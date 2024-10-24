India Vs Germany Live Hockey Score, Test Series Match 2: No Varun Kumar In IND Line-Up

India lost the opening hockey Test 0-2 to Germany in New Delhi. Photo: Special Arrangement

Hello and welcome from New Delhi's Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, the venue for the landmark India vs Germany hockey Test series concluding on Thursday (October 24, 2024). The 10-plus-year wait for international fixtures at the 'spiritual home' of Indian hockey ended in a defeat for India, and the onus is on Harmanpreet Singh's men to make amends in the second and final game. We will bring you real-time updates from the stadium, as action unfolds. Stay with us for the live hockey scores and updates of the IND vs GER match.

24 Oct 2024, 03:13:54 pm IST India Vs Germany Live Hockey Score, Test Series Match 2 After a round of felicitations involving dignitaries from the Indian and German governments, including Union minister of commerce and ministry Piyush Goyal, play is finally underway. India attacking from left to right in the first half.

24 Oct 2024, 03:06:21 pm IST India Vs Germany Live Hockey Score, Test Series Match 2 We are nearing the start of the game. Both teams are out on the pitch and it is a special occasion for Amit Rohidas, who is playing his 200th international match. And it's now time for the national anthems.

24 Oct 2024, 02:43:41 pm IST India Vs Germany Live Hockey Score, Test Series Match 2: IND's Starting XI Defender Varun Kumar, who is back in the Indian squad after an extended absence owing to sexual harassment allegations against him — of which he has now been cleared — is not a part of the line-up for today's encounter. Here is India's starting XI:- It’s Day 2 of the PFC India vs Germany Bilateral Hockey Series! 🏑🔥

24 Oct 2024, 02:35:27 pm IST India Vs Germany Live Hockey Score, Test Series Match 2: IND In A Huddle Both teams are warming up on the pitch and doing the customary pre-match drills. Team India gets into a huddle. Could there be a change in penalty corner strategy tonight?

24 Oct 2024, 02:19:25 pm IST India Vs Germany Live Hockey Score, Test Series Match 2: What Happened In Previous Game? A clinical Germany never really gave India a chance, drawing first blood in the fourth minute and scoring again at the stroke of half-time to double their lead. India garnered seven penalty corners but could not convert any of them, failing to breach the fortress of German goalkeeper Joshua Onyekwue Nnaji even via Harmanpreet Singh's penalty stroke. You can read the detailed match report here.