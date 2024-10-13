Hockey

HIL Player Auction, Day 1: Harmanpreet Singh Tops The Chart As Highest-Paid Pick In First Half

Harmanpreet Singh joined Soorma Hockey Club for ₹78 lakh, making the Punjab-based team the highest spender on a player so far in the auction

harmanpreet-singh-india-hockey-team-captain-paris-olympics-ap-photo
India captain Harmanpreet Singh is the most expensive player in the first half of the Hockey India League Player Auction 2024/25. Photo: AP
info_icon

Harmanpreet Singh, the "Sarpanch Sahab" of Indian hockey, shines as the most expensive player in the first half of the Hockey India League Player Auction 2024/25. The auction kicked off in thrilling fashion, with all eight franchises making big moves to secure key Indian Men's Hockey team players. (Live Blog | More Sports News)

Harmanpreet has been sold to Soorma Hockey Club for ₹78 lakh, making the Punjab-based team the highest spender on a player so far in the auction.

Gurjant Singh (19 lakh) was the first buy, while star drag-flicker, and Harmanpreet Both players were acquired by Soorma Hockey Club, owned by JSW Sports.

Abhishek became the second-most expensive buy, acquired by Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers for 72 lakh, while Hardik Singh went to UP Rudras for 70 lakh. 

Other notable buys from the first lot included Amit Rohidas (for 48 lakh to Tamil Nadu Dragons), Jugraj Singh (for 48 lakh to Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers), and Sumit (for 46 lakh to Hyderabad Toofans).

Meanwhile, among the overseas goalkeepers, Ireland's David Harte was the top buy, with Tamil Nadu Dragons winning the bid for 32 lakh.

Germany's Jean-Paul Danneberg (for 27 lakh to Hyderabad Toofans), the Netherlands' Pirmin Blaak (for 25 lakh to Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers), and Belgium's Vincent Vanasch (for 23 lakh to Soorma Hockey Club) were also acquired. Indian goalkeepers Suraj Karkera was acquired for 22 lakh by Team Gonasika, and Pawan for 15 lakh by Delhi SG Pipers.

