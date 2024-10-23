Hockey

IND 0-2 GER, 1st Hockey Test: India Go Down Tamely To Enterprising Germans In Delhi

Even though India accrued seven PCs, they failed to convert any of them. Henrik Mertgens and captain Lukas Windfeder were the goal scorers for Germany at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi

india vs germany hockey match delhi
Action from the first hockey Test between India and Germany in New Delhi. Photo: Special Arrangement
info_icon

The multiple missed penalty corner opportunities came back to haunt India as they lost the first hockey Test 0-2 to Germany at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday (October 23, 2024). (Highlights | More Hockey News)

Even though India accrued seven PCs, they failed to convert any of them. The Germans, on the other hand, defended stoutly and converted one of the three short corners they garnered. Henrik Mertgens and captain Lukas Windfeder were the goal scorers for the visitors, who took a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Germany made the first entry into India’s circle early in the game and Mertgens pounced on a stray ball in the D to beat Indian goalkeeper Krishan Pathak and score the first goal in the fourth minute. With India struggling to find a foothold in the game, Germany looked to double their lead and pegged India back into their own half.

A total of 54 players were sold on Day 1 of the Hockey India League auction in New Delhi. - Hockey India League YouTube channel screengrab
Hockey India League: Full Squads Of All Eight Franchises After Men's Player Auction

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Halfway through the quarter, India began moving the ball around with pace to bypass the German high press and went on to earn a penalty corner. But defender Varun Kumar, who is back in the fold after an extended absence owing to sexual harassment allegations against him — of which he has now been cleared — failed to equalise. Germany wrestled back control of the ball and ended the quarter 1-0 in their favour.

The second quarter saw India put Germany on the back foot in search of an equaliser. The pressure resulted in three PCs for India but Sanjay, Amit and captain Harmanpreet Singh failed to capitalise on the opportunities. With three minutes left in the quarter, India were awarded a penalty stroke but German goalkeeper Joshua Onyekwue Nnaji brilliantly deflected Harmanpreet’s shot to maintain their lead in the game.

Germany initiated a counter attack in the last minute of the half and earned a penalty corner. Lukas Windfeder stepped up and found the gap between goalkeeper Suraj Karkera and postman Jarmanpreet Singh to double Germany’s lead, heading into the second half.

India attempted to switch up the intensity in the third quarter but Germany matched them and ensured there was no clear goal-scoring chance created for most of the quarter. At the five-minute mark in Q3, India earned another penalty corner but Joshua remained alert in goal to save Harmanpreet's flick.

Germany then reacted quickly to rush up the pitch and earn a penalty corner of their own. Custodian Krishan Pathak deflected Benedikt Schwarzhaupt ‘s shot up and over and India initiated a counter attack of their own with Germany’s defence unsettled, but Harmanpreet’s reverse shot only found the side netting.

Germany looked to further increase their lead as the last quarter began but Amit Rohidas was on hand to avert any danger. India, on the other hand, continued to rotate possession patiently in search for their first goal but were unable to create goal-scoring opportunities and the match ended 2-0 in Germany’s favour. 

This was the first international match at Delhi's iconic Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in over 10 years, with the last game being the World League Final in 2014. The second and final Test will be played at the same venue on Thursday at 3pm IST.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. BAN Vs SA 1st Test, Day 3: Mehidy Hasan Shines As Bangladesh Battles Back In Rain-Soaked Conditions
  2. Pakistan A Vs United Arab Emirates Live Score, Emerging Asia Cup: PAK-A Win By 114 Runs To Book Place In Semifinals
  3. India A Vs Oman LIVE Score, Emerging Asia Cup 2024: Tilak Varma And Co Eye Another Dominating Win
  4. IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: India To Decide On Bumrah's Workload After Pune Test
  5. India Vs New Zealand Prediction, 2nd Test: Who Will Win, Head-To-Head Record, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Aston Villa 2-0 Bologna: Unai Emery & Jhon Duran’s Frustration - A Passion for Playing In Victory
  2. Chennaiyin FC Vs FC Goa Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match On TV And Online
  3. Champions League: Nuri Sahin Calls Substitutions A 'Mistake' In Dortmund's 2-5 Collapse Against Real Madrid
  4. Juventus 0-1 Stuttgart, Champions League: Thiago Motta 'Take Responsibility' For Maiden Defeat
  5. Premier League: Head Coach Thomas Frank Aiming To Rediscover Brentford’s Character
Tennis News
  1. Dominic Thiem: Austrian Ends Career With First-Round Loss At Vienna Open
  2. Noami Osaka Ends 2024 Season Due To Injury After Hong Kong Open Withdrawal
  3. WTA Rankings: Aryna Sabalenka Replaces Iga Swiatek As World Number One
  4. ATP Swiss Indoors Basel 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  5. Vienna Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know
Hockey News
  1. India 0-2 Germany Hockey Highlights, Bilateral Test Series Match 1: IND Lose After Failing To Breach GER Defence
  2. IND 0-2 GER, 1st Hockey Test: India Go Down Tamely To Enterprising Germans In Delhi
  3. GB Vs MAS Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch Juniors Match
  4. New Zealand Vs Japan Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch NZ Vs JPN Juniors
  5. India Vs Australia Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India Supports Dialogue And Diplomacy, Not War: PM Modi At BRICS Summit
  2. Book Excerpt: Marital Rape And The Supreme Court
  3. Mumbai Police Makes 11th Arrest In Baba Siddique Murder Case
  4. Full List: JMM Candidates Contesting Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024
  5. Centre Raps Social Media Platform X Over Hoax Bomb Threats To Airlines
Entertainment News
  1. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  2. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
  3. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  4. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  5. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
US News
  1. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  2. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  3. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
  4. US Elections: Trump-Harris Intensify Attacks On Each Other As Presidential Race Nears | Highlights
  5. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
World News
  1. The Two-State Solution To Israel-Palestine Is Dead And Gone: Iranian Envoy 
  2. Turkey, Pakistan & More Eye Membership As BRICS Moves Towards Expansion And 'Strengthening Multilateralism'
  3. Philippines: Tropical Storm Trami Swamps Provinces In Widespread Flooding; Many People Trapped
  4. Iraqi Forces Kill Islamic State Group Commander And 8 Other Officials
  5. Amid Row With Canada, US Calls On India For 'Meaningful Accountability' In Pannun Foiled Assassination Probe
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 23, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Marital Rape: A Crime Or A Social Issue?
  3. BAN Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 3 Live Streaming: When Does Action Begin? Dhaka Hourly Weather Forecast
  4. Middle East Tensions: Israel Confirms Killing Nasrallah's Successor; 18 Dead In Strikes On Beirut | Latest
  5. Cyclone Dana: Evacuation Underway In Odisha And Bengal, Coast Guard On High Alert; Schools Closed
  6. Krittika Nakshatra: A Star Of Purification And Transformation
  7. Thailand Vs Indonesia Toss Update, Quadrangular T20I Series Semi-Final 1: THA Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  8. Bengaluru Building Collapse: 7 Dead, Owner Of Illegal Building Arrested