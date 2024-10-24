Hockey

IND 5-3 GER, 2nd Hockey Test: India Win Match; Germany Take Series Via Penalty Shootout Thriller

Harmanpreet Singh and Sukhjeet Singh scored two goals apiece as India engineered a second-half bonanza to emerge victors by a 5-3 margin and level the series 1-1, before Germany claimed the penalty shootouts 3-1

india vs germany second hockey test match 2024 delhi
Action from the first hockey Test between India and Germany in New Delhi. Photo: Special Arrangement
info_icon

After no goals in the first game, India slotted in five in the second one to delight Delhi spectators. It was enough for the hosts to win the match, but not the series as Germany aced the penalty shootouts to clinch the two-match series at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium on Thursday (October 24, 2024). (Highlights | More Hockey News)

Captain Harmanpreet Singh and forward Sukhjeet Singh scored two goals apiece as India engineered a second-half bonanza to emerge victors by a 5-3 margin and level the series 1-1, before Germany had the last laugh in the penalty shootouts.

India lost the shoot-out 1-3, as Harmanpreet, Abhishek and Mohammed Raheel missed while Aditya Arjun Lalage was their lone scorer. India custodian Krishan Bahadur Pathak made two fine saves, but couldn't save his side from losing in the shoot-out.

In the regulation time, Sukhjeet Singh (34', 48') and Harmanpreet Singh (42', 43') netted braces while Abhishek (45') also added to the scoreline. For Germany, Elian Mazkour (7', 57') and Henrik Mertgens (60') scored. 

Though India began the match with a penalty corner (PC) in the fourth minute, it was Germany who drew the first blood following a quickfire counter-attack launched in the 7th minute. Abhishek had made a circle entry from the left flank, but his shot on goal was unsuccessful. Germans made best use of this opportunity to strike.  

Action from the first hockey Test between India and Germany in New Delhi. - Special Arrangement
IND 0-2 GER, 1st Hockey Test: India Go Down Tamely To Enterprising Germans In Delhi

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The reigning world champions were riding on a 2-0 win from the first match, and garnered another chance to score in the 12th minute through a PC, but failed to convert. Though India had an opportunity to score in the 14th minute through a PC too, Danneberg made a fine save.  

In the second quarter, Vishnu Kant and Shamsher played tag-team to trouble the German defence but couldn't find an equaliser. In the following minutes, both India and Germany won PCs but neither could convert. While India hunted for a goal in this quarter, the German defence stayed resolute, particularly in PC defence. 

With the scoreline reading 1-0 at half-time, India had to align their attack and come up with an improvised tactic to score. And that's exactly what they did in the third quarter. Shilanand Lakra's backhand pass to Sukhjeet inside the circle was brilliantly deflected to equalise.

This first goal by India gave them the momentum they were looking for, and the home team pumped three more goals in the quarter. It was Harmanpreet Singh who found success in PC when he struck back-to-back goals in the 42nd and 43rd minutes to help India take a strong 3-1 lead. 

India ended the third quarter with another goal. This time, it was Abhishek who scored a fine field goal. In the 48th minute, the hosts extended their lead to 5-1 when a counter attack saw Sukhjeet make a solo run with no defenders near him, as he pushed the ball past Danneberg. 

The thrilling action continued with Mazkour scoring his second goal. Germany ended up scoring their third goal in the very last minute through Henrik Mertgens, taking the match into a shootout. 

"We analyzed our opponents carefully after yesterday's game and tried to minimize errors to bounce back today. I am proud of the way the team played today. We found success in field goals and PC attack but unfortunately couldn't win the series," said Harmanpreet, who was also awarded the Player of the Match award. 

