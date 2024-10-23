Hockey

India Vs Germany Live Hockey Score, Bilateral Test Series Match 1: Varun Kumar Not In IND Starting XI

More than 10 years after last witnessing an international fixture, New Delhi's Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium will host the Paris Olympics silver and bronze medallists in a two-match duel. Stay with us for the live hockey scores and updates of the first India vs Germany match from the venue

Bhuvan Gupta
23 October 2024
Harmanpreet Singh will play his first match at the iconic Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday (October 23, 2024). Photo: Special Arrangement
Hello and welcome from New Delhi's Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, the venue for the momentous India vs Germany hockey Test series commencing on Wednesday (October 23, 2024). More than 10 years have elapsed since the 'spiritual home' of Indian hockey last witnessed an international fixture, and it is now set to host the Paris Olympics silver and bronze medallists in a two-match duel. We will bring you real-time updates from the stadium, as action unfolds. Stay with us for the live hockey scores of the IND vs GER match.
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs Germany Live Hockey Score, Test Series Match 1: IND's Starting XI Out

Though he is back in the squad after a prolonged absence, defender Varun Kumar is not in the Indian starting XI. He is expected to play his part later as a substitute, though. Below is the full Indian starting XI.

India Vs Germany Live Hockey Score, Test Series Match 1: Start Time, Where To Watch

The first hockey Test will begin at 3pm IST. The match is being live streamed on the FanCode app and website, as well as the Sony Liv app and website in India. It is being live telecast on the DD Sports TV channel and the Sony Sports Network in India.

