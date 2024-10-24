Hockey

India Vs Germany Live Hockey Score, Test Series Match 2: No Varun Kumar In IND Line-Up

The 10-plus-year wait for international fixtures at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium ended in a defeat for India, and the onus is on Harmanpreet Singh's men to make amends in the second and final game. Follow the live hockey scores and updates of the IND vs GER match from the venue

B
Bhuvan Gupta
24 October 2024
24 October 2024
India lost the opening hockey Test 0-2 to Germany in New Delhi. Photo: Special Arrangement
Hello and welcome from New Delhi's Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, the venue for the landmark India vs Germany hockey Test series concluding on Thursday (October 24, 2024). The 10-plus-year wait for international fixtures at the 'spiritual home' of Indian hockey ended in a defeat for India, and the onus is on Harmanpreet Singh's men to make amends in the second and final game. We will bring you real-time updates from the stadium, as action unfolds. Stay with us for the live hockey scores and updates of the IND vs GER match.
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs Germany Live Hockey Score, Test Series Match 2

After a round of felicitations involving dignitaries from the Indian and German governments, including Union minister of commerce and ministry Piyush Goyal, play is finally underway. India attacking from left to right in the first half.

India Vs Germany Live Hockey Score, Test Series Match 2

We are nearing the start of the game. Both teams are out on the pitch and it is a special occasion for Amit Rohidas, who is playing his 200th international match. And it's now time for the national anthems.

India Vs Germany Live Hockey Score, Test Series Match 2: IND's Starting XI

Defender Varun Kumar, who is back in the Indian squad after an extended absence owing to sexual harassment allegations against him — of which he has now been cleared — is not a part of the line-up for today's encounter. Here is India's starting XI:-

India Vs Germany Live Hockey Score, Test Series Match 2: IND In A Huddle

Both teams are warming up on the pitch and doing the customary pre-match drills. Team India gets into a huddle. Could there be a change in penalty corner strategy tonight?

India Vs Germany Live Hockey Score, Test Series Match 2: What Happened In Previous Game?

A clinical Germany never really gave India a chance, drawing first blood in the fourth minute and scoring again at the stroke of half-time to double their lead. India garnered seven penalty corners but could not convert any of them, failing to breach the fortress of German goalkeeper Joshua Onyekwue Nnaji even via Harmanpreet Singh's penalty stroke. You can read the detailed match report here.

India Vs Germany Live Hockey Score, Test Series Match 2: Start Time, Where To Watch

The second and final hockey Test will begin at 3pm IST. The match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website, as well as the Sony Liv app and website in India. It will be telecast on the DD Sports TV channel and the Sony Sports Network in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Score: IND Spinners Strike Double Blow To Kiwis In Pune; NZ - 210/6
  2. IND-W Vs NZ-W, 1st ODI Toss Update: India Women Bat First In Ahmedabad; Harmanpreet Kaur Rested
  3. India Women Vs New Zealand Women, 1st ODI Live Score: Smriti Mandhana Dismissed As White Ferns Deliver First Blow
  4. IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Sunil Gavaskar Gives 'Panic' Verdict After India Make Three Changes In Pune
  5. IND Vs NZ 2nd Test: Sarfaraz Convinces Rohit To Take Review For Young's Dismissal - Watch
Football News
  1. ISL: Kerala Blasters Become The First Club To Release A Matchday Program
  2. Atalanta Vs Celtic, Champions League: Gian Piero Gasperini Bemoans 'Cursed' Home Draw
  3. Atletico Vs Lille: Les Nordistes Continue To Impress In Europe - In Pics
  4. Leipzig Vs Liverpool: Nunez's Goal Settles Win For Reds - In Pics
  5. Botafogo Vs Penarol: Brazilian Side Win First Leg 5-0, Put One Foot In Copa Libertadores 2024 Final
Tennis News
  1. Ex-Uruguay Forward Diego Forlan To Make Professional Tennis Debut, Aged 45
  2. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Paris Masters 2024 - Read Statement
  3. Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Raducanu 'Doing What She Can' To Be Fit Malaga Showpiece
  4. Dominic Thiem: Austrian Ends Career With First-Round Loss At Vienna Open
  5. Noami Osaka Ends 2024 Season Due To Injury After Hong Kong Open Withdrawal
Hockey News
  1. India 0-2 Germany Hockey Highlights, Bilateral Test Series Match 1: IND Lose After Failing To Breach GER Defence
  2. India Vs Germany Live Hockey Score, Test Series Match 2: No Varun Kumar In IND Line-Up
  3. India Vs New Zealand Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch IND Vs NZ Juniors
  4. India 0-4 Australia, Sultan Of Johor Cup Match Report: IND Remain On Top Despite Defeat
  5. IND 0-2 GER, 1st Hockey Test: Harmanpreet, Fulton Vow To 'Experiment In Second Game Too'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. JCB Prize for Literature Unveils Shortlist For 2024
  2. Delhi HC Calls On Centre Over Resale Of Concert Tickets, Blocking Of Illegal Sites
  3. SC Lady Justice: Bar Association Not Okay With New Statue And Other 'Radical Changes'
  4. Bengaluru Building Collapse Death Toll Reaches Eight; PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia Of Rs 2 Lakh
  5. Cyclone Dana: Landfall Likely In Odisha Tonight; Trains Cancelled In Bengal, Flights Suspended | Top Points
Entertainment News
  1. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  2. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  3. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  4. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
  5. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
US News
  1. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  2. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  3. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  4. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  5. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
World News
  1. Sri Lanka Terror Threat: 2 Arrested For Allegedly Planning Terror Attack On Israelis
  2. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  3. Justin Trudeau Gets Oct 28 Deadline As Liberal MPs Call On Canadian PM To Resign
  4. IDF Says Six Al Jazeera Journalists Are Hamas Operatives, Network Calls Allegations False
  5. TUSAS Attack: 5 Dead, Over A Dozen Injured, Kurdish Party Blamed; Turkey Retaliates
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal Warriorz Vs UP Yoddhas, Haryana Steelers Vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League 11 Matches
  2. IDF Says Six Al Jazeera Journalists Are Hamas Operatives, Network Calls Allegations False
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 24, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. TUSAS Attack: 5 Dead, Over A Dozen Injured, Kurdish Party Blamed; Turkey Retaliates
  5. Bangladesh Vs South Africa 1st Test Day 4 Highlights: Kagiso Rabada Stars As Proteas Win By Seven Wickets In Dhaka
  6. PAK Vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 Live Score: Jamie Smith Nears Ton Despite Sajid Khan's Heroics In Rawalpindi
  7. India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test: KL Rahul Dropped From Playing XI As Shubman Gill Returns
  8. Pakistan Vs England, 3rd Test Toss Update: ENG Bat First Against PAK In Rawalpindi Decider