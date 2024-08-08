Hockey

Harmanpreet Singh: The 'Sarpanch' Of Indian Hockey Team - Why This Fitting Nickname?

Who is the "Sarpanch Sahab" of Indian Hockey Team: Harmanpreet Singh, the leader who always delivers, no matter the challenge or the stage. He consistently leads his team to victory - Know who calls him Sarpanch Sahab

Harmanpreet Singh (center)
India's Harmanpreet Singh, center, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal from a penalty corner during the men's semifinal field hockey match between Germany and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Colombes, France. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi) Photo: Aijaz Rahi
info_icon

Led by their talismanic captain, Sarpanch Sahab, the Indian hockey team has once again etched its name in Olympic history, securing a bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics. This marks the second consecutive Olympic bronze for the Indian team, a feat unmatched since Munich 1972. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

The victory at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium took India's record to thirteen Olympic hockey medals, easily the most successful team in Olympic hockey history.

The stadium is a cauldron of emotion as India's hockey team battles it out. A chorus of "India, India" fills the air, a collective heartbeat of the nation. And amidst all this frenzy, one name sounds with electric potential—Sarpanch Sahab.

A charged voice of the commentator, Sunil Taneja, is essentially an extension of the sentiments within the audience. It added to the anticipation with every mention of the captain.

But Who is this Sarpanch Sahab?

Who Is "Sarpanch Sahab" Of The Indian Hockey Team?

Sarpanch Sahab is Harmanpreet Singh, captain of the Indian hockey team. His magnificent leadership and goal-scoring abilities have awarded him this befitting nickname.

India's goalkeeper Parattu Reveendran Sreejesh, in yellow jersey, is carried on the shoulders by captain Harmanpreet Singh as India's players take a victory lap after winning the men's bronze medal field hockey match against Spain at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Colombes, France. - AP/Aijaz Rahi
India Bag Bronze In Paris: A Look At All Medals Of The Most Successful Team In Olympic Hockey History

BY Gaurav Thakur

He's become more than just a player, almost a synonym for Indian hockey. People really admire the way he leads the team so wonderfully and still manages to come up with a crucial goal every time. He's like a village head in the hockey field—guiding everybody, scoring when it mattered the most.

Even in that high-pressure bronze medal match at Paris Olympics 2024 against Spain, it was Harmanpreet who turned heads with both those goals for India coming from his stick. There was something about that knack of his to come good with those penalty corner conversions; it is unreal. At times, he also gives the impression that he is born to score and does it clinically.

Why Is Harmanpreet Singh Called "Sarpanch Sahab"?

Singh is affectionately called "Sarpanch" by fans and commentators due to his exceptional leadership qualities and crucial role in the Indian hockey team. Just like a Sarpanch (village head) is the leader of a village, Harmanpreet is the leader of the Indian hockey team.

Key reasons for the nickname:

  • Leadership: Harmanpreet is the captain of the Indian hockey team and is seen as the guiding force of the team. He is the drag flick specialist of the team.

  • Goal-scoring ability: His knack for scoring crucial goals, especially from penalty corners, has made him a vital asset to the team.

  • Team influence: He has had a huge impact on the performance and morale of the team in general.

That's why Harmanpreet Singh is the Sarpanch - because he is the leader who guides his village, in this case, his team, to victory

Harmanpreet Singh's Total Goals In Paris Olympics 2024

Harmanpreet Singh continued his form in the Paris Olympics, banging an incredible 10 goals. All this heroism concluded with a brace in that bronze medal match against Spain to seal India's second consecutive Olympic podium finish in the game.

