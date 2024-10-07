'I Can Never Give Up': Vivek Sagar Prasad On A Mission To Take Indian Hockey Places

There was little to no precedence of players making it big from the vicinity, and his father, a school teacher, was strictly against Vivek taking up any sport. In fact, the playmaker recounts how he used to enlist his sisters and mother's help to sneak back in after practice, as an 11-year-old. "My father always said no to play, asking me to build a future by studying instead. But I did not relent, and aided by my brother's support, decided to follow my heart."