throw from his teammate just above his ear. But the good news is he is up and running. Shadab goes out of the ground for treatment. SL 36/2 (5) 

  • 11 Sep 2022 / 7:51 PM

    Rauf Strikes

    Another wicket and an excellent running catch by Babar Azam. Pathum Nissanka is out for 8, bowled by Haris Rauf. Nissanka tries to go big down the ground, the ball takes an outside edge and Babar Azam takes a running catch. SL 23/2 (3.2) 

  • 11 Sep 2022 / 7:49 PM

    Tidy Over

    Another tidy over from Naseem Shah - a four from Pathum Nissanka and three singles. SL 23/1 (3)

  • 11 Sep 2022 / 7:45 PM

    Stat Update

    In 2022, Sri Lanka have batted first seven times and lost all. Can they turn the tables this time in Dubai? 

  • 11 Sep 2022 / 7:44 PM

    Big Over

    Beautiful through the covers from Dhananjaya de Silva, off Mohammad Hasnain. First boundary of the Asia Cup 2022 final. Over the top three balls later, same zone and four more from De Silva. SL 16/1 (2)   

  • 11 Sep 2022 / 7:36 PM

    Naseem Shah Strikes

    What a start by Pakistan. Kusal Mendis is clean bowled by Naseem Shah. The whole stadium erupts in celebration. Length ball from Naseem, Mendis goes backfoot to defend, and is beatn by movement. SL 4/1 (1)

  • 11 Sep 2022 / 7:32 PM

    Game On

    Naseeem Shah with the new ball for Pakistan. Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka open the batting for Sri Lanka.

  • 11 Sep 2022 / 7:20 PM

    Can Sri Lanka Win 6th Title?

  • 11 Sep 2022 / 7:08 PM

    Team News

    Sri Lanka are playing with the same team while Pakistan have made a couple of changes. Usman Qadir and Hasan Ali are out and Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah have expectedly replaced them. 

  • 11 Sep 2022 / 7:04 PM

    Playing XIs

    Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka

    Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain

  • 11 Sep 2022 / 7:02 PM

    Toss

    Babar Azam has won the toss and Pakistan have decided to bowl first. 

  • 11 Sep 2022 / 6:44 PM

    Support From Fans

  • 11 Sep 2022 / 6:41 PM

    Pitch Report

    Sanjay Manjrekar and Wasim Akram says, "This pitch has never been used before. Looks really good pitch. For batting and for bowling. With the new ball, it might swing one or two overs tops."

  • 11 Sep 2022 / 5:35 PM

    Toss Factor

    In Dubai, one has seen that toss has become an important factor as Pakistan aren’t good while batting first, and in the two games that they have lost in the tournament against India and Sri Lanka, they have batted first. Therefore, Pakistan's best chance would be to win the toss and field first, as Mohammad Rizwan is always in control when Pakistan are chasing.

  • 11 Sep 2022 / 5:35 PM

    Batting Effective Sri Lanka

    Sri Lanka's top five batters have been the most consistent in this Asia Cup 2022. Two right-handed openers – Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka – have been positivity personified at the top while likes of Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka and Chamikaatne Karunaratne have all made runs when they mattered the most. In the five games so far, the Sri Lankan batters have hit 28 sixes and 62 fours, which gives a story of their approach.

  • 11 Sep 2022 / 5:35 PM

    Bowling – Pakistan’s Strength

    Pakistan's strength is their bowling attack that has Naseem Shah, showing improvement with each passing day, along with Harris Rauf and Mohammed Hasnain. The two spinners, leg-break bowler Shadab Khan and left-arm orthodox Mohammed Nawaz have also been very impressive.

  • 11 Sep 2022 / 5:35 PM

    Babar Azam’s Form

    Babar Azam hasn’t performed like the way he should have in this tournament. 63 runs from five games aren’t something one expects from a player of his calibre. The Pakistan skipper would like to sing the redemption song in the match that matters the most.

  • 11 Sep 2022 / 5:35 PM

    Greetings

    Hello and welcome for the one last time in the Asia Cup 2022 as we head to the final match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium. Sri Lanka have won the title five times while for Pakistan, they are seeking their third continental crown.

Tags

Sports Cricket Live Blog Asia Cup Cricket Asia Cup Asia Cup 2022 Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Pakistan National Cricket Team Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Naseem Shah Mohammed Nawaz Fakhar Zaman Dasun Shanaka Bhanuka Rajapaksha Kusal Mendis Wanindu Hasaranga Pathum Nissanka Haris Rauf
NEXT MATCH
VS
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read