Full List of Players Sold in the first half of Day 1

1. Gurjant Singh - Soorma Hockey Club - 19 lakh

2. Mandeep Singh - Team Gonasika - 25 lakh

3. Manpreet Singh - Team Gonasika - 42 lakh

4. Sukhjeet Singh - Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers - 42 lakh

5. Amit Rohidas - Tamil Nadu Dragons - 48 lakh

6. Nilakanta Sharma- Hyderabad Toofans - 34 lakh

7. Sanjay - Kalinga Lancers - 38 lakh

8. Lalit Kumar Upadhyay - UP Rudras - 28 lakh

9. Vivek Sagar Prasad - Soorma Hockey Club - 40 lakh

10. Hardik Singh - UP Rudras - 70 lakh

11. Harmanpreet Singh - Soorma Hockey Club - 78 lakh

12. Sumit - Hyderabad Toofans - 46 lakh

13. Abhishek - Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers - 72 lakh

14. Jugraj Singh - Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers - 48 lakh

15. Krishan B Pathak - Kalinga Lancers - 32 lakh 

16. Shamsher Singh - Delhi SG Pipers - 42 lakh 

17. Jarmanpreet Singh - Delhi SG Pipers - 40 lakh

18. Rajkumar Pal  - Delhi SG Pipers - 40 lakh

19. David Harte (IRL) - Tamil Nadu Dragons - 32 lakh 

20. Jean-Paul Danneberg (GER) - Hyderabad Toofans - 27 lakh

21. Oliver Payne (GBR) - Team Gonasika - 15 lakh 

22. Pirmin Blaak (NED) - Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers - 25 lakh

23. Tomás Santiago (ARG) - Delhi SG Pipers - 10 lakh

24. Vincent Vanasch (BEL) - Soorma Hockey Club - 23 lakh

25. Suraj Karkera - Team Gonasika - 22 lakh

26. Pawan - Delhi SG Pipers - 15 lakh

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Vs Scotland Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: ENG-W Thrash SCO-W By 10 Wickets
  2. India Vs Australia Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup: IND-W Face Alyssa Healy-less AUS-W At Sharjah
  3. Sri Lanka Vs West Indies, 1st T20I Live Score: Toss At 7:00 PM IST Due To Wet Outfield
  4. PAK Vs ENG: Pakistan Drop Babar For Next Two Tests; Shaheen, Naseem Opt Out
  5. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND Vs NZ Match
Football News
  1. Spain 1-0 Denmark, Nations League: Luis De La Fuente Calls Coaching La Roja 'A Joy' During Unbeaten Streak
  2. Serbia Prevail 2-0 Over Switzerland To Open Account In Nations League - In Pics
  3. IND Vs VIE, International Friendly: We Could Have Scored Another Goal, Says Farukh Choudhary
  4. Nations League: Martin Zubimendi Steers Spain To 1-0 Win Over Denmark - In Pics
  5. Nations League: Cristiano Ronaldo's 133rd Goal Helps Portugal Pip Poland 3-1 - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Shanghai Masters: Sinner Defeats Djokovic - In Pics
  2. Shanghai Masters: Djokovic Made To Wait For 100th Title As Sinner Reigns Supreme
  3. Shanghai Masters: Sinner Hopes To See 'Legend' Djokovic On The Big Stages For Years To Come
  4. Jannik Sinner Revels In 'Special Feeling' After Confirming Year-End Number One Ranking
  5. Ningbo Open 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Draw, Prize Money, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Player Auction Live Updates, Day 1: Duco Telgenkamp Sold To Dragons For INR 36 Lakh
  2. HIL Player Auction, Day 1: Harmanpreet Singh Tops The Chart As Highest-Paid Pick In First Half
  3. Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship: Schedule, Teams, Venue
  4. HIL: Soorma Hockey Club Signs Sardar Singh, Rani Rampal As Indian Coaches And Mentors
  5. Hockey India League Player Auction Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

Trending Stories

National News
  1. The Last Of The Kolkata Tram Riders
  2. Day In Pics: October 13, 2024
  3. Delhi Police Detains Sonam Wangchuk And 20 Others For Protesting Outside Ladakh Bhawan
  4. SP's Candidate Announcement Raises Questions About Congress Alliance In Uttar Pradesh
  5. Gujarat: 9 Dead, 1 Injured After Soil Caves In At Factory Site; PM Modi Condoles Incident
Entertainment News
  1. The Enemy Who Rejuvenates | Ashutosh Rana As Raavan 
  2. ‘Raavan Conquered, Ram Set Free’ | Interview With Ashutosh Rana
  3. Jigra Review: The Alia Bhatt-starrer Doesn’t Fire but Fizzle Out
  4. ‘Call Me Bae’ Gets ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ in Gen Z’s World
  5. CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries
US News
  1. SpaceX’s Starship Set For Ambitious Fifth Flight Today Today | Key Details
  2. Trump Vows To Enact 'Operation Aurora' If Elected At Colorado Rally | Key Details Explained
  3. WWU Tragedy: Two University Students Found Dead In Separate Incidents Within 24 Hours
  4. After Wake-Up Call From Hurricane Helene, Thousands Of Floridians Evacuated For Milton
  5. US Meteorologists Targeted With Death Threats Amid Hurricane Conspiracy Theories
World News
  1. Hurricane Milton Recovery: Florida Residents Face Power Outages And Extensive Damage
  2. India Joins Countries Condemning Israel’s Attacks On UN Peacekeepers In Lebanon
  3. SpaceX’s Starship Set For Ambitious Fifth Flight Today Today | Key Details
  4. Hamas Called On Iran To Join October 7 Attacks Against Israel, Say Reports | All About The 'Secret Documents'
  5. Alex Salmond, Former Scottish First Minister And Key Independence Figure, Dies At 69
Latest Stories
  1. New Zealand Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Women's T20 World Cup Group A: When, Where To Watch NZ-W Vs PAK-W Match
  2. Denmark Open 2024 Live Streaming: Dates, Venue, Prize Money, Indians In Action, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 13, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. In Haryana BJP Has Won, But Congress Has Not Lost
  5. Your Next Summer Getaway: Sziget Festival, Budapest
  6. ICC Women's T20 WC 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  7. Middle East Tensions: UN Warns Of Greater Regional Conflict; Iran Bans Pagers, Walkie Talkies | Latest
  8. Baba Siddique Death: State Funeral For NCP Leader; Police Suspect Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Connection | What We Know