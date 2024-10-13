Harmanpreet Singh, the "Sarpanch Sahab" of Indian hockey, shines as the most expensive player in the first half of the Hockey India League Player Auction 2024/25. The auction kicked off in thrilling fashion, with all eight franchises making big moves to secure key Indian Men's Hockey team players. (Live Blog | More Sports News)
Harmanpreet has been sold to Soorma Hockey Club for ₹78 lakh, making the Punjab-based team the highest spender on a player so far in the auction.
Gurjant Singh (19 lakh) was the first buy, while star drag-flicker, and Harmanpreet Both players were acquired by Soorma Hockey Club, owned by JSW Sports.
Abhishek became the second-most expensive buy, acquired by Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers for 72 lakh, while Hardik Singh went to UP Rudras for 70 lakh.
Other notable buys from the first lot included Amit Rohidas (for 48 lakh to Tamil Nadu Dragons), Jugraj Singh (for 48 lakh to Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers), and Sumit (for 46 lakh to Hyderabad Toofans).
Meanwhile, among the overseas goalkeepers, Ireland's David Harte was the top buy, with Tamil Nadu Dragons winning the bid for 32 lakh.
Germany's Jean-Paul Danneberg (for 27 lakh to Hyderabad Toofans), the Netherlands' Pirmin Blaak (for 25 lakh to Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers), and Belgium's Vincent Vanasch (for 23 lakh to Soorma Hockey Club) were also acquired. Indian goalkeepers Suraj Karkera was acquired for 22 lakh by Team Gonasika, and Pawan for 15 lakh by Delhi SG Pipers.
Full List of Players Sold in the first half of Day 1
1. Gurjant Singh - Soorma Hockey Club - 19 lakh
2. Mandeep Singh - Team Gonasika - 25 lakh
3. Manpreet Singh - Team Gonasika - 42 lakh
4. Sukhjeet Singh - Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers - 42 lakh
5. Amit Rohidas - Tamil Nadu Dragons - 48 lakh
6. Nilakanta Sharma- Hyderabad Toofans - 34 lakh
7. Sanjay - Kalinga Lancers - 38 lakh
8. Lalit Kumar Upadhyay - UP Rudras - 28 lakh
9. Vivek Sagar Prasad - Soorma Hockey Club - 40 lakh
10. Hardik Singh - UP Rudras - 70 lakh
11. Harmanpreet Singh - Soorma Hockey Club - 78 lakh
12. Sumit - Hyderabad Toofans - 46 lakh
13. Abhishek - Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers - 72 lakh
14. Jugraj Singh - Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers - 48 lakh
15. Krishan B Pathak - Kalinga Lancers - 32 lakh
16. Shamsher Singh - Delhi SG Pipers - 42 lakh
17. Jarmanpreet Singh - Delhi SG Pipers - 40 lakh
18. Rajkumar Pal - Delhi SG Pipers - 40 lakh
19. David Harte (IRL) - Tamil Nadu Dragons - 32 lakh
20. Jean-Paul Danneberg (GER) - Hyderabad Toofans - 27 lakh
21. Oliver Payne (GBR) - Team Gonasika - 15 lakh
22. Pirmin Blaak (NED) - Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers - 25 lakh
23. Tomás Santiago (ARG) - Delhi SG Pipers - 10 lakh
24. Vincent Vanasch (BEL) - Soorma Hockey Club - 23 lakh
25. Suraj Karkera - Team Gonasika - 22 lakh
26. Pawan - Delhi SG Pipers - 15 lakh