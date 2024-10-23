India Vs Germany Live Hockey Score, Bilateral Test Series Match 1: Varun Kumar Not In IND Starting XI

India Vs Germany Live Hockey Score, Test Series Match 1: IND's Starting XI Out
Though he is back in the squad after a prolonged absence, defender Varun Kumar is not in the Indian starting XI. He is expected to play his part later as a substitute, though. Below is the full Indian starting XI.
India Vs Germany Live Hockey Score, Test Series Match 1: Start Time, Where To Watch
The first hockey Test will begin at 3pm IST. The match is being live streamed on the FanCode app and website, as well as the Sony Liv app and website in India. It is being live telecast on the DD Sports TV channel and the Sony Sports Network in India.