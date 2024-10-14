Hockey

Hockey India League: Full Squads Of All Eight Franchises After Men's Player Auction

Indian midfield mainstay Hardik Singh will represent UP Rudras, while drag-flick star Harmanpreet Singh will play for Soorma Hockey Club in the upcoming Hockey India League season

hockey-india-league-auction-day-2
A total of 54 players were sold on Day 1 of the Hockey India League auction in New Delhi. Photo: Hockey India League YouTube channel screengrab
info_icon

The Hockey India League's long-awaited revival has been studded with a sizzling start to the player auction, which is currently unfolding in New Delhi. The opening day saw India captain and star drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh being snapped up by Soorma Hockey Club for INR 78 lakh, even as eight of the top 10 buys were Indians. (Day 2 Blog | More Hockey News)

Other prominent acquisitions included Abhishek, who went to Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers for 72 lakh, and Hardik Singh to UP Rudras for 70 lakh. Among Indian defenders, Amit Rohidas was bought by Tamil Nadu Dragons and Jugraj Singh was off to Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers.

As for overseas players, Germany's Gonzalo Peillat was the most expensive buy, heading to Hyderabad Toofans for 68 lakh. Jip Janssen of Netherlands went to Tamil Nadu Dragons for 54 lakh. International goalkeepers too were in high demand, with Ireland's David Harte going to Tamil Nadu Dragons, Germany's Jean-Paul Danneberg acquired by Hyderabad Toofans and the Netherlands' Pirmin Blaak off to Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers.

Belgium's veteran keeper Vincent Vanasch went to Soorma Hockey Club while India’s new frontline goalie (post PR Sreejesh's retirement) Krishan Bahadur Pathak went to Kalinga Lancers.

The eight teams in fray will all end up with 24-member squads, aspiring to strike the right balance of goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders and forwards. As a rule, at least 16 of those 24 players must be Indian, of which a minimum of four should be junior players.

With more than 550 men’s hockey players registering, the first two days are focused on men’s teams, while the auction for the women’s squads will take place on the final day.

HIL Player Auction 2024-25 - Day 1 - Hockey India League
Hockey India League Player Auction, Day 1: Harmanpreet Singh, Abhishek, Hardik Score Lucrative Bids

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Hockey India League 2024-25: Full Squads Of All Franchises

Soorma Hockey Club

Dayaan Cassiem, Gurjant Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Harmanpreet Singh, Vincent Vanasch, Jeremy Hayward, Gurinder Singh

Team Gonasika

Mandeep Singh, Manpreet Singh, Oliver Payne, Suraj Karkera, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Jeroen Hertzberger, Amir Ali, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Yogember Rawat, Birendra Lakra

Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers

Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Jugraj Singh, Florent van Aubel, Gauthier Boccard, Hayden Beltz, Rupinder Pal Singh, Pirmin Blaak

Tamil Nadu Dragons

Amit Rohidas, David Harte, Duco Telgenkamp, Selvam Karthi, Jip Janssen, Kothajit Singh

Hyderabad Toofans

Nilakanta Sharma, Jean-Paul Danneberg, Shilanand Lakra, Gonzalo Peillat, Sumit Walmiki

UP Rudras

Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Hardik Singh, Alvaro Iglesias, Lars Balk, Kane Russell, Surender Kumar

Delhi SG Pipers

Shamsher Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Rajkumar Pal, Tomas Santiago, Pawan, Rohit, Varun Kumar

