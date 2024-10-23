IND 0-2 GER, 1st Hockey Test: India Go Down Tamely To Enterprising Germans In Delhi

The multiple missed penalty corner opportunities came back to haunt India as they lost the first hockey Test 0-2 to Germany at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday (October 23, 2024). (Highlights | More Hockey News)
Even though India accrued seven PCs, they failed to convert any of them. The Germans, on the other hand, defended stoutly and converted one of the three short corners they garnered. Henrik Mertgens and captain Lukas Windfeder were the goal scorers for the visitors, who took a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.
Germany made the first entry into India’s circle early in the game and Mertgens pounced on a stray ball in the D to beat Indian goalkeeper Krishan Pathak and score the first goal in the fourth minute. With India struggling to find a foothold in the game, Germany looked to double their lead and pegged India back into their own half.
Halfway through the quarter, India began moving the ball around with pace to bypass the German high press and went on to earn a penalty corner. But defender Varun Kumar, who is back in the fold after an extended absence owing to sexual harassment allegations against him — of which he has now been cleared — failed to equalise. Germany wrestled back control of the ball and ended the quarter 1-0 in their favour.
The second quarter saw India put Germany on the back foot in search of an equaliser. The pressure resulted in three PCs for India but Sanjay, Amit and captain Harmanpreet Singh failed to capitalise on the opportunities. With three minutes left in the quarter, India were awarded a penalty stroke but German goalkeeper Joshua Onyekwue Nnaji brilliantly deflected Harmanpreet’s shot to maintain their lead in the game.
Germany initiated a counter attack in the last minute of the half and earned a penalty corner. Lukas Windfeder stepped up and found the gap between goalkeeper Suraj Karkera and postman Jarmanpreet Singh to double Germany’s lead, heading into the second half.
India attempted to switch up the intensity in the third quarter but Germany matched them and ensured there was no clear goal-scoring chance created for most of the quarter. At the five-minute mark in Q3, India earned another penalty corner but Joshua remained alert in goal to save Harmanpreet's flick.
Germany then reacted quickly to rush up the pitch and earn a penalty corner of their own. Custodian Krishan Pathak deflected Benedikt Schwarzhaupt ‘s shot up and over and India initiated a counter attack of their own with Germany’s defence unsettled, but Harmanpreet’s reverse shot only found the side netting.
Germany looked to further increase their lead as the last quarter began but Amit Rohidas was on hand to avert any danger. India, on the other hand, continued to rotate possession patiently in search for their first goal but were unable to create goal-scoring opportunities and the match ended 2-0 in Germany’s favour.
This was the first international match at Delhi's iconic Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in over 10 years, with the last game being the World League Final in 2014. The second and final Test will be played at the same venue on Thursday at 3pm IST.