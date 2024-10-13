Hockey India League Player Auction, Day 1: Harmanpreet Singh, Abhishek, Hardik Score Lucrative Bids

The opening day of the Hockey India League Player Auction 2024/25 was action-packed, with 54 players, including 18 international stars, sold on Sunday. All eight franchises collectively spent ₹16.88 crores on Day 1, with Indian Men's Hockey team core players and overseas drag-flickers attracting significant bids. (More Sports News)
Gurjant Singh (19 lakh) was the first player who went under the hammer, while star drag-flicker and Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh (78 lakh) emerged as the costliest buy on the opening day of the HIL 2024/25 Player Auction. Both players were acquired by Soorma Hockey Club.
Abhishek became the second-most expensive buy of the day, acquired by Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers for 72 lakh, while Hardik Singh went to UP Rudras for 70 lakh. Germany's Gonzalo Peillat was the most expensive overseas player as he was bought for 68 lakh along with the Netherlands' Jip Janssen who was acquired for 54 lakh by Tamil Nadu Dragons.
Other notable buys from the first lot included Amit Rohidas (for 48 lakh to Tamil Nadu Dragons), Jugraj Singh (for 48 lakh to Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers), Sumit (for 46 lakh to Hyderabad Toofans), and Araijeet Singh Hundal (for 42 lakh to Team Gonasika).
The Netherlands' duo of Lars Balk and Duco Telgenkamp were among the day's top buys. While Balk was acquired for 40 lakh by UP Rudras, Telgenkamp was bought for 36 lakh by Tamil Nadu Dragons.
List Of Top Five Buys From Day 1
Harmanpreet Singh (IND) - Soorma Hockey Club - 78 lakh
Abhishek (IND) - Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers - 72 lakh
Hardik Singh (IND) - UP Rudras - 70 lakh
Gonzalo Peillat (GER) - Hyderabad Toofans - 68 lakh
Jip Janssen (NED) - Tamil Nadu Dragons - 54 lakh
Purse Remaining For Franchises
1. Hyderabad Toofans - INR 204.00 lakh
2. Soorma Hockey Club - INR 162.00 lakh
3. Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers - INR 144.50 lakh
4. Delhi SG Pipers - INR 181.00 lakh
5. Tamil Nadu Dragons - INR 196.00 lakh
6. UP Rudras - INR 206.00 lakh
7. Kalinga Lancers - INR 257.00 lakh
8. Team Gonasika - INR 161.00 lakh
Overview Of Teams After Day One Of The Player Auction
|Team
|Indian Players
|Overseas Players
|Team Gonasika
|Manpreet Singh (42 INR), Mandeep Singh (25 INR), Suraj Karkera (22 INR), Araijeet Singh Hundal (42 INR), Nilam Xess (17 INR), Amir Ali (34 INR), Birendra Lakra (10 INR), Yogember Rawat (11 INR)
|Oliver John Payne (ENG - 15 INR), Jeroen Hertzberger (NED - 20 INR)
|Soorma Hockey Club
|Harmanpreet Singh (78 INR), Vivek Sagar Prasad (40 INR), Gurjant Singh (19 INR), Gurinder Singh (11 INR)
|Jeremy Hayward (AUS - 42 INR), Dayaan Cassiem (RSA - 25 INR), Vincent Vanasch (BEL - 23 INR)
|Rahr Bengal Tigers
|Abhishek (72 INR), Jugraj Singh (48 INR), Sukhjeet Singh (42 INR), Rupinder Pal Singh (12.5 INR)
|Pirmin Blaak (NED - 25 INR), Florent Van Aubel (BEL - 25 INR), Gauthier Boccard (BEL - 18 INR), Hayden Beltz (AUS - 13 INR)
|Tamil Nadu Dragons
|Amit Rohidas (48 INR), Selvam Karthi (24 INR), Kothajit Singh (10 INR)
|Jip Janssen (NED - 54 INR), Duco Telgenkamp (NED - 36 INR), David Harte (IRE - 32 INR)
|Hyderabad Toofans
|Sumit (46 INR), Nilakanta Sharma (34 INR), Shilanand Lakra (21 INR)
|Gonzalo Peillat (GER - 68 INR), Jean Danneberg (GER - 27 INR)
|Kalinga Lancers
|Sanjay (38 INR), Dilpreet Singh (34 INR), Krishan B Pathak (32 INR), Boby Singh Dhami (20 INR), Mandeep Mor (19 INR)
|None
|UP Rudras
|Hardik Singh (70 INR), Lalit Upadhaya (28 INR), Surender Kumar (14 INR)
|Álvaro Iglesias (ESP - 12.5 INR), Lars Balk (NED - 40 INR), Kane Russell (NZ - 30 INR)
|Delhi SG Pipers
|Samsher Singh (42 INR), Rajumar Pal (40 INR), Rohit (40 INR), Jarmanpreet Singh (38 INR), Varun Kumar (34 INR), Pawan (15 INR)
|Tomas Santiago (ARG - 10 INR)
Foreign goalkeepers - Ireland's David Harte (for 32 lakh to Tamil Nadu Dragons), Germany's Jean-Paul Danneberg (for 27 lakh to Hyderabad Toofans), and the Netherlands' Pirmin Blaak (for 25 lakh to Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers) also fetched big bids.