Kalinga Lancers

Sanjay, Krishan B Pathak, Dilpreet Singh, Boby Singh Dhami, Mandeep Mor

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Women's T20WC 2024: India Rely On Pakistan For Semi-final Ticket | All Scenarios Explained
  2. South American Championships: Ahir-Powered Panama Trump Brazil, Lift Maiden Trophy
  3. Sachin Tendulkar Honoured By Dallas Cowboys As Cricket Meets NFL - Watch
  4. Steve Smith's Middle Order Return Confirmed For India Vs Australia Test Series
  5. India A Tour Of Australia: Aussies Reveal Squad; 17-year-old Batting Sensation Sam Konstas Called Up
Football News
  1. Greece 2-0 Ireland, UEFA Nations League: Greeks Continue Perfect Run - In Pics
  2. Kylian Mbappe At Real Madrid: Argentina Legend Mario Kempes Has Words Of Advice For French Superstar
  3. Finland 1-3 England, UEFA Nations League: Three Lions Prevail In One-sided Encounter - In Pics
  4. Who Is Elisabeth Terland: Man United's Norwegian Talent With Erling Haaland-Like Traits
  5. Endrick At Real Madrid: Ancelotti Influence Key For Brazil Youngster's Development - Dida And Cafu
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Deserves Everything In The World For Sacrifices, Says Jorge Lorenzo
  2. Wuhan Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Not Focused On WTA Rankings After Title Success
  3. Wuhan Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Defeats Zheng Qinwen, Completes Hat-Trick
  4. Shanghai Masters: Sinner Defeats Djokovic - In Pics
  5. Shanghai Masters: Djokovic Made To Wait For 100th Title As Sinner Reigns Supreme
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Auction, Day 2 LIVE Updates: Youngsters In Demand; Victor Wegnez Biggest Buy At 40L
  2. Hockey India League: Full Squads Of All Eight Franchises After Men's Player Auction
  3. Hockey India League Player Auction, Day 1: Harmanpreet Singh, Abhishek, Hardik Score Lucrative Bids
  4. Hockey India League Player Auction Highlights: Harmanpreet Singh And Abhishek Shine As Day 1's Most Expensive Buys
  5. HIL Player Auction, Day 1: Harmanpreet Singh Tops The Chart As Highest-Paid Pick In First Half

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra Govt Waives Off Toll For Light Motor Vehicles At 5 Booths For Entry Into Mumbai
  2. India Rejects Canada's 'Preposterous Imputations' After Indian High Commissioner Named As 'Person of Interest'
  3. J&K's Disempowered Assembly A Prelude To Fractured Governance
  4. Inside Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Linked To Baba Siddique’s Murder & Threats To Salman Khan
  5. In Photos: The Spirit Of Durga Puja Captured In The Immersion Ceremony
Entertainment News
  1. “I Like Cinema That Makes You Think”: Mohan Agashe
  2. Jigra Review: The Alia Bhatt-starrer is Fully Loaded But Doesn't Fire
  3. The Enemy Who Rejuvenates | Ashutosh Rana As Raavan 
  4. ‘Raavan Conquered, Ram Set Free’ | Interview With Ashutosh Rana
  5. ‘Call Me Bae’ Gets ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ in Gen Z’s World
US News
  1. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  2. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
  3. Trump Vows To Enact 'Operation Aurora' If Elected At Colorado Rally | Key Details Explained
  4. WWU Tragedy: Two University Students Found Dead In Separate Incidents Within 24 Hours
  5. After Wake-Up Call From Hurricane Helene, Thousands Of Floridians Evacuated For Milton
World News
  1. Nobel Prize 2024 In Economic Sciences Awarded To Daron Acemoglu, Simon Johnson, James A. Robinson
  2. India Rejects Canada's 'Preposterous Imputations' After Indian High Commissioner Named As 'Person of Interest'
  3. Pakistan Bans Protests & Rallies, Enhances Security Ahead of SCO Summit 2024| Key Highlights
  4. China Holds Military Drills Near Taiwan Days After National Day Celebrations
  5. Middle East: Israeli Soldiers Killed In Hezbollah Drone Attack; Israeli Airstrike Kills Dozens In Gaza Strip| Latest
Latest Stories
  1. Countering The Traditional Raavan Narrative
  2. The Superstar Fighters Making The United Kingdom Proud In ONE Championship
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 14, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. Injured Cameron Green To Miss India-Australia Test Series, IPL Participation Also Doubtful
  5. President's Rule Revoked In Jammu And Kashmir, Preparations For New Govt Underway
  6. Weather Updates: Northeast Monsoon To Bring Heavy Rain In South India; Thunderstorms Expected In Mumbai
  7. Middle East: Israeli Soldiers Killed In Hezbollah Drone Attack; Israeli Airstrike Kills Dozens In Gaza Strip| Latest
  8. Hockey India League Auction, Day 2 LIVE Updates: Youngsters In Demand; Victor Wegnez Biggest Buy At 40L