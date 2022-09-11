SL Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022 Final, Live Cricket Scores: Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf Rock Sri Lanka (36/3)

Rauf Strikes Again BOWLED! What a delivery from Haris Rauf to shatter the stumps of Danushka Gunathilaka. Gunathilaka goes for the drive, misjudjes the line and Rauf's 151kmph uproots Gunathilaka's middle stumps. SL 36/3 (5.1)

Lanka Go Well What Sri Lanka have maintained so far is at least a boundary in every over so far. Oh no! Shadab Khan is hit by a throw from his teammate just above his ear. But the good news is he is up and running. Shadab goes out of the ground for treatment. SL 36/2 (5)

Rauf Strikes Another wicket and an excellent running catch by Babar Azam. Pathum Nissanka is out for 8, bowled by Haris Rauf. Nissanka tries to go big down the ground, the ball takes an outside edge and Babar Azam takes a running catch. SL 23/2 (3.2)

Tidy Over Another tidy over from Naseem Shah - a four from Pathum Nissanka and three singles. SL 23/1 (3)

Stat Update In 2022, Sri Lanka have batted first seven times and lost all. Can they turn the tables this time in Dubai?

Big Over Beautiful through the covers from Dhananjaya de Silva, off Mohammad Hasnain. First boundary of the Asia Cup 2022 final. Over the top three balls later, same zone and four more from De Silva. SL 16/1 (2)

Naseem Shah Strikes What a start by Pakistan. Kusal Mendis is clean bowled by Naseem Shah. The whole stadium erupts in celebration. Length ball from Naseem, Mendis goes backfoot to defend, and is beatn by movement. SL 4/1 (1)

Game On Naseeem Shah with the new ball for Pakistan. Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka open the batting for Sri Lanka.

Can Sri Lanka Win 6th Title? Sri Lanka in Asia Cup

👉11 time Finalist

👉5 time Champions



6th title ███░░⏳#RoaringForGlory #SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/raLPS9bzHd — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) September 11, 2022

Team News Sri Lanka are playing with the same team while Pakistan have made a couple of changes. Usman Qadir and Hasan Ali are out and Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah have expectedly replaced them.

Playing XIs Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka



Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain

Toss Babar Azam has won the toss and Pakistan have decided to bowl first.

Support From Fans The support of fans 🇵🇰



All set for the Asia Cup final 👊#AsiaCup2022 | #SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/iUXiurjG2x — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 11, 2022

Pitch Report Sanjay Manjrekar and Wasim Akram says, "This pitch has never been used before. Looks really good pitch. For batting and for bowling. With the new ball, it might swing one or two overs tops."

Toss Factor In Dubai, one has seen that toss has become an important factor as Pakistan aren’t good while batting first, and in the two games that they have lost in the tournament against India and Sri Lanka, they have batted first. Therefore, Pakistan's best chance would be to win the toss and field first, as Mohammad Rizwan is always in control when Pakistan are chasing.

Batting Effective Sri Lanka Sri Lanka's top five batters have been the most consistent in this Asia Cup 2022. Two right-handed openers – Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka – have been positivity personified at the top while likes of Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka and Chamikaatne Karunaratne have all made runs when they mattered the most. In the five games so far, the Sri Lankan batters have hit 28 sixes and 62 fours, which gives a story of their approach.

Bowling – Pakistan’s Strength Pakistan's strength is their bowling attack that has Naseem Shah, showing improvement with each passing day, along with Harris Rauf and Mohammed Hasnain. The two spinners, leg-break bowler Shadab Khan and left-arm orthodox Mohammed Nawaz have also been very impressive.

Babar Azam’s Form Babar Azam hasn’t performed like the way he should have in this tournament. 63 runs from five games aren’t something one expects from a player of his calibre. The Pakistan skipper would like to sing the redemption song in the match that matters the most.