India Vs Germany Live Hockey Score, Test Series Match 2: No Varun Kumar In IND Line-Up

India Vs Germany Live Hockey Score, Test Series Match 2
After a round of felicitations involving dignitaries from the Indian and German governments, including Union minister of commerce and ministry Piyush Goyal, play is finally underway. India attacking from left to right in the first half.
We are nearing the start of the game. Both teams are out on the pitch and it is a special occasion for Amit Rohidas, who is playing his 200th international match. And it's now time for the national anthems.
India Vs Germany Live Hockey Score, Test Series Match 2: IND's Starting XI
Defender Varun Kumar, who is back in the Indian squad after an extended absence owing to sexual harassment allegations against him — of which he has now been cleared — is not a part of the line-up for today's encounter. Here is India's starting XI:-
India Vs Germany Live Hockey Score, Test Series Match 2: IND In A Huddle
Both teams are warming up on the pitch and doing the customary pre-match drills. Team India gets into a huddle. Could there be a change in penalty corner strategy tonight?
India Vs Germany Live Hockey Score, Test Series Match 2: What Happened In Previous Game?
A clinical Germany never really gave India a chance, drawing first blood in the fourth minute and scoring again at the stroke of half-time to double their lead. India garnered seven penalty corners but could not convert any of them, failing to breach the fortress of German goalkeeper Joshua Onyekwue Nnaji even via Harmanpreet Singh's penalty stroke. You can read the detailed match report here.
India Vs Germany Live Hockey Score, Test Series Match 2: Start Time, Where To Watch
The second and final hockey Test will begin at 3pm IST. The match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website, as well as the Sony Liv app and website in India. It will be telecast on the DD Sports TV channel and the Sony Sports Network in India.