Sarpanch Sahab used to be the heartbeat of the Indian Hockey Team during Paris Olympics 2024. He turned out to be a prolific scorer from the front. This deadly combo of prolific goal-scoring with leadership did the trick for India's bronze medal at Paris Olympics.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Tony De Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs To Start Fresh After Rain On Opening Day
  2. Rain Restricts Play To 15 Overs On Day One Between West Indies And South Africa
  3. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: India Lose By 110 Runs, Sri Lanka Register First Bilateral Series Win After 27 Years - In Pics
  4. IND Vs SL: Wellalage, Fernando Star In Sri Lanka's Landmark ODI Win Over India - Data Debrief
  5. Suryakumar Yadav To Play One Match For Mumbai In Buchi Babu Tournament
Football News
  1. Mikel Arteta Impressed With 'Different' Gabriel Jesus After Bayer Leverkusen Thrashing
  2. Inter Milan 0-2 Al Ittihad: Diaby Double Downs Nerazzurri
  3. Arsenal 4-1 Bayer Leverkusen: Rampant Gunners Hammer Bundesliga Champions
  4. Sturm Graz 2-2 PSG: Parisiens Held In First Game Without Mbappe
  5. Alejo Feliz Joins Espanyol On Loan From Tottenham
Tennis News
  1. World Number One Iga Swiatek Sure Of WTA Finals Berth
  2. Naomi Osaka Sweeps Aside Ons Jabeur At Canadian Open
  3. Rafael Nadal Pulls Out Of US Open Following Olympics Run; Will Play This Tournament Instead
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Naomi Osaka 'Stalking' Iga Swiatek To Improve Her Own Game
  5. Montreal Open 2024: Holger Rune Manages 'Tricky' Opponent Change To Start On A Winning Note
Hockey News
  1. India Bag Bronze In Paris: A Look At All Medals Of The Most Successful Team In Olympic Hockey History
  2. India 2-1 Spain Hockey Highlights, Bronze Medal Match, Paris Olympics: IND Win It For Retiring Sreejesh
  3. IND 2-1 ESP: India Claim Olympic Hockey Bronze Again; PR Sreejesh Retires - In Pics
  4. India Edge Spain 2-1, Claim Hockey Bronze In Second Straight Olympic Games
  5. India Vs Spain Men's Hockey, Paris Olympics 202 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs ESP Bronze Medal Match On TV And Online

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bangladesh: As Hasina Remains In India, PM Modi Wishes Yunus On Taking Oath As Chief Advisor Of New Govt
  2. Bareilly: Case Of Serial Killing? 9 Women Strangled To Death In 14 Months; Killer At Large Causes Panic
  3. 'Vinesh Phogat Deserves Rajya Sabha Seat,' Says Ex-CM Hooda; Uncle Mahavir Calls It 'Political Stunt'
  4. When Will Ex-Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Leave India? MEA Shares Update
  5. Day In Pics: August 08, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya Relationship Timeline: From Secret Dating, Holidays To Engagement
  2. Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 18' To Premiere In October? Here's What We Know
  3. Ranbir Kapoor's Deleted Cockpit Scene From 'Animal' Goes Viral, Fans Question Why Sandeep Reddy Vanga Omitted It
  4. Vikram Bhatt REVEALS Why He Never Worked With Aamir Khan After 'Ghulam'
  5. 'Moana 2' Teaser: Dwayne Johnson As Maui Reunites With Moana And Friends For A New Journey
US News
  1. US Tropical Storm Debby: Death Toll Rises To 7 As Heavy Rains Continue
  2. Ever Wonder What LEGO Stands For? Here’s The Surprising Answer
  3. New Study Claims There Are Only 6 Continents
  4. Why This Texas School Is Banning Black Outfits—And The Backlash It's Facing
  5. Angelman Syndrome Explained: The Rare Condition Affecting Colin Farrell’s Son
World News
  1. Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus Takes Oath As Bangladesh's Interim Leader
  2. US Tropical Storm Debby: Death Toll Rises To 7 As Heavy Rains Continue
  3. Pakistan's Army Chief Warns Against Attempts To Create Bangladesh-Type Chaos
  4. Ever Wonder What LEGO Stands For? Here’s The Surprising Answer
  5. Yahya Sinwar Is New Hamas Leader: How Will It Affect War In Gaza
Latest Stories
  1. Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee: The Bengali 'Bhadralok' Who Was Unlike Regular Communists
  2. Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Are ENGAGED; Nagarjuna Shares First Pics Of The Couple
  3. CBI Arrests Assistant Director Of ED In Delhi In Bribery Case
  4. 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Japan, Tsunami Warning Issued
  5. Parliament News | Aug 8 Highlights: Row Over Waqf Bill In LS, Centre Proposes Sending Bill To Parliamentary Panel
  6. 'Moana 2' Teaser: Dwayne Johnson As Maui Reunites With Moana And Friends For A New Journey
  7. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 8, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Paris Olympics Day 13 Live Updates: Indian Men's Hockey Team Bags Bronze; Aman Sehrawat Loses Semi